Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (16-12) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (13-13) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 15, 2021
Miami Heat 33, Philadelphia 76ers 18 (Q2 10:20)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra waited to insert Yurtseven until Drummond entered. Yurtseven in attack mode since. – 7:47 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
That Omer Yurtseven putback is Miami’s first made basket without an assist. – 7:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
76ers fans not happy as Heat (with 10 available players and without its three scorers) pull ahead 33-18 early in the second quarter. – 7:46 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
End 1Q: Heat 29, 76ers 18
– Miami has nine assists on nine makes
– 10 3PA already (on pace for the now-usual 40)
– Decent defense on Embiid, who is 2 for 5. – 7:44 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
What a start in Philly, @Miami Heat! “Keep it going” #HEATRadio #HEATLive #HEATCulture – 7:44 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid in the first quarter: 15 points.
Isaiah Joe: 3 points.
Everybody else: 0 points. – 7:43 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Sixers Youth Foundation chair Marjorie Harris & 76ers GM Elton Brand presented a donation to @ChildrensPhila’s Sickle Cell Center.
The 76ers are honored to support CHOP in their mission of finding a curative therapy for the disease and enable children to live healthier lives. pic.twitter.com/uW0Q37yxFC – 7:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 29, 76ers 18. Heat shooting 5 of 10 on threes and has just one turnover. 76ers shooting 2 of 9 on threes and have five turnovers. – 7:42 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
When the Sixers are down key players right now, they get run out of the gym.
When the Sixers are playing a team down key players right now, they foul Gabe Vincent twice in the first quarter on jump shots. – 7:42 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
End of the first:
Heat: 29
76ers:18
Miamis defense really bothering Philly for stretches
Duncan’s involvement really keeping Miami going offensively – 7:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 29, 76ers 18 at end of one. Robinson with 11 points (3 of 4 on 3s). – 7:41 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
And back getting a feel for #NBA attendance so far this season … #Sixers with an OK crowd for a Wednesday night vs #Heat … but like in Brooklyn, some empty suites though
#Sports #Business pic.twitter.com/kyDngpn1SI – 7:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat using nine of its 10 available players in the first quarter, with Okpala, Strus, Yurtseven and Garrett entering off the bench n the opening period. – 7:37 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spo making sure to align PJ Tucker and KZ Okpala’s minutes again… I like to think that PJ and KZ’s relationship is like Tom and Cousin Greg. – 7:33 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Another 3 for Duncan! Up to 11 points in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/1pdn40X4ZH – 7:32 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Isaiah Joe corner 3 is the most exciting highlight for the Sixers so far this game.
Which says something.
Heat up 23-18 early on after the Joe 3. – 7:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat going small with a P.J. Tucker and KZ Okpala frontcourt against the 76ers and Embiid. And lots of early zone from the Heat, with the 76ers missing five of their first six threes. – 7:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat staggering PJ and Dedmon early on is a fantastic move from Spo – 7:29 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
Knock ‘em DEDMON with the LEFT! #HEATRadio #HEATLive #HEATCulture @Dewayne Dedmon – 7:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dewayne Dedmon just screened Danny Green into oblivion, as Robinson drains his third three. – 7:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat, with 10 available players, ahead 21-11. Duncan Robinson with 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting from deep. – 7:26 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Is that… two… mid-range attempts for Duncan Robinson in seven minutes? That might be as many as he’s attempted all season. – 7:26 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
The block from K.Z. ➡️ the jumper from Kyle pic.twitter.com/O3iw3YMxPY – 7:25 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
As crazy as it may sound:
Max Strus can win this game for Miami if he plays well tonight – 7:21 PM
As crazy as it may sound:
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
KZ Okpala, who checked in as Miami’s sixth man for Tucker, immediately blocks a shot, keeps it in bounds, resulting in a Kyle Lowry jumper. – 7:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami inevitably using PJ Tucker in the mid post role as Jimmy and Bam would
Not the same
Gotta drill the stuff that’s been working with PJ – 7:19 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Miami playing zone right out the chute pic.twitter.com/xFeiUrkqKf – 7:12 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
That big December contest where we finally get to see how the Sixers match up against *checks notes* Gabe Vincent, Dewayne Dedmon and PJ Tucker. – 7:12 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
hands ready to block.🚫
📱@SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/NyzjxdCQXt – 7:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Seven of the Heat’s 10 available players today were undrafted. Two of the three who were drafted were picked in the second round. – 6:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tonight’s game is the 176th consecutive regular-season appearance for Duncan Robinson, extending his Heat franchise record. – 6:38 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
cotton candy colorway.
👟 @SoleSavy | @Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/3CFnayjqSv – 6:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Joel Embiid, who was questionable, is in the 76ers’ starting lineup tonight. – 6:34 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers are starting Maxey, Curry, Thybulle, Harris and Embiid tonight. – 6:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s starting lineup vs. 76ers: Lowry, Vincent, Robinson, Tucker and DEDMON. Not Adebayo, sorry.
