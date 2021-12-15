USA Today Sports

Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry moves past Ray Allen and more

December 15, 2021- by

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Stephen Curry No. 1 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Ray Allen with 2,977 three-pointers. He’s now the All-Time leader

Patrick Mills No. 55 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Allan Houston and Mike Dunleavy with 1,309 three-pointers. He’s now 15 away from Kevin Love

Stephen Curry No. 64 in assists now

Moved ahead of Jose Manuel Calderon with 5,150 assists. He’s now 3 away from Mike Conley

Damian Lillard No. 92 in points now

Moved ahead of Jack Sikma with 17,299 points. He’s now 7 away from Michael Finley

Robert Covington No. 97 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Randy Foye and Latrell Sprewell with 1,106 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Rudy Gay

Kevin Durant No. 98 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Rick Mahorn with 1,008 blocks. He’s now 10 away from Andre Drummond

Jae Crowder No. 112 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 1,069 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Derek Harper

Kevin Durant No. 136 in assists now

Moved ahead of Wes Unseld with 3,831 assists. He’s now 2 away from Detlef Schrempf

Blake Griffin No. 169 in points now

Moved ahead of Brook Lopez and Gus Williams with 14,098 points. He’s now 57 away from Eddie Jones

Draymond Green No. 179 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Kelvin Cato with 688 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Jim McIlvaine

Nerlens Noel No. 188 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Andrew Bynum with 660 blocks. He’s now tied with Clint Capela

Andrew Wiggins No. 211 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Ben McLemore and Monta Ellis with 740 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Caron Butler and Jalen Rose

Tony Snell No. 230 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Karl-Anthony Towns with 694 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Kerry Kittles

 

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 “I got it out the mud, swear to god” pic.twitter.com/EIRlaKAjR311:42 AM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler #Texans HC Culley on QB Davis Mills – “(He did a) much better job getting ball out of his hands…He can make all the throws, his accuracy is very good. He’s got to be more decisive when getting ready to make a throw, no hesitation.” – 11:34 AM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick Seth Curry (questionable with right shoulder soreness) putting up 3s after Sixers shootaround: pic.twitter.com/U102pJHIWb11:22 AM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams Kevin Durant is averaging 42.5 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in his last 2 games.
Over the last 40 years, the only other players to average a 40-point triple-double over a 2-game span are:
James Harden
Russell Westbrook
Michael Jordan – 11:07 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA I finished watching Suns-Blazers this morning.
-CP3 is incredible. Controlled everything offensively and played good defense on Dame too.
-Maybe less is more for Portland? Guys just seem to fill roles a little bit better with this combo. They pushed a great Phoenix team to OT. – 11:06 AM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm Kevin Durant Russell Westbrook
🤝
Publicly telling people they do not like them – 11:03 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers #Sixers center Joel Embiid (rib soreness) & shooting guard Seth Curry (right shoulder soreness) are listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. the #MiamiHeat. The Heat will have 5 players out, including Jimmy Butler (tailbone contusion) & Bam Adebayo (thumb injury right). – 11:00 AM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA NBA’s best from December 14:
– K. Durant: 34 pts, 13 reb, 11 ast
– F. VanVleet: 31 pts, 9 ast, 2 stl
– P. Mills: 30 pts, 4 reb, +15
– D. Ayton: 28 pts, 13 reb, 2 stl
– P. Siakam: 25 pts, 6 reb, +13
– G. Trent Jr: 25 pts, 5 ast, +13
– C. Paul: 24 pts, 14 ast, 3 stl – 10:59 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby I sat alone with Michael Jordan in the upper tier during the 08 Orlando Pre-Draft Camp when said of his life, “Timing is everything.” Last night we saw another great player buoyed by perfect timing in Steph Curry. Both men made that timing themselves in different ways. Cheers! – 10:46 AM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC At BetMGM, 50.6% of MVP futures handle (money) is on now favorite Stephen Curry (+140 from +900) to win the award. Kevin Durant (+350 from +700) is next at 11.9% – 10:38 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Stephen Curry: 14.784
2. Nikola Jokic: 14.781
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.51
4. Kevin Durant: 14.38
5. Trae Young: 13.4
6. DeMar DeRozan: 12.15
7. Jarrett Allen: 12.13
8. Jimmy Butler: 11.96 pic.twitter.com/kXMEfVhthy10:25 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake Locked on NBA is live w/ @John Karalis
🏀 Steph sets the record!
🏀 Suns/Blazers thriller and a Durant triple double
🏀 Will this be an active trade season?
🎧 https://t.co/eryu8GLZtd pic.twitter.com/en0QDkGQVd10:20 AM

