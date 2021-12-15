Isaiah Thomas scores 42 in G League debut

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Isaiah Thomas absolutely dominated in his NBA G League debut, finishing with 42 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, 5 threes, 2 steals and 0 turnovers on 53.3/35.7/100 shooting splits. @Isaiah Thomas is determined to make an NBA comeback. 👀 basketballnews.com/stories/isaiah… – 10:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Isaiah Thomas rings up 42 points in his @nbagleague debut tonight for @NBAGrandRapids alongside Lance Stephenson under Coach Jason Terry.
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Isaiah Thomas had 42 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds in his G League debut for Grand Rapids tonight. – 9:05 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Goga Bitadze played two games in the G League and did exactly what he should do: dominate.
He had 38pts, 14rebs, 5asts in 37mins tonight, a 131-128 Mad Ants win. 6 for 8 from 3.
For Grand Rapids, Isaiah Thomas scored 43 and Lance posted a triple-double: 18-15-10. – 9:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Isaiah Thomas at halftime of his Grand Rapids Gold debut: 18 pts (6-14 FG’s, 3-9 3FG’s), 4 rebs, 5 asts
pic.twitter.com/BN2Mzn6TlF – 7:58 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on hints at a Kyrie return, the Cavs, Celtics getting a big win, latest trade reports, COVID issues for teams, and Isaiah Thomas getting a chance in the G League. @ringer open.spotify.com/episode/0flYDd… – 4:06 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The @NBAGrandRapids , the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, announced Monday that the team has acquired two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas. – 7:28 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Pregame lounge is live. Come join.
✅ Isaiah Thomas joins the Gold
✅ Wes Unseld back in Denver
✅ Jokic SNUBBED for POTW
youtube.com/watch?v=i7PXND… – 8:30 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Some thoughts on Isaiah Thomas signing in the G League and what he’ll have to show to get back in the NBA.
theathletic.com/news/isaiah-th… – 6:42 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Isaiah Thomas has signed with the Denver Nuggets’ G League affiliate for the upcoming G League Showcase, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/na17AiIQje – 5:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Had heard Grand Rapids was considering Isaiah Thomas earlier today. @Shams Charania has it as done.
Thomas and Jason Terry are both from the Seattle area. – 5:12 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Isaiah Thomas has cleared @nbagleague waivers and is free to sign with any G League team, league sources say.
The former All-Star, fresh off @FIBAWC qualifying with @usabasketball, plans to play in the G League Showcase in Vegas from Dec. 19-22.
More: marcstein.substack.com – 12:04 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas sits down with @Stadium ahead of G League Showcase: NBA return hopes, nearly signing with the Lakers, bond with city of Boston, life-changing hip procedure. pic.twitter.com/jK4gI8loIx -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 14, 2021
Michael Singer: Isaiah Thomas is signing with @NBAGrandRapids because of his relationship with Jason Terry. There’s a slim chance he’s ultimately going to get called up to the #Nuggets, league source tells @denverpost. -via Twitter @msinger / December 13, 2021
Marc Stein: Isaiah Thomas is nearing a deal to join Denver’s @nbagleague affiliate (Grand Rapids Gold) for the upcoming G League Showcase in Las Vegas, league sources say, teaming the former All-Star guard with Coach Jason Terry and Lance Stephenson. More from me: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / December 13, 2021