Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) play against the Dallas Mavericks (13-13) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday December 15, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers 7, Dallas Mavericks 4 (Q1 09:54)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka’s wearing a purple sweatshirt on the bench tonight.
Looks like someone didn’t give him great fashion advice for streetwear vs. the Lakers. – 7:48 PM
Luka’s wearing a purple sweatshirt on the bench tonight.
Looks like someone didn’t give him great fashion advice for streetwear vs. the Lakers. – 7:48 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
In addition to @theeagledallas, you can hear Mavs-Lakers on @iHeartradio app. @Sirius XM NBA 86, @Dallas Mavericks app, and NBA.com audio league pass. Lots of choices. Come join us – 7:36 PM
In addition to @theeagledallas, you can hear Mavs-Lakers on @iHeartradio app. @Sirius XM NBA 86, @Dallas Mavericks app, and NBA.com audio league pass. Lots of choices. Come join us – 7:36 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Bullock, Brunson
Lakers starters: Ellington, James, Davis, Bradley, Westbrook
6:45 tip @theeagledallas – 7:12 PM
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Bullock, Brunson
Lakers starters: Ellington, James, Davis, Bradley, Westbrook
6:45 tip @theeagledallas – 7:12 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
AD’s back. Wayne’s in.
@ToyotaSoCal | #SuitingUpTogether pic.twitter.com/sd6ccAI7s2 – 7:12 PM
AD’s back. Wayne’s in.
@ToyotaSoCal | #SuitingUpTogether pic.twitter.com/sd6ccAI7s2 – 7:12 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/3XEA35eCJ7 – 7:06 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/3XEA35eCJ7 – 7:06 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Wayne Ellington replaces Talen Horton-Tucker in the Lakers’ starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/vm4k7Ejm3p – 7:02 PM
Wayne Ellington replaces Talen Horton-Tucker in the Lakers’ starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/vm4k7Ejm3p – 7:02 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Starting lineups for tonight’s game between the Lakers and Mavs: pic.twitter.com/CsL7N8eRzB – 7:01 PM
Starting lineups for tonight’s game between the Lakers and Mavs: pic.twitter.com/CsL7N8eRzB – 7:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Dallas:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Wayne Ellington
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 7:00 PM
Lakers’ starters vs. Dallas:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Wayne Ellington
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 7:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters at Dallas:
Westbrook, Bradley, Ellington, LeBron and AD.
Ellington has played only 9 minutes this season alongside Westbrook, LeBron and AD. Will be interesting to get the benefit of his spacing, and see how he defends in that group. – 7:00 PM
Lakers starters at Dallas:
Westbrook, Bradley, Ellington, LeBron and AD.
Ellington has played only 9 minutes this season alongside Westbrook, LeBron and AD. Will be interesting to get the benefit of his spacing, and see how he defends in that group. – 7:00 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
No noticeable limp for Luka Doncic in his pregame workout. He’s sitting out at least two more games. pic.twitter.com/kb7uKeFF6E – 6:50 PM
No noticeable limp for Luka Doncic in his pregame workout. He’s sitting out at least two more games. pic.twitter.com/kb7uKeFF6E – 6:50 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“It’s always been my mentality, honestly: screw everybody that doubts me. I can go prove to you why I’m here.” —Austin Reaves – 6:48 PM
“It’s always been my mentality, honestly: screw everybody that doubts me. I can go prove to you why I’m here.” —Austin Reaves – 6:48 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Allow me to correct an earlier tweet that I deleted: @John Ireland is on the TV call tonight, and @Mike Trudell will be doing radio play-by-play for Lakers-Mavs. – 6:43 PM
Allow me to correct an earlier tweet that I deleted: @John Ireland is on the TV call tonight, and @Mike Trudell will be doing radio play-by-play for Lakers-Mavs. – 6:43 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LAL coaching staff also shorthanded. Phil Handy is not at the game, as reported by the O.C. Register, and David Fizdale is not with the team for personal reasons, non COVID related. Frank Vogel said assistants Mike Penberthy, John Lucas III and Quinton Crawford will be leaned on – 6:33 PM
LAL coaching staff also shorthanded. Phil Handy is not at the game, as reported by the O.C. Register, and David Fizdale is not with the team for personal reasons, non COVID related. Frank Vogel said assistants Mike Penberthy, John Lucas III and Quinton Crawford will be leaned on – 6:33 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers have brought in their two-way players Jay Huff and Chaundee Brown tonight in Dallas to compensate for being down to 10 players. pic.twitter.com/aKp1bVcOq0 – 6:17 PM
Lakers have brought in their two-way players Jay Huff and Chaundee Brown tonight in Dallas to compensate for being down to 10 players. pic.twitter.com/aKp1bVcOq0 – 6:17 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis will start tonight in Dallas, confirmed Frank Vogel. – 6:04 PM
Anthony Davis will start tonight in Dallas, confirmed Frank Vogel. – 6:04 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Previewing Mavs-Lakers with @Tim MacMahon and @Dave McMenamin on NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/3iaQGDhakU – 6:02 PM
Previewing Mavs-Lakers with @Tim MacMahon and @Dave McMenamin on NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/3iaQGDhakU – 6:02 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
As expected, Anthony Davis has been given the green light to play tonight against Dallas, according to Lakers head coach Frank Vogel. – 6:02 PM
As expected, Anthony Davis has been given the green light to play tonight against Dallas, according to Lakers head coach Frank Vogel. – 6:02 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
With Lakers TV play-by-play announcer Bill Macdonald out for the Mavs game because of health and safety protocols, as reported by the L.A. Times, John Ireland with take over pxp duties for Spectrum and Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell will take over the radio pxp on ESPN 710 – 6:01 PM
With Lakers TV play-by-play announcer Bill Macdonald out for the Mavs game because of health and safety protocols, as reported by the L.A. Times, John Ireland with take over pxp duties for Spectrum and Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell will take over the radio pxp on ESPN 710 – 6:01 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Good news for the COVID-19-hampered Lakers: Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis (left knee soreness) will play tonight vs. Mavs. – 6:01 PM
