Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (12-15) play against the Denver Nuggets (13-13) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 15, 2021
Minnesota Timberwolves 20, Denver Nuggets 9 (Q1 06:52)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So, Will Barton and Aaron Gordon have both helped on strong side actions tonight one pass away and it’s let to several wide open threes.
They either can’t help that far, or there has to be a rotation behind them. – 9:17 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves on fire to start this one. Have hit 8 of their first 10 shots and have a 20-9 lead. Net rating of that starting unit going to keep skyrocketing! – 9:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets start out slowly on both ends of the floor. Jokić is guarding Towns who has 4 points and an assist to start. – 9:13 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Minnesota wins the tip, and Pat Beverley hits a 3 on the first possession of the game. Nikola Jokic gets the Nuggets on the board off a Monte Morris assist on the other end. – 9:11 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Well, that’s one way to warm up for the game 😂 pic.twitter.com/juPMwxapi0 – 9:06 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The singer of the national anthem at the Nuggets game wore the most swagged out black rainbow skyline jersey today and where can I get one pic.twitter.com/3WJgwl29uD – 9:05 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The Denver Nuggets are playing a basketball game tonight.
Celebrate Jokmas with @ChrisMarlowe and I on @AltitudeTV ! pic.twitter.com/jVA6E5Mn2F – 8:59 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Timberwolves have lost 12 straight games to the Nuggets. Their last win over Denver was game 82 to get in the playoffs on April 11, 2018. – 8:51 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Nuggets just took the floor here at Ball Arena. There are not a lot of them. – 8:46 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Pregame in Denver. We’ll see if the weather allows the Wolves to leave after the game tonight. Would be the third time in my 4 seasons they’d have to change their travel plans in Denver.
Your friendly traveling beat writer always flies commercial next morning no matter what. pic.twitter.com/6ZNYklNjk4 – 8:41 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Referee Mark Lindsay has gone into health and safety protocols ahead of Nuggets-Timberwolves, I’m told. There will be only two officials on the floor tonight. – 8:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Will miss Davon Reed’s rugged play on the perimeter, but it’s good to see Will Barton back in the starting lineup. The Nuggets need a good game from him tonight. – 8:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
D’Angelo Russell is AVAILABLE. pic.twitter.com/zplVpGrBXz – 8:35 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Back to this starting group!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/dEMmXrGwRv – 8:35 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
I can confirm Bones Hyland is inactive tonight for the Nuggets due to a team decision. @Harrison Wind had it first. – 8:20 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Austin Rivers is inactive tonight but warming up now. He’s returning from health and safety protocols and is expected to be available Friday in Atlanta. – 8:15 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland will be inactive tonight, I’m told. It’s not injury-related. The team isn’t commenting on it right now. – 8:04 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Nuggets
Vanderbilt over 6.5 pts + 8.5 rebs
– His role in the O is expanding + DLo’s presence helps
KAT over 8.5 rebs
– Will fight w/ Jokic
Jokic over 7.5 asts
– Wolves scheme will make passing profitable
KAT under 4 FTs made
– I think Jokic guards him – 7:55 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on why Aaron Gordon has fit so well next to Nikola Jokic:
(I liked the line on how Gordon gives them defensive “bite”.) pic.twitter.com/Jimgl4naSF – 7:47 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
mood cause we’re about to play basketball pic.twitter.com/3itPx82bbr – 7:45 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
It appears as if D’Angelo Russell is on track to play again tonight. Chris Finch said he looked good going through practice yesterday. – 7:41 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Will Barton and Aaron Gordon are ACTIVE for tonight’s game.
Austin Rivers is OUT for tonight’s game.
#MileHighBasketball – 7:32 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Nuggets coach Michael Malone called the Timberwolves an “elite offensive rebounding team” in his pregame media session tonight. – 7:27 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Will Barton and Aaron Gordon will both play tonight for the Nuggets after being on the injury report coming into tonight’s game vs Minnesota. – 7:25 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Will Barton III and Aaron Gordon will play for the Nuggets tonight. JaMychal Green and Austin Rivers will not, per coach Michael Malone. The Timberwolves have D’Angelo Russell listed as questionable. – 7:25 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on Nikola Jokic: “Coming off an MVP season, I think he’s even playing at a higher level, which is really incredible when you think about it.” – 7:25 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone says the hope is to get JaMychal Green (ankle) back at some point during Denver’s upcoming three-game road trip beginning Friday in Atlanta. – 7:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Will Barton and Aaron Gordon are playing