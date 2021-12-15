USA Today Sports

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

December 15, 2021

By |

Game streams

The Indiana Pacers (12-17) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (11-11) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 15, 2021

Indiana Pacers 61, Milwaukee Bucks 63 (Q3 09:16)

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Whoa. Jordan Nwora snuck in that dunk with the left immediately before Turner arrived. – 9:19 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Mad Ants hang on to beat the Gold 131-127. Goga Bitadze had 38 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 assists in 36 minutes. He shot 68% and hit 6 threes.
New Pacers two-way signee Terry Taylor finished with 1 points and 12 rebounds. Isaiah Thomas had 42 points for Grand Rapids. – 9:11 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Bucks lead the Pacers 58-53 at halftime. LeVert has 16, but nobody else reached double figures for the Pacers.
Pacers are 4/19 from deep and have 8 turnovers. Have to be better in one or both of those areas to catch up. Pacers can’t contain Jrue. – 9:05 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Goga Bitadze played two games in the G League and did exactly what he should do: dominate.
He had 38pts, 14rebs, 5asts in 37mins tonight, a 131-128 Mad Ants win. 6 for 8 from 3.
For Grand Rapids, Isaiah Thomas scored 43 and Lance posted a triple-double: 18-15-10. – 9:04 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Half: Bucks 58, Pacers 53 – 9:02 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers cant guard Jrue Holiday at all right now – he’s 7/11 with 15 points. Bucks are shooting 64.3% from deep, too. Pacers down 51-46 in the second quarter. – 8:52 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Man, Jrue Holiday just going to work against the Pacers tonight.
Using his strength against just about everybody on their roster. He’s up to 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting and he’s added six assists. – 8:51 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Caris LeVert just got Connaughton with a solid shot to the face on a drive.
Dude’s face is a magnet for elbows and shoulders. – 8:46 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Pacers up, 44-42, with 6:47 left in the first half.
Javonte Smart with a solid contribution off the bench. 5 points in a couple minutes. He continues to have his moments as a two-way player. – 8:43 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the rim reaper said not tonight!🚫
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks and Pacers tied at 33 after one quarter.
Jrue Holiday played *almost* the entire first quarter for the Bucks and made it count. 9 pts, 5ast.
Advanced Stats:
OffRtg: 132.0
DefRtg: 132.0
Net Rtg: 0.0
ORB%: 0.0%
DRB%: 50.0% – 8:33 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Brissett has been everywhere for the Pacers since he checked in. Six points in under 5 minutes. It’s 33-33 after one quarter. – 8:33 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks and Pacers tied at 20 after seven minutes.
Every starter has scored for the Bucks, but they are having trouble containing Caris LeVert, who already has 14 points. – 8:24 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Confident start from Jordan Nwora tonight. If you’re trying to figure out who might benefit from the Bucks shorthanded roster, he feels like the obvious candidate.
He could really use a couple solid games to get himself back in a groove. – 8:21 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks are super small tonight without Antetokounmpo. Connaughton started on Myles Turner tonight. – 8:19 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
myles gets us going tonight.
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Strong start from Jrue Holiday. He scored on the Bucks’ first two possessions and then assisted on a Portis 3 on the Bucks’ fourth possession.
Timeout Pacers. Bucks up, 8-2, with 9:44 left in the first quarter. – 8:14 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Stepback 3 for Jrue Holiday on the game’s first offensive possession opens the scoring. – 8:11 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Tony East @TEastNBA
Justin Holiday was starting before he entered health and safety protocols, but he will come off the bench tonight. Chris Duarte stays with the starting 5. – 7:53 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue has put up 20 points in 6 of his last 11 games.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/mYPuOTtzyb7:53 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first five.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers forward Torrey Craig won’t play tonight in Milwaukee. He has a non-COVID illness.
He’s mostly been out of the rotation this month. – 7:44 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers just announced that Torrey Craig is out tonight in Milwaukee with a non-COVID illness. – 7:44 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Milwaukee:
Justin Holiday – Available (return to competition reconditioning)
Torrey Craig – Out (non-COVID illness)
Goga Bitadze – Out (G League assignment)
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Pat has now scored 10+ points in 19 games this season.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/yGO3RnFBse7:31 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Milwaukee has defeated Indiana twice already this season.
🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind: pic.twitter.com/3BDoKhh2YT6:47 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Justin Holiday is available to play for the Pacers tonight, Lloyd Pierce says. His first game since November 29, he entered health and safety protocols the next day. – 6:33 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Justin Holiday (return to competition reconditioning) is available tonight, according to assistant coach Lloyd Pierce. – 6:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Justin Holiday is available tonight after missing six straight games as he tries to regain his conditioning after having COVID-19 two weeks ago.
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/extra-precau…6:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/Sjgf8aYYUg6:26 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Khris Middleton won’t play tonight against the Pacers, but coach Mike Budenholzer says they are still optimistic his absence will be short.
Middleton did warmup on the court before the game – 6:23 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Khris Middleton is OUT tonight – 6:20 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Khris Middleton is OUT for the Bucks tonight, Mike Budenholzer says. – 6:19 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Khris Middleton (left knee hyperextension) won’t play tonight vs Pacers. – 6:19 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/eocVE0n70n5:59 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
A welcome sight for Bucks fans.
Khris Middleton out for his pregame warmup before tonight’s game against the Pacers: pic.twitter.com/aKTdTXMP045:51 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
📝: @Jockey pic.twitter.com/Z93WpEO81Q5:00 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Tony East @TEastNBA
Updated the Pacers cap sheet for the Terry Taylor signing, even though it changes no numbers. Other updates:
-Removed the $4.8 million TPE created in the Oladipo-LeVert trade since it expired in late November.
-Updated Wanamaker’s cap hold (bad exceling) pic.twitter.com/MAo8DInP0O4:32 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Here’s how we are pacing. 👀
🎰: @paysbig pic.twitter.com/VHszWsKtnr4:12 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Terry Taylor, who was in training camp with the Pacers, has signed a two-way deal with the team.
He’s the leading rebounder in the G League this season, averaging 19.5 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.
To complete this transaction, they waived rookie DeJon Jerrau. – 4:08 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers are waiving DeJon Jarreau and signing forward Terry Taylor to their open two-way slot. Taylor was a lock to get promoted at some point during his career, he has been a monster in the G League and spent training camp with the Pacers. Read more on him:forbes.com/sites/tonyeast…4:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
In order for the Indiana Pacers to sign Terry Taylor to a Two-Way, they’ll need to waive either DeJon Jarreau or Duane Washington Jr. to free up a spot.
Taylor was with the Pacers during preseason and has been playing great for their G League affiliate the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. – 4:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Indiana Pacers are signing G/F Terry Taylor of G League affiliate Fort Wayne on a two-way contract, his agents @bjbass2 @CamBrennick tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
On the latest episode of The Sideline Guys powered by @GainbridgeLife, @PacersJJ and @PatBoylanPacers discuss Monday’s game against the Warriors, avoiding distractions and much more.
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE ⤵️
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
OTD in 2014: Khris hits a buzzer-beater to beat the Suns. pic.twitter.com/EnNw0zBLwY3:33 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
https://t.co/CV7l5LK2Il pic.twitter.com/I7puNSQ2Oj2:55 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Join us for a #Pacers Night Out presented by @CoorsLight tomorrow against the Pistons 🍻
Tickets start at $15 and include a drink and bucket hat.
Games