Jason Quick @jwquick It’s not often that Damian Lillard addresses his teammates, but these are uneasy times in Portland. So after Monday’s practice the Blazers’ leader delivered a message: This team will not fold.
theathletic.com/3017374/2021/1…10:19 AM
Tas Melas @TasMelas Talking Steph Curry and grunting and stuff right now: youtu.be/OXMKnR5Gxyc10:11 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper As we acknowledge Steph Curry as the greatest shooter in NBA history, deservedly so, a story of one of the best I covered. Told this before, but one day at New Jersey Nets practice a few of us watched Drazen Petrovic working out. … – 9:49 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk Three Things to Know: COVID news almost overshadows Curry. Almost. nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/15/thr…9:38 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Kevin Durant last night:
✅ 34 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 11 AST
Durant is the fourth player since the ABA-NBA merger to average a 40-point triple-double over a two-game span.
He joins Michael Jordan, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. Westbrook and Harden have done so multiple times. pic.twitter.com/9WuFs9Rstd9:01 AM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg Notables from tonight’s injury report for #Heat #76ers
OUT: Adebayo, Butler, Martin, Morris, Oladipo; QUESTIONABLE: Tyler Herro (right quad), Joel Embiid (rib soreness), Seth Curry (shoulder soreness). – 8:58 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko Last night, Stephen Curry broke Ray Allen’s NBA record for most career 3PM.
Curry holds numerous records for 3PM, including:
🎯 Most 3PM, career (2,977)
🎯 Most 3PM, season (402)
🎯 Most seasons, 200+ 3PM (8)
🎯 Most games, 10+ 3PM (22)
🎯 Most consecutive games, 1+ 3PM (157) pic.twitter.com/5FXc9tSzZ98:56 AM

Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes Used to be a scary sight for opponents to see Lillard with the ball, eight seconds to go and score tied. He didn’t even get off a shot last night in that situation. Turnover. Finished 11-31 from field. 2/2 – 8:55 AM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes Damian Lillard played 47 minutes last night — waaaaay too long, especially just one game away from an injury recovery. That’s crazy. And the longer he played, the worse the results were. 1/2 – 8:52 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz From PM: Heat’s Duncan Robinson, on the psychology of his 3-point drop and whether big contract is affecting him; Kawhi, Durant on Herro; and the PJ Tucker/Pat Riley traffic light story: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…8:47 AM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright Stephen Curry overtakes Ray Allen for NBA’s all-time 3-point lead | NBA.com nba.com/news/stephen-c…8:42 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies The Grizzlies are in Portland to take on Damian Lillard and a slumping Blazers squad. Will Memphis continue to roll?
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Preview https://t.co/9aKcgfaaqt pic.twitter.com/yElpGqd2s88:30 AM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney The numbers now say what others have been saying for years. Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of them all. (from @AP) apnews.com/article/e54f21…8:21 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype MVP of the Night: Kevin Durant
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/j4MM3uEWtD8:16 AM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger Last night’s Toronto-Brooklyn game had 109 points from first-rounders … and 151 from players who were either undrafted or selected in the 2nd round, including Fred VanVleet (31), Patty Mills (30), Gary Trent Jr (25) Kessler Edwards (17), Nic Claxton (16) and David Duke Jr (10) – 8:08 AM

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 Ready for the next phase @coinbase @35ventures @boardroom https://t.co/j7jMczim9b pic.twitter.com/Jn9LslDqER8:00 AM

