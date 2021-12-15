Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (9-18) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-12) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 15, 2021
Houston Rockets 19, Cleveland Cavaliers 47 (Q2 09:28)
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets coach Stephen Silas left the floor in the first quarter. No word on why. John Lucas has been handling the head coach duties. – 7:44 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Rockets can’t make anything and are down 40-16 early in the 2nd, but that seems almost secondhand at this point. Hope everything is okay with Silas. – 7:43 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
1️⃣ down in Cleveland.
Rockets: 16
Cavs: 35
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Well, that’s a fun sequence to end the quarter. #Cavs Ricky Rubio with a steal and a pass to Ed Davis for the buzzer-beater. Cavs are up 35-16 at the end of the first. – 7:40 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
sensational sequence by Ricky Rubio tops off yet another end-of-quarter Cavalanche. pic.twitter.com/BB1kZww3qu – 7:40 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Another viral Cavs sequence courtesy of Ricky Rubio pic.twitter.com/ca3ymm19WX – 7:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Cavaliers 35, Rockets 16 after one. Rubio with a jumper, a steal and an assist in the final five seconds. Rockets 5 of 20, 1 of 8 on 3s. – 7:38 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Stephen Silas just headed back to the Rockets locker room with a couple of escorts, he pointed at John Lucas saying “you’re the coach.” Possible he had a positive or inconclusive test? – 7:35 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jarrett Allen with the MONSTER block 🖐️
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
“COMPETE ON THREE!”
Listen in tonight as @Darius Garland is mic’d up on @BallySportsCLE!
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets, with their top four scorers out, not scoring much. They are 4 of 17, 1 of 7 on 3s. Cavs up 19-10 so “The Diff” is nine. – 7:30 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jae’Sean Tate attempts to dunk on Jarrett Allen. pic.twitter.com/fDGyZga78m – 7:27 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Ed Davis is checking into the game here in the first quarter. – 7:25 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Hahaha. Jarrett Allen had this look on his face like, “Did Tate really think it was a good idea to challenge *me* like that?!” – 7:25 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
DJ really making it look easy 👀
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Daniel Theis T’d up for rapidly approaching the official after he was called for a foul on a bit of a late whistle. – 7:24 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Our bigs throw lobs too!
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Through three minutes, every Rockets starter in the make-shift lineup has taken one shot and missed it. That’s balance. – 7:14 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Always get a kick out of the scoreboard in Cleveland which includes “The Diff” between each team’s score and does the math. #Analytics – 7:11 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Smattering of cheers for Toledo’s own and proud Buckeye Jae’Sean Tate in introductions. – 7:06 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Back in the old stomping grounds tonight! Good to see lots of familiar faces in CLE 🤗
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Mathews, Tate, Theis, Brooks, Augustin.
Rockets starters: Mathews, Tate, Theis, Brooks, Augustin.
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Augustin, Mathews, Tate, Brooks and Theis to start here in Cleveland. – 6:37 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets starters
D.J. Augustin
Armoni Brooks
Garrison Mathews
Jae’Sean Tate
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Evan Mobley and Tacko Fall are both OUT for tonight’s game against the Rockets.
#Cavs Evan Mobley and Tacko Fall are both OUT for tonight’s game against the Rockets.
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Back to it.
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Evan Mobley is officially out for the Cavs with right hip soreness. – 6:08 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley is OUT tonight against Houston because of his sore hip, a source tells @clevelanddotcom. Dean Wade will start in his place, a source says, as Cavs choose to stay with the tall-ball lineup. – 6:07 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Keep up your Rep The Land pin collection tonight at #CavsRockets!
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
As for Jalen Green Green, Danuel House and Kevin Porter Jr:
As for Jalen Green Green, Danuel House and Kevin Porter Jr:
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Coach Silas says Jalen Green has been doing the most of the three injured guys. He assumes he will be back soonest. House next, then KPJ. – 5:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Christian Wood is out for the Rockets in Cleveland, slim chance he’ll play tomorrow vs. Knicks, Stephen Silas said. – 5:31 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Silas says Usman Garuba “is in the mix” tonight. They have 10 players available and Garuba is #10 – 5:30 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood is out tonight per Stephen Silas. There’s a slim hope he can play tomorrow – 5:29 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Yesterday our players and coaches were able to spread some holiday cheer and virtually meet some of the youngest heroes at @CleClinicKids ❤️ #CavsCare
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Stephen Curry’s 3-pointers record makes Rockets’ Stephen Silas recall their time together ift.tt/325333R – 4:18 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Let’s make it five in a row! 👏
🆚 @Houston Rockets
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Houston vs Cleveland. 🚀
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Young Rockets would welcome All-Star weekend return to Cleveland ift.tt/3DYHaQV – 3:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets discuss best practices amid COVID outbreak ift.tt/3q6Ayeu – 3:18 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell and his agent contacted Joseph Greathouse, director of the Boys & Girls Clubs Cleveland club after McDowell’s positive COVID-19 test this morning. McDowell hosted a Christmas event for about 50 kids on Monday afternoon. – 3:14 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Today the #Rockets and @memorialhermann hosted a blood drive at the @ToyotaCenter!
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
On the hunt for college scholarships?
We’re looking to reward 10 Northeast Ohio high school seniors with a scholarship through our program with @Huntington_Bank!
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo surprised a group of sixth graders in Manhattan on NBA Jersey Day. Mutombo talks about his favorite jersey, his time with the kids and his time with Tom Thibodeau in Houston: sny.tv/articles/dikem… – 1:53 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
During his weekly interview w/ @SportsMT on @SportsTalk790, #Rockets HC Silas said Christian Wood (knee) will probably be out tonight & tomorrow. He’s been managing it for awhile & recently tweaked it. Eric Gordon (groin) will be out tonight, but likely will be available tomorrow – 1:45 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
No changes to injury report for Rockets-Cavs. Christian Wood and Evan Mobley both listed as questionable, though I’d think Wood is much closer to doubtful than questionable. His left knee has been sore for a while but has not kept him out. Flared up in past couple days. – 1:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets discuss best practices amid COVID outbreak houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:24 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Don’t miss @SportsMT’s interview with Coach Silas today on @SportsTalk790!
⏰ 12:30PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Young Rockets would welcome All-Star weekend return to Cleveland houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 1:10 PM