Good news for the COVID-19-hampered Lakers: Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis (left knee soreness) will play tonight vs. Mavs. – 6:01 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
The drip is immaculate 💧
@TISSOT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Y2BclmSDvU – 5:55 PM
The drip is immaculate 💧
@TISSOT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Y2BclmSDvU – 5:55 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Doncic will be out until next week at the earliest, Coach Jason Kidd says, with Doncic now scheduled to spend the weekend in Dallas while the team is in Minneapolis to stay with the training staff and treat left ankle soreness that has sidelined him for three straight games. – 5:54 PM
Luka Doncic will be out until next week at the earliest, Coach Jason Kidd says, with Doncic now scheduled to spend the weekend in Dallas while the team is in Minneapolis to stay with the training staff and treat left ankle soreness that has sidelined him for three straight games. – 5:54 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic won’t make the trip to Minnesota, Jason Kidd said. It will be the fourth straight game Doncic misses due to left ankle soreness. Conditioning remains a concern as well. – 5:53 PM
Luka Doncic won’t make the trip to Minnesota, Jason Kidd said. It will be the fourth straight game Doncic misses due to left ankle soreness. Conditioning remains a concern as well. – 5:53 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd says that Luka Doncic will not travel for Sunday’s game at Minnesota. Will continue to get treatment on his sore left ankle. Mavericks only play one game in the coming week after tonight. – 5:51 PM
Jason Kidd says that Luka Doncic will not travel for Sunday’s game at Minnesota. Will continue to get treatment on his sore left ankle. Mavericks only play one game in the coming week after tonight. – 5:51 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Mavs coach Jason Kidd, who was an assistant coach for the Lakers the last two seasons, said he eschewed any reunion dinners or meet ups with the Lakers last night considering the COVID situation with their team – 5:51 PM
Mavs coach Jason Kidd, who was an assistant coach for the Lakers the last two seasons, said he eschewed any reunion dinners or meet ups with the Lakers last night considering the COVID situation with their team – 5:51 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Jared Dudley and Avery Bradley sharing a moment pregame pic.twitter.com/JulIiR97Y0 – 5:47 PM
Jared Dudley and Avery Bradley sharing a moment pregame pic.twitter.com/JulIiR97Y0 – 5:47 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Some staff members in the Lakers traveling party have entered the health and safety protocols, the team says. – 5:47 PM
Some staff members in the Lakers traveling party have entered the health and safety protocols, the team says. – 5:47 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said that in addition to being out tonight vs. Lakers, Luka Doncic will not travel with Mavs this weekend to Minnesota. Staying back with training staff to keep rehabbing.
Sterling Brown, WCS also still out tonight. – 5:46 PM
Jason Kidd said that in addition to being out tonight vs. Lakers, Luka Doncic will not travel with Mavs this weekend to Minnesota. Staying back with training staff to keep rehabbing.
Sterling Brown, WCS also still out tonight. – 5:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers say that staff members from their traveling party have entered the league’s healthy and safety protocols. – 5:46 PM
The Lakers say that staff members from their traveling party have entered the league’s healthy and safety protocols. – 5:46 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Sterling Brown (left foot soreness), Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) and Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) will all miss tonight’s game against the Lakers. – 5:45 PM
Sterling Brown (left foot soreness), Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) and Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) will all miss tonight’s game against the Lakers. – 5:45 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Could Lakers Realistically Unload Russell Westbrook for a Star Like Ben Simmons? Piggybacking on reports from @Shams Charania and @Jake Fischer – if the Lakers inquired about Simmons, that means they dangled RW. Speculation ensues… bleacherreport.com/articles/29515… – 5:15 PM
Latest @BleacherReport Could Lakers Realistically Unload Russell Westbrook for a Star Like Ben Simmons? Piggybacking on reports from @Shams Charania and @Jake Fischer – if the Lakers inquired about Simmons, that means they dangled RW. Speculation ensues… bleacherreport.com/articles/29515… – 5:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: 15 in 60 Part 2 (Eastern Conference 12.14.21) w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/pctjw7OBw3
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/pEIsFf8gAh – 4:30 PM
Free pod: 15 in 60 Part 2 (Eastern Conference 12.14.21) w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/pctjw7OBw3
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/pEIsFf8gAh – 4:30 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Steph Curry made history to become the NBA’s new leader from beyond the arc, LeBron James, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell and other NBA players used Twitter to congratulate the Warriors g… warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/lebron-j… – 4:00 PM
After Steph Curry made history to become the NBA’s new leader from beyond the arc, LeBron James, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell and other NBA players used Twitter to congratulate the Warriors g… warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/lebron-j… – 4:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
On the Road Again
⏰: 4:30 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN and ESPN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosHoops
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 3:48 PM
On the Road Again
⏰: 4:30 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN and ESPN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosHoops
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 3:48 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers, YouTube version, w/@NickVanExit from @LockedOnMavs! Ahead of Lakers-Mavs, we talk about the upsides of Luka as Dallas’ current franchise vs. AD as the Lakers’ future face.