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman “He’s changed the way the game is played,” Steve Kerr said.
“There are very few people that are the best at (something),” Draymond Green said.
For @FOXSports/@FOX Sports News, I wrote about the singularity of Steph:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/st…7:35 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire After Steph Curry made history to become the NBA’s new leader from beyond the arc, LeBron James, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell and other NBA players used Twitter to congratulate the Warriors g… warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/lebron-j…7:00 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange Just rewatching play where Barnes stripped KD but foul got called: there has to be a better remedy than a jump ball when call gets overturned. Barnes stole the ball; Raptors were about to start a 3-on-1 break. Instead it’s a jump ball and Nets get possession. Makes no sense. – 5:29 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire Warriors Wire challenges Stephen Curry fans to take our 10-question quiz about the two-time NBA MVP. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/14/ste…4:00 AM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH Steph Curry | 2,974 | History pic.twitter.com/8WasE3Q5II2:54 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “Don’t want to lose 2 in a row.”
“Back in my Clipper days, I guarded Dame every game.”
“Better make it.”
“He was just on the plane saying, ‘I’ll be ready tomorrow.'”
Chris Paul talking #Suns win after loss to #Clippers, guarding Damian Lillard, forcing OT and Deandre Ayton. pic.twitter.com/iqAG7sKJA62:30 AM

