Daily statistical milestones: Stephen Curry moves past Ray Allen and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Stephen Curry No. 1 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Ray Allen with 2,977 three-pointers. He’s now the All-Time leader
Patrick Mills No. 55 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Allan Houston and Mike Dunleavy with 1,309 three-pointers. He’s now 15 away from Kevin Love
Stephen Curry No. 64 in assists now
Moved ahead of Jose Manuel Calderon with 5,150 assists. He’s now 3 away from Mike Conley
Damian Lillard No. 92 in points now
Moved ahead of Jack Sikma with 17,299 points. He’s now 7 away from Michael Finley
Robert Covington No. 97 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Randy Foye and Latrell Sprewell with 1,106 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Rudy Gay
Kevin Durant No. 98 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Rick Mahorn with 1,008 blocks. He’s now 10 away from Andre Drummond
Jae Crowder No. 112 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 1,069 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Derek Harper
Kevin Durant No. 136 in assists now
Moved ahead of Wes Unseld with 3,831 assists. He’s now 2 away from Detlef Schrempf
Blake Griffin No. 169 in points now
Moved ahead of Brook Lopez and Gus Williams with 14,098 points. He’s now 57 away from Eddie Jones
Draymond Green No. 179 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Kelvin Cato with 688 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Jim McIlvaine
Nerlens Noel No. 188 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Andrew Bynum with 660 blocks. He’s now tied with Clint Capela
Andrew Wiggins No. 211 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Ben McLemore and Monta Ellis with 740 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Caron Butler and Jalen Rose
Tony Snell No. 230 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Karl-Anthony Towns with 694 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Kerry Kittles
Noah Levick @NoahLevick Seth Curry (questionable with right shoulder soreness) putting up 3s after Sixers shootaround: pic.twitter.com/U102pJHIWb – 11:22 AM
Over the last 40 years, the only other players to average a 40-point triple-double over a 2-game span are:
James Harden
Russell Westbrook
Michael Jordan – 11:07 AM
-CP3 is incredible. Controlled everything offensively and played good defense on Dame too.
-Maybe less is more for Portland? Guys just seem to fill roles a little bit better with this combo. They pushed a great Phoenix team to OT. – 11:06 AM
1. Stephen Curry: 14.784
2. Nikola Jokic: 14.781
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.51
4. Kevin Durant: 14.38
5. Trae Young: 13.4
6. DeMar DeRozan: 12.15
7. Jarrett Allen: 12.13
8. Jimmy Butler: 11.96 pic.twitter.com/kXMEfVhthy – 10:25 AM
🏀 Steph sets the record!
🏀 Suns/Blazers thriller and a Durant triple double
🏀 Will this be an active trade season?
✅ 34 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 11 AST
Durant is the fourth player since the ABA-NBA merger to average a 40-point triple-double over a two-game span.
He joins Michael Jordan, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. Westbrook and Harden have done so multiple times. pic.twitter.com/9WuFs9Rstd – 9:01 AM
OUT: Adebayo, Butler, Martin, Morris, Oladipo; QUESTIONABLE: Tyler Herro (right quad), Joel Embiid (rib soreness), Seth Curry (shoulder soreness). – 8:58 AM
Curry holds numerous records for 3PM, including:
🎯 Most 3PM, career (2,977)
🎯 Most 3PM, season (402)
🎯 Most seasons, 200+ 3PM (8)
🎯 Most games, 10+ 3PM (22)
🎯 Most consecutive games, 1+ 3PM (157) pic.twitter.com/5FXc9tSzZ9 – 8:56 AM
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/j4MM3uEWtD – 8:16 AM
“There are very few people that are the best at (something),” Draymond Green said.
For @FOXSports/@FOX Sports News, I wrote about the singularity of Steph:
“Back in my Clipper days, I guarded Dame every game.”
“Better make it.”
“He was just on the plane saying, ‘I’ll be ready tomorrow.'”
Chris Paul talking #Suns win after loss to #Clippers, guarding Damian Lillard, forcing OT and Deandre Ayton. pic.twitter.com/iqAG7sKJA6 – 2:30 AM
@Chiney Ogwumike @Zach Lowe @Kendrick Perkins @Rjeff24: we have a lot to get into tomorrow! – 12:59 AM
Monty Williams on Chris Paul wanting to guard Damian Lillard in the 4th quarter. #Suns – 12:58 AM
Ayton: 28 Pts, 13 Reb, 12-17 FG
Paul: 24-14-7-3, 10-19 FG
Payne: 17 Pts, 5 Ast
Lillard: 31 Pts, 10 Ast, 11-31 FG
Gutsy win for the Suns on the SEGABABA – 12:43 AM
Misses 1st. Makes 2nd. – 12:39 AM
Johnson 3 on other end. #Suns 107-104. – 12:33 AM
9 points in the 4th. Huge defensive play on Lillard to end regulation. – 12:31 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Chris Paul hits the game-tying bucket, Dame loses the ball and we’re heading to OT! pic.twitter.com/dk83nTkPry – 12:30 AM
#Suns now in bonus.
Don’t know if teams are even watching for this, but Paul has done it enough times that when #Suns are a PF away from being in the bonus and Paul has the ball, he’s looking for that.
#Suns down 3. 3:49 left. – 12:11 AM
“This is something I’ve been dreaming about, and I don’t know when the first dream happened. I love to shoot the ball, something I’ve been doing since I was three years old.” pic.twitter.com/1dJSlCcnVg – 12:07 AM
Crowder walks it off. #Suns down one as Paul misses jumper. – 12:07 AM
Lillard miss.
Paul tries to find Crowder, but Crowder not there for backdoor bounce pass.
#Suns down four. – 12:06 AM
@natlyphoto: 🐐
Steph Curry: also pretty good pic.twitter.com/jpPuVM0bCJ – 11:58 PM
Payne, Paul, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton.
Paul scores off action as he was set up on the block.
#Suns down six as Lillard answers with 3. – 11:58 PM