youtu.be/S29fdgQ1nMI?t=… – 3:33 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers, YouTube version, w/@NickVanExit from @LockedOnMavs! Ahead of Lakers-Mavs, we talk about the upsides of Luka as Dallas’ current franchise vs. AD as the Lakers’ future face.
youtu.be/S29fdgQ1nMI?t=… – 3:33 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Per @AirlessJordan:
If the Spurs beat the Hornets tonight, they will have 600 wins at the AT&T Center – the most of any team since the arena opened.
Most home wins since 2002 (when AT&T Center opened):
1. Spurs, 599
2. Dallas, 522
3. Denver, 518
4. Utah, 516
5. Houston, 508 – 3:19 PM
Per @AirlessJordan:
If the Spurs beat the Hornets tonight, they will have 600 wins at the AT&T Center – the most of any team since the arena opened.
Most home wins since 2002 (when AT&T Center opened):
1. Spurs, 599
2. Dallas, 522
3. Denver, 518
4. Utah, 516
5. Houston, 508 – 3:19 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Betting odds on Ben Simmons’ next team if traded, per @betonline_ag
Trail Blazers: 7/4
Pacers: 2/1
Pelicans: 5/2
Knicks: 3/1
Celtics: 5/1
Lakers: 7/1
Nets: 10/1
Raptors: 10/1
Pistons: 12/1
Timberwolves: 12/1
Kings: 14/1
Cavaliers: 16/1 – 2:44 PM
Betting odds on Ben Simmons’ next team if traded, per @betonline_ag
Trail Blazers: 7/4
Pacers: 2/1
Pelicans: 5/2
Knicks: 3/1
Celtics: 5/1
Lakers: 7/1
Nets: 10/1
Raptors: 10/1
Pistons: 12/1
Timberwolves: 12/1
Kings: 14/1
Cavaliers: 16/1 – 2:44 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
A Sneak Peak at how Adam Palmer created today’s Poster and the inspiration behind it.
Purchase these posters at the Hangar, while supplies last! $20 and ALL proceeds benefit The Mavs Foundation!
@MichaelsStores | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Cg6UmElaFM – 2:35 PM
A Sneak Peak at how Adam Palmer created today’s Poster and the inspiration behind it.
Purchase these posters at the Hangar, while supplies last! $20 and ALL proceeds benefit The Mavs Foundation!
@MichaelsStores | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Cg6UmElaFM – 2:35 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: 15 in 60 Part 2 (Eastern Conference 12.14.21) w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 2:30 PM
Dunc’d On: 15 in 60 Part 2 (Eastern Conference 12.14.21) w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 2:30 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Is Russell Westbrook a good fit for the Lakers?
ESPN/ABC Analyst Jeff Van Gundy tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson why you shouldn’t jump to conclusions on this summer’s blockbuster deal. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/6Yl0RXxB58 – 2:15 PM
Is Russell Westbrook a good fit for the Lakers?
ESPN/ABC Analyst Jeff Van Gundy tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson why you shouldn’t jump to conclusions on this summer’s blockbuster deal. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/6Yl0RXxB58 – 2:15 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Zion’s Prognosis; Brooklyn, Boston, and Philly Trade Rumors; News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/96OyNeAKVq – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Zion’s Prognosis; Brooklyn, Boston, and Philly Trade Rumors; News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/96OyNeAKVq – 2:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Christian Wilkins, who interacted with new UM AD Dan Radakovich at Clemson: “I thought he was a great guy. Very solid guy. They’re getting something good down here.” – 1:56 PM
Christian Wilkins, who interacted with new UM AD Dan Radakovich at Clemson: “I thought he was a great guy. Very solid guy. They’re getting something good down here.” – 1:56 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Got even more respect for Luka Doncic now. Kept his mouth shut and kept on truckin. Karma always eventually catches up to folks who treat people badly. – 1:47 PM
Got even more respect for Luka Doncic now. Kept his mouth shut and kept on truckin. Karma always eventually catches up to folks who treat people badly. – 1:47 PM