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright Stephen Curry overtakes Ray Allen for NBA’s all-time 3-point lead | NBA.com nba.com/news/stephen-c…2:19 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando Steph Curry becomes NBA’s All-Time three-point leader sportando.basketball/en/steph-curry…2:13 AM
Royce O’Neale @BucketsONeale00 Curry fasho changed the game,,,,legendary and history 🙏🏾💫 – 1:47 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Kevin Durant on reports of #Nets increased hopes of Kyrie Irving return: “We’ll see. I don’t know. I mean, of course, Kyrie is my brother and we talk about everything. So I’d rather keep those conversations in house, though.” #nba nypost.com/2021/12/14/kyr… via @nypostsports1:22 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell On a special night inside Madison Square Garden –Steph Curry became the three point king of the NBA.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id…1:18 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA Stephen Curry is finally willing to call himself the greatest shooter ever: ‘I’m comfortable saying that now’
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph…1:08 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper Stephen Curry sets three-point record . . . and of course it’s at the Garden – from @Barbara Barker newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday1:03 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper Knicks keep it close, but fall as the historic night belongs to Steph Curry newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday1:02 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire Before Steph Curry hunts for history against the Knicks on Tuesday, Warriors Wire looked back at his 54 point performance at the Garden from 2013. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/14/war…1:00 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews Between Chris Paul and Deandre putting on a show, Steph Curry becoming the All-Time 3-point leader and KD propelling the short-handed Nets to a win, it was quite the night in the NBA.
@Chiney Ogwumike @Zach Lowe @Kendrick Perkins @Rjeff24: we have a lot to get into tomorrow! – 12:59 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin “He wanted it.”
Monty Williams on Chris Paul wanting to guard Damian Lillard in the 4th quarter. #Suns12:58 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Asked Monty about Mikal Bridges and he said he’s fine. It was just a matter of wanting to get Cam Johnson in there to hit some shots on the backside, not wanting to pull Cam Payne to help with the pressure on CP3 and wanting to spell Bridges (34 minutes) after chasing Dame around – 12:58 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Monty Williams said Mikal Bridges is fine. Wanted Cam Payne in there in case Portland blitzed CP3 and liked the way Cam Johnson was taking shots. Said the 35 minutes for Bridges is like 50 when he’s chasing around Dame all night. Saw him wearing down a bit on a SEGABABA. – 12:58 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn Unpopular opinion but Dame should probably make more than 40% from the field if he wants to be considered a top 10 player going forward. – 12:45 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Final (OT): PHX 111, POR 107
Ayton: 28 Pts, 13 Reb, 12-17 FG
Paul: 24-14-7-3, 10-19 FG
Payne: 17 Pts, 5 Ast
Lillard: 31 Pts, 10 Ast, 11-31 FG
Gutsy win for the Suns on the SEGABABA – 12:43 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold Payne makes a pair of free throws, Dame’s deep three is off and that’s ball game. – 12:43 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold Suns foul Dame intentionally, misses the first, makes the second (Portland 13-of-21 from the foul line tonight), Suns 109, Blazers 107, 11.1 seconds to play. – 12:40 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns playing foul game. Fouled Lillard to avoid giving up 3.
Misses 1st. Makes 2nd. – 12:39 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Ayton staying with Lillard on stepback miss.
Johnson 3 on other end. #Suns 107-104. – 12:33 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Paul hits big shots, but Cameron Payne was huge in that 4th quarter.
9 points in the 4th. Huge defensive play on Lillard to end regulation. – 12:31 AM
Jason Quick @jwquick Dame at 42 minutes and heading into overtime … with Memphis waiting tomorrow night. – 12:31 AM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes Very good Lillard game until the final minutes. Bizarro world. – 12:30 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Chris Paul hits the game-tying bucket, Dame loses the ball and we’re heading to OT! pic.twitter.com/dk83nTkPry12:30 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson After the game was tied at 78, Chris Paul and Damian Lillard scored or assisted the game’s next 28 points. – 12:22 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold Dame’s three is off, but Nurk gets the rebound and is fouled. He hits the first, misses the second, Suns get the rebound and call time with Portland up 101-100 with 30.8 seconds to play. And now some debate (I think) about whether Phoenix can advance the ball. – 12:21 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold Dame misses a fadeaway three (and instantly grabs at his abdomen), Ayton gets the rebound, CP3 with an easy pullup jumper and the Blazers call time with the game tied at 100-100 with 40 seconds to play. – 12:18 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet Steph Curry officially becomes the #NBA’s all-time 3-point king
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…12:18 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie Phoenix-Portland is such a high-level game. The Lillard-CP3 duel is absolutely insane. They’re just dealing everything out right now. Everything going through them. – 12:16 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin Dame might be back – 12:14 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Lillard answers with 3. #Suns down two. – 12:13 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps New ESPN story: A whirlwind day that saw six Nets enter the health and safety protocols ended with Kevin Durant producing a 34-point, 48-minute triple-double in a wild overtime win. espn.com/nba/story/_/id…12:12 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Paul gets Covington on rip through. Draws foul.
#Suns now in bonus.
Don’t know if teams are even watching for this, but Paul has done it enough times that when #Suns are a PF away from being in the bonus and Paul has the ball, he’s looking for that.
#Suns down 3. 3:49 left. – 12:11 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie This is the best Portland has played in a while. They’re rotating on defense and playing well within scheme. Big Dame night. Have liked what Nance has done as a screener/passer/defender. – 12:08 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Stephen Curry’s message to his teammates:
“This is something I’ve been dreaming about, and I don’t know when the first dream happened. I love to shoot the ball, something I’ve been doing since I was three years old.” pic.twitter.com/1dJSlCcnVg12:07 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Nurkic rolled back into Crowder going out of bounds.
Crowder walks it off. #Suns down one as Paul misses jumper. – 12:07 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Point God-level manipulation of the defense. Damian Lillard was slow to get back. CP3 points at DA to continue his streak up the court. Blazers help defender has to commit. CP3 zips it over to Cam Johnson for 3 as soon as he does. Seeing the play before it happens – 12:07 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman Stephen Curry says Garden stepped up for record-breaking effort. #Knicks didn’t nypost.com/2021/12/14/ste…12:06 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Paul on Lillard.
Lillard miss.
Paul tries to find Crowder, but Crowder not there for backdoor bounce pass.
#Suns down four. – 12:06 AM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG The league’s all-time greatest shooter by the league’s all-time greatest shooter.
@natlyphoto: 🐐
Steph Curry: also pretty good pic.twitter.com/jpPuVM0bCJ11:58 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns lineup out of timeout:
Payne, Paul, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton.
Paul scores off action as he was set up on the block.
#Suns down six as Lillard answers with 3. – 11:58 PM