The Heat’s available reserves: Strus, Yurtseven, Okpala, Haslem and Garrett. – 6:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent again with the start for the Heat, alongside Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker and Dewayne Dedmon. Only others available: Max Strus, Omer Yurtseven, KZ Okpala, Udonis Haslem and Marcus Garrett. – 6:33 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/6j44bhq11m – 6:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
How Heat’s Udonis Haslem became Mr. 305: ‘I’m literally living a dream’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:26 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid jumpers. We’ll know soon if he’s back after a game out with right rib soreness. pic.twitter.com/MZ94ezlvH3 – 6:21 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
2974 & counting…
@Seth Curry 🤝 @Stephen Curry | #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/0K6HB7g1EI – 6:19 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Philly kid Kyle Lowry catching up with Dwayne Jones and Reggie Redding before Sixers-Heat: pic.twitter.com/v3TC0ORV3D – 6:02 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Tyler Herro (quad) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Sixers. – 6:00 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsPHI INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (quad) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Sixers. – 6:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra confirms it will be 10 Strong tonight. No Adebayo, Butler, Herro, Morris, Martin, Oladipo. – 5:35 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Tobias Harris ‘definitely needs to get back to quick decisions’ on offense. With Georges Niang out with COVID, he said backup options are going small, using Reed or trying big lineup at times with Embiid and Drummond. – 5:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Matisse Thybulle will make his third consecutive start at small forward tonight vs. the #Heat. – 5:26 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Matisse Thybulle will probably start tonight.
Rivers reiterated that his starting five isn’t set in stone moving forward. – 5:24 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid and Seth Curry are game time decisions tonight, per Doc Rivers. Both participated at shootaround this morning #Sixers – 5:22 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Could Lakers Realistically Unload Russell Westbrook for a Star Like Ben Simmons? Piggybacking on reports from @Shams Charania and @Jake Fischer – if the Lakers inquired about Simmons, that means they dangled RW. Speculation ensues… bleacherreport.com/articles/29515… – 5:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro out with bruised quadriceps, as Heat down to 10 available players vs. 76ers. The latest on Herro’s injury miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… What that could mean for Marcus Garrett tonight – 5:13 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Panthers announce Sam Bennett, Radko Gudas, Ryan Lomberg, Brandon Montour, Carter Verhaeghe all in COVID protocol. They join Caleb Martin, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Phillip Lindsay and Jevon Holland as South Florida’s current COVID crew. Best wishes to all. – 5:03 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Aldridge, Bembry, Brown, Carter, Harden, Johnson and Millsap (health & safety protocols), Harris (left ankle surgery) and Irving are all out for the #Nets tomorrow vs the #Sixers. #nba #76ers – 5:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Erik Spoelstra on Heat lesson plan, ‘context, meaning and consequences’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:37 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Reigning G League Player of the Week Paul Reed is back in Philly: pic.twitter.com/288Wm9As9k – 4:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Tyler Herro sidelined by bruised quadriceps; Heat down to 10 available vs. 76ers sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Are better days ahead for Heat, based on schedule? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:35 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Updated the Pacers cap sheet for the Terry Taylor signing, even though it changes no numbers. Other updates:
-Removed the $4.8 million TPE created in the Oladipo-LeVert trade since it expired in late November.
-Updated Wanamaker’s cap hold (bad exceling) pic.twitter.com/MAo8DInP0O – 4:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Georges Niang becomes latest Sixers player to enter COVID-19 health and safety protocols inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-g… via @phillyinquirer – 3:04 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Before tonight’s game, Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, Elton Brand and more are hosting kids from around Philadelphia who have been adversely affected by the criminal justice system for REFORM Alliance Night #Sixers pic.twitter.com/Y0jhq5zhHh – 3:00 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Here in Philly watching Lil Baby and Meek and Fanatics chairman Michael Rubin surprise area kids from Philly who are playing before tonight’s #Sixers #Heat game…
It’s Reform Alliance Night at Well Fargo tonight
#Sports #Business #NBA pic.twitter.com/NsTyzIMFrL – 2:45 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Betting odds on Ben Simmons’ next team if traded, per @betonline_ag
Trail Blazers: 7/4
Pacers: 2/1
Pelicans: 5/2
Knicks: 3/1
Celtics: 5/1
Lakers: 7/1
Nets: 10/1
Raptors: 10/1
Pistons: 12/1
Timberwolves: 12/1
Kings: 14/1
Cavaliers: 16/1 – 2:44 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Paul Reed has been recalled from The Blue Coats. Also, Aaron Henry will join the #Sixers tonight – 2:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers reserves Paul Reed and Aaron Henry have been recalled from the Delaware Blue Coats for tonight’s game vs. the #MiamiHeat. – 2:19 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers have called up Paul Reed and two-way player Aaron Henry for tonight’s game. – 2:18 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Paul Reed and Aaron Henry will both be available for the Sixers tonight against Miami. – 2:18 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Reinforcements from Delaware: Paul Reed and Aaron Henry will both be available for the Sixers tonight – 2:17 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
follow along today as @REFORM, in partnership with @MichaelRubin, Josh Harris & the 76ers, host children who have been adversely affected by the criminal justice system.
🏀activities include:
-basketball game with celebrities
-watching shootaround
-Q&A w/ Doc Rivers
-76ers game pic.twitter.com/g9I58r10Yn – 2:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
How Heat’s Udonis Haslem became Mr. 305: ‘I’m literally living a dream’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… ‘When I’m done, I hope people remember me for the things that I was able to do in the community first and secondary basketball’ – 2:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Tyler Herro out with bruised quadriceps, as Heat down to 10 available players vs. 76ers. The latest on Herro’s injury miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… What that could mean for Marcus Garrett tonight – 1:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Heat lesson plan, “context, meaning and consequences.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “If you’re a young player and you’re just being gifted minutes on a non-playoff team, I’m not sure how much better those young players get, as compared to this kind of situation.” – 1:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Are better days ahead for the Heat, based on schedule? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro sidelined by bruised quadriceps; Heat down to 10 available vs. 76ers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra, “He’s not being sent home, but he’s sore.” – 1:10 PM
