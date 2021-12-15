Jazz to hire Danny Ainge as alternate governor, CEO

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
ESPN story with @Adrian Wojnarowski on Danny Ainge’s “very unique opportunity” to join the contender Jazz’s front office, a deal hashed out during a trip to the Bahamas with owner Ryan Smith: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:54 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Just six months after Dennis Lindsey was out as the Utah Jazz’s President of Basketball Operations, Danny Ainge has been brought in by owner Ryan Smith to serve as CEO and top basketball decision-maker. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 2:49 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Danny Ainge, per Utah’s press release:
“Joining the Jazz was a natural and perfect fit for me, as my roots in Utah are deep and strong. This is a team that has a tremendous foundation of players and people, and Justin and Quin are doing an amazing job.” – 2:29 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Danny Ainge returning to the NBA on December 15, the official start of trade season, seems fitting. – 2:26 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Utah Jazz officially announce the appointment of Danny Ainge as CEO of Utah Jazz Basketball. Ainge will also represent the team as an Alternate Governor on the NBA’s Board of Governors. pic.twitter.com/FRkBQcSLxD – 2:26 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
The Jazz were always going to replace Dennis Lindsey and with Ryan Smith’s relationship with Danny Ainge, it was almost an inevitability that he’d be the one. No matter what other paths there might have been this was the one that was always going to happen – 2:24 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Danny Ainge on joining the Jazz as CEO: pic.twitter.com/DU2NoM83l2 – 2:21 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Danny Ainge statement on joining the Jazz. pic.twitter.com/uEPgTG92xq – 2:18 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Jazz have formally named Danny Ainge — close friend of new Jazz owner Ryan Smith — as their new CEO of basketball operations.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/v1O0D8yDuG – 2:17 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Jazz have appointed former Celtics executive Danny Ainge as Alternate Governor and CEO, the team confirms. Statements from owner Ryan Smith and Ainge: pic.twitter.com/yVHjpjyHVG – 2:17 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Jazz announce the hiring of Danny Ainge. pic.twitter.com/cz2cnA2KYn – 2:15 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Jazz hiring Danny Ainge to oversee basketball operations: es.pn/3oYgf3f – 2:12 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
The term “alternate governor” implies Danny Ainge will hold an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz. – 2:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Romeo Langford gives up the #45 jersey.
Danny Ainge takes control of Utah’s basketball operations.
It’s all starting to make sense now. pic.twitter.com/JeOOutqva7 – 2:08 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
A little bit surprised that they made the Danny Ainge announcement on Dec. 15, but I suppose that gives some clarity to opposing teams on who the ultimate decision maker is. (It’s Danny. Well, Ryan and Danny.) – 2:05 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Utah Jazz to hire Danny Ainge as alternate governor and CEO
sportando.basketball/en/utah-jazz-t… – 2:05 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Multiple league sources confirm to MassLive @Adrian Wojnarowski‘s report that Danny Ainge is heading to Utah Jazz as CEO, alternate governor. Latest on the move: masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 2:00 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Utah Jazz reportedly hire Danny Ainge to executive role https://t.co/FwhmFvLAKH pic.twitter.com/hxJy7qudfU – 1:55 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Utah Jazz are hiring Danny Ainge as alternate governor and CEO, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Ainge’s title is Alternate Governor and CEO of Jazz Basketball. pic.twitter.com/zk86nm45su – 1:55 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Re: Danny Ainge to Utah as CEO and overseer of basketball. We’ve seen this in all sports where the CEO seemingly holds what used to be the GM title, and the top lieutenant is now known as the GM. Is this just business title inflation, with corresponding pay raises? – 1:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I look forward to Danny Ainge doing the Celtics a solid and reuniting these two very good friends. It’s only fair after all Boston did for him. pic.twitter.com/mCrL1LcYwJ – 1:54 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The Jazz are exactly the kind of job Danny Ainge was looking for. Strong GM in Justin Zanik in place to run the day-to-day, with Ainge overseeing. Utah benefits from having a championship exec with decades of experience in the front office. – 1:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Can confirm Danny Ainge will be CEO of basketball operations for the Utah Jazz, as Woj reported – 1:46 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
The Danny Ainge running the Utah Jazz was about the most predictable thing to happen in the NBA. – 1:45 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Utah Jazz are hiring Danny Ainge as alternate governor and CEO, sources tell ESPN. Ainge will oversee basketball and Justin Zanik will remain GM. – 1:43 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Danny Ainge’s title is Alternate Governor and CEO of Jazz Basketball. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 15, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: Jazz owner Ryan Smith has had a longtime friendship with Ainge, who was a legendary player at BYU. Ainge stepped down as Celtics GM after last season, but now returns with the Jazz to oversee basketball operations and work closely with GM Justin Zanik. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 15, 2021
Marc J. Spears: The Jazz hire Andrea Williams as Chief Experience Officer, a newly created position focusing on the experiences for guests, partners, and employees of the organization. She will also lead all diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives within the organization. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / October 25, 2021