Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: He's playing at a higher level than during his MVP season

Harrison Wind: Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “Coming off an MVP season, I think he’s even playing at a higher level, which is really incredible when you think about it.”
Source: Twitter @HarrisonWind
Source: Twitter @HarrisonWind
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Minnesota wins the tip, and Pat Beverley hits a 3 on the first possession of the game. Nikola Jokic gets the Nuggets on the board off a Monte Morris assist on the other end. – 9:11 PM
Minnesota wins the tip, and Pat Beverley hits a 3 on the first possession of the game. Nikola Jokic gets the Nuggets on the board off a Monte Morris assist on the other end. – 9:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Nuggets
Vanderbilt over 6.5 pts + 8.5 rebs
– His role in the O is expanding + DLo’s presence helps
KAT over 8.5 rebs
– Will fight w/ Jokic
Jokic over 7.5 asts
– Wolves scheme will make passing profitable
KAT under 4 FTs made
– I think Jokic guards him – 7:55 PM
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Nuggets
Vanderbilt over 6.5 pts + 8.5 rebs
– His role in the O is expanding + DLo’s presence helps
KAT over 8.5 rebs
– Will fight w/ Jokic
Jokic over 7.5 asts
– Wolves scheme will make passing profitable
KAT under 4 FTs made
– I think Jokic guards him – 7:55 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on why Aaron Gordon has fit so well next to Nikola Jokic:
(I liked the line on how Gordon gives them defensive “bite”.) pic.twitter.com/Jimgl4naSF – 7:47 PM
Chris Finch on why Aaron Gordon has fit so well next to Nikola Jokic:
(I liked the line on how Gordon gives them defensive “bite”.) pic.twitter.com/Jimgl4naSF – 7:47 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “Coming off an MVP season, I think he’s even playing at a higher level, which is really incredible when you think about it.” – 7:25 PM
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “Coming off an MVP season, I think he’s even playing at a higher level, which is really incredible when you think about it.” – 7:25 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic has the 4th highest +/- in the NBA: +210
He’s ranks 101st in total minutes: 722 pic.twitter.com/3tU7CjjAP6 – 5:17 PM
Nikola Jokic has the 4th highest +/- in the NBA: +210
He’s ranks 101st in total minutes: 722 pic.twitter.com/3tU7CjjAP6 – 5:17 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Couple quick, simple thoughts on @TheAthletic former players survey on best player in the NBA.
1. Jokic had the same number of votes as Embiid he just didn’t make the cutoff for the graphic. Just FYI for those who didn’t read the article. – 12:09 PM
Couple quick, simple thoughts on @TheAthletic former players survey on best player in the NBA.
1. Jokic had the same number of votes as Embiid he just didn’t make the cutoff for the graphic. Just FYI for those who didn’t read the article. – 12:09 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Jokic is quite easily the most underrated player in the league right now. – 11:41 AM
Jokic is quite easily the most underrated player in the league right now. – 11:41 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with Ben Taylor on Steph’s record and Golden State’s hybrid D, plus Jokic’s MVP follow-up, Cade, Celtics changes, Utah’s offense, dinner stories, and more. We recorded before Suns-Blazers and late night protocol news. Thanks @ElGee35 for joining. open.spotify.com/episode/1Sipne… – 10:46 AM
New pod with Ben Taylor on Steph’s record and Golden State’s hybrid D, plus Jokic’s MVP follow-up, Cade, Celtics changes, Utah’s offense, dinner stories, and more. We recorded before Suns-Blazers and late night protocol news. Thanks @ElGee35 for joining. open.spotify.com/episode/1Sipne… – 10:46 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Stephen Curry: 14.784
2. Nikola Jokic: 14.781
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.51
4. Kevin Durant: 14.38
5. Trae Young: 13.4
6. DeMar DeRozan: 12.15
7. Jarrett Allen: 12.13
8. Jimmy Butler: 11.96 pic.twitter.com/kXMEfVhthy – 10:25 AM
RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Stephen Curry: 14.784
2. Nikola Jokic: 14.781
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.51
4. Kevin Durant: 14.38
5. Trae Young: 13.4
6. DeMar DeRozan: 12.15
7. Jarrett Allen: 12.13
8. Jimmy Butler: 11.96 pic.twitter.com/kXMEfVhthy – 10:25 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
When Nikola Jokic breaks all relevant Nuggets record he’ll need to be wearing the Mile High City jersey. pic.twitter.com/bcMGxloaw9 – 7:48 PM
When Nikola Jokic breaks all relevant Nuggets record he’ll need to be wearing the Mile High City jersey. pic.twitter.com/bcMGxloaw9 – 7:48 PM
More on this storyline
More than five years after winning his second Most Valuable Player award, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry could be on his way to claiming a third. Curry, who is second in the NBA in scoring and first in both 3-pointers made and attempted, got 94 of the 100 first-place votes cast in the 2021-22 debut of ESPN’s MVP straw poll, which was conducted from Dec. 3 through Dec. 6. -via ESPN / December 11, 2021
Curry (978 points) was followed by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (610 points, two first-place votes) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (471 points, three first-place votes). Last year’s MVP, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (256 points), got the other first-place vote and came in fourth overall. -via ESPN / December 11, 2021
Curry, who is second in the NBA in scoring and first in both 3-pointers made and attempted, got 94 of the 100 first-place votes cast in the 2021-22 debut of ESPN’s MVP straw poll, which was conducted from Dec. 3 through Dec. 6. If Curry goes on to win the MVP award, he would tie Wilt Chamberlain for the largest gap between wins (six years) in NBA history. Curry, who will turn 34 in March, also would become the third-oldest MVP in league history, trailing Karl Malone in 1999 and Michael Jordan in 1998. -via ESPN / December 10, 2021