Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

December 15, 2021- by

The Memphis Grizzlies (17-11) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (17-17) at Moda Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 15, 2021

Memphis Grizzlies 38, Portland Trail Blazers 28 (Q2 07:05)

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
According to @EliasSports, Gordon Hayward is just the second player this season to score 40+ points in three quarters along with Steph Curry. Since the ’97-98 season, he is only the second player in @Charlotte Hornets franchise history, joining Kemba Walker (46, 3/22/18 vs. MEM) #AllFly10:51 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
when we say BIG GUARD. you say BIG GUARD. pic.twitter.com/h7Q12LG7Ez10:50 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
It’s gotten where I’m more surprised when Bane misses a three than when he makes one. – 10:50 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Final: #Hornets 131, Spurs 115
Gordon Hayward 41 pts
Cody Martin 21 pts, 8 rebs
Miles Bridges 19 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts
Jalen McDaniels 15 pts, 10 rebs
Up next: at Portland on Friday – 10:46 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
28-6 run for the gang from beale street 👀 – 10:42 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
The Blazers are shooting 5-of-8 on 3s and 1-of-12 on 2s. – 10:42 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
My oh my how fast things changed. Took a few minutes for the Grizzlies but they have found their groove. – 10:42 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
That’s a 24-3 run, and counting, for the Grizzlies and the Blazers trail 32-19 with 10:08 to play in the first half. – 10:41 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Blazers are 5/7 from three early and down 10. – 10:41 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
KA is a flat out hooper.
3⃣ points
6⃣ rebounds
2⃣ assists
1⃣ block
3⃣ steals
in 6⃣ minutes. pic.twitter.com/oKxWfBtKiA10:40 PM

Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score: Grizzlies 24, Trail Blazers 19
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211215/…10:40 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Just when it seems like the Blazers can’t be any harder to watch they come out with that first quarter against Memphis. Yeeesh. – 10:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
WHO RUN IT? WHO RUN IT?
14 fast break points in the first stanza. pic.twitter.com/p6mkHT3b3X10:37 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers on pace for 40 turnovers – 10:37 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
12 minutes of basketball in the books.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/AlwI1SJiSS10:37 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold
Grizzlies 24, Blazers 19: end of first quarter. Portland with 10 first-quarter turnover for 10 Memphis points. – 10:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪 – 10:35 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies defensive summary: pic.twitter.com/uxgPlGZWfk10:34 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies have their first lead of the game. Shots aren’t falling but they are getting it done defensively. – 10:32 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
After Kyle Anderson elbowed Norman Powell in the face while driving, Powell spent much of the ensuing timeout on the ground. He was evaluated on the bench and now appears headed to the locker room. The Blazers are already without CJ McCollum, Tony Snell and Cody Zeller tonight. – 10:31 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers have six turnovers and they’ve all been bad – 10:30 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I don’t pretend to be a mathematician, but considering that the Grizzlies have performed at a statistical rate better than *checks notes* the 96 Bulls and 17 Warriors over the last 10 games, maybe some offensive regression is in order? – 10:28 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon was enjoying the notorious Portland nightlife a little too much before this game apparently. – 10:22 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
get to your spot. get to a bucket. pic.twitter.com/sOmjgjMim910:22 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
13-4 Blazers. Right now, it’s the Grizzlies who look like a lethargic team coming off an overtime loss less than 24 hours ago. – 10:19 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
If this start holds they might not have to worry about Dame’s minutes on the second night of a back-to-back. – 10:18 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Easily Portland’s best start in some time – 10:18 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Blazers to the Grizzlies so far: pic.twitter.com/4ggBF5itoh10:17 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Nurkic is elite at setting moving screens – 10:16 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies trail Portland 7-2 early. pic.twitter.com/c3em0K5ONL10:15 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Man, Ben McLemore has played on almost every NBA team. Gotta respect the grind. – 10:12 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
TELL A FRIEND TO TELL A FRIEND.
IT’S TIME FOR GRIZZ BASKETBALL.
(sorry for yelling)
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/uwUL81VM5u10:08 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Memphis beat this team by 80. – 10:06 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Dennis Smith Jr. is out tonight with right knee pain. – 9:55 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
you up grizz twitter? – 9:54 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jaren has been great, and I expect that to continue.
Larry Nance Jr. and Robert Covington will probably be his primary matchups, and while they’re both very capable defenders, they lack size against him.
It’ll be a good opportunity for him to continue thriving inside the paint – 9:46 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five 🆚 @Portland Trail Blazers
🌹 @Tyus Jones
🌹 @Dillon Brooks
🌹 @Desmond Bane
🌹 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🌹 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/OtsNe0sCeg9:44 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will be going for a fifth straight win tonight; previous four games have seen George play only in Portland and Batum play only vs Celtics.
Here’s what Lue is looking for in terms of progression with the squad pic.twitter.com/lwLhkmowBi9:38 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity   vs @Memphis Grizzlies
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/ztVSXZKw789:09 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
no paper, no pencil but we drawing attention 💧 pic.twitter.com/wRqSFUcJ0f8:51 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant
mbnobrand.com/collections/mb…
Show my brothers some love 🖤🥷🏽
Black Owned. – 8:29 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups on the NBA COVID outbreak: “We’re paying attention to it. We’re telling our guys to be extra vigilant. We’ve got to protect each other.” The Blazers have been fully vaccinated as an organization since last spring, fwiw. – 8:18 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Updated Injury Report:
Tony Snell (personal reasons), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out for tonight’s game vs. Memphis. – 8:15 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Tony Snell will miss tonight’s game against Memphis for personal reasons. #Blazers8:13 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Gameday Poster for tonight’s game vs Memphis:
Art by @pcgdstudios 🎨 pic.twitter.com/kc0A7tnNyG7:15 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant
say my prayers so i know im protected soon as i walk in .. 🙏🏽 – 7:06 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
ICYMI: Grizzlies find help across the roster in current streak dailymemphian.com/section/sports…6:29 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
I get it, I’m old. But that Memphis court…. – 5:54 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets are two losses to the Grizzlies in a three day stretch away from being 4th in the West. – 5:09 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
New Grizzlies podcast with @Chris Herrington. Get it before the game! podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…5:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Shoutout @FOCOusa and @BobbleheadHall for the Ja Morant bobbleheads.
They are available on their website. pic.twitter.com/7hp0WcpB2k4:57 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Stay together, stay focused.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Bo6dHzmAXk4:30 PM

