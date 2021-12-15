Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (12-17) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (11-11) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 15, 2021
Indiana Pacers 61, Milwaukee Bucks 63 (Q3 09:16)
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Goga Bitadze played two games in the G League and did exactly what he should do: dominate.
He had 38pts, 14rebs, 5asts in 37mins tonight, a 131-128 Mad Ants win. 6 for 8 from 3.
For Grand Rapids, Isaiah Thomas scored 43 and Lance posted a triple-double: 18-15-10. – 9:04 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the rim reaper said not tonight!🚫
@Myles Turner | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/GjpclS7mls – 8:41 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
transition slam!
@Caris LeVert 🤝 @Malcolm Brogdon pic.twitter.com/8iCnudofFl – 8:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
myles gets us going tonight.
watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/zNmQZypx47… pic.twitter.com/YJTBQgfIyX – 8:18 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue has put up 20 points in 6 of his last 11 games.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/mYPuOTtzyb – 7:53 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers forward Torrey Craig won’t play tonight in Milwaukee. He has a non-COVID illness.
He’s mostly been out of the rotation this month. – 7:44 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Milwaukee:
Justin Holiday – Available (return to competition reconditioning)
Torrey Craig – Out (non-COVID illness)
Goga Bitadze – Out (G League assignment)
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/6jCezL2z7f – 7:43 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Rodney getting the start tonight for the Bucks!! pic.twitter.com/IYhMoMAog3 – 7:43 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Pat has now scored 10+ points in 19 games this season.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/yGO3RnFBse – 7:31 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Milwaukee has defeated Indiana twice already this season.
🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind: pic.twitter.com/3BDoKhh2YT – 6:47 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Justin Holiday (return to competition reconditioning) is available tonight, according to assistant coach Lloyd Pierce. – 6:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Justin Holiday is available tonight after missing six straight games as he tries to regain his conditioning after having COVID-19 two weeks ago.
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/extra-precau… – 6:32 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Khris Middleton won’t play tonight against the Pacers, but coach Mike Budenholzer says they are still optimistic his absence will be short.
Middleton did warmup on the court before the game – 6:23 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Khris Middleton (left knee hyperextension) won’t play tonight vs Pacers. – 6:19 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
A welcome sight for Bucks fans.
Khris Middleton out for his pregame warmup before tonight’s game against the Pacers: pic.twitter.com/aKTdTXMP04 – 5:51 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Tony East @TEastNBA
Updated the Pacers cap sheet for the Terry Taylor signing, even though it changes no numbers. Other updates:
-Removed the $4.8 million TPE created in the Oladipo-LeVert trade since it expired in late November.
-Updated Wanamaker’s cap hold (bad exceling) pic.twitter.com/MAo8DInP0O – 4:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Terry Taylor, who was in training camp with the Pacers, has signed a two-way deal with the team.
He’s the leading rebounder in the G League this season, averaging 19.5 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.
To complete this transaction, they waived rookie DeJon Jerrau. – 4:08 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers are waiving DeJon Jarreau and signing forward Terry Taylor to their open two-way slot. Taylor was a lock to get promoted at some point during his career, he has been a monster in the G League and spent training camp with the Pacers. Read more on him:forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 4:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
In order for the Indiana Pacers to sign Terry Taylor to a Two-Way, they’ll need to waive either DeJon Jarreau or Duane Washington Jr. to free up a spot.
Taylor was with the Pacers during preseason and has been playing great for their G League affiliate the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. – 4:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Indiana Pacers are signing G/F Terry Taylor of G League affiliate Fort Wayne on a two-way contract, his agents @bjbass2 @CamBrennick tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
On the latest episode of The Sideline Guys powered by @GainbridgeLife, @PacersJJ and @PatBoylanPacers discuss Monday’s game against the Warriors, avoiding distractions and much more.
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE ⤵️
https://t.co/XKmOsTMGTU pic.twitter.com/rGf1EJa8o2 – 3:49 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
OTD in 2014: Khris hits a buzzer-beater to beat the Suns. pic.twitter.com/EnNw0zBLwY – 3:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Betting odds on Ben Simmons’ next team if traded, per @betonline_ag
Trail Blazers: 7/4
Pacers: 2/1
Pelicans: 5/2
Knicks: 3/1
Celtics: 5/1
Lakers: 7/1
Nets: 10/1
Raptors: 10/1
Pistons: 12/1
Timberwolves: 12/1
Kings: 14/1
Cavaliers: 16/1 – 2:44 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Join us for a #Pacers Night Out presented by @CoorsLight tomorrow against the Pistons 🍻
Tickets start at $15 and include a drink and bucket hat.
» https://t.co/n8YsaD3955 pic.twitter.com/fGKvt6HQmS – 2:11 PM
