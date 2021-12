Isaiah Thomas scores 42 in G League debut

Goga Bitadze played two games in the G League and did exactly what he should do: dominate.He had 38pts, 14rebs, 5asts in 37mins tonight, a 131-128 Mad Ants win. 6 for 8 from 3.For Grand Rapids, Isaiah Thomas scored 43 and Lance posted a triple-double: 18-15-10. – 9:04 PM