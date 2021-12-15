Marvin Bagley enters health and safety protocols

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings forward Marvin Bagley III out vs. Washington Wizards after entering NBA health and safety protocols. How long will he be out?
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:38 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings list Marvin Bagley III as out for tonight’s game with the Wizards due to NBA’s COVID-19 health & safety protocols. – 4:57 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings say Marvin Bagley III is out vs. the Washington Wizards tonight under NBA health and safety protocols. – 4:55 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Marvin Bagley has been put in the league’s health and safety protocols. He is out for tonight’s game. – 4:50 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Kings Marvin Bagley (health protocols) is OUT tonight vs. Wizards – 4:48 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kings making available Marvin Bagley, Buddy Hield in trade talks
sportando.basketball/en/kings-makin… – 4:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Kings still shopping trade package of Hield and Bagley nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/13/rep… – 7:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sources: The Sacramento Kings are not pursuing Indiana Pacers big men Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner, but Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons could still be a target as they look to trade Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III. Latest Kings trade talk⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:50 PM
