Jaxson Hayes available

Jake Fischer: The Pelicans are going to be buyers as long as they have the realistic chance that Zion Williamson can come back healthy and soon. Jaxson Hayes is a name I’ve heard that they’re making available there.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jaxson Hayes and Trey Murphy are back with the Pels after playing last night for Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/auphtkdjcx – 12:13 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans have recalled Jaxson Hayes and Trey Murphy from Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/ZNnaUBqP55 – 12:04 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Quick update on the young Pels’ performances in tonight’s Squadron game:
Trey Murphy: 18 pts, 11 rebs, 6 assts, 3 stls, 7-19 FG, 3-7 3PT
Jaxson Hayes: 17 pts, 12 rebs, 3 stls, 5 blks, 7-20 FG, 1-5 3PT
Jose Alvarado: 15 pts, 3 rebs, 4 assts, 4 stls, 7-13 FG, 1-5 3PT – 11:54 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Jaxson Hayes racks up his fourth healthy scratch in five games.
He has been buried on the bench for almost three weeks. – 9:28 PM
The New Orleans Pelicans, while awaiting Zion Williamson’s season debut, are still expected to be buyers ahead of the trade deadline, with an eye toward competing for the play-in tournament. Third-year forward Jaxson Hayes, the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, is now considered available for trade, league sources said. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2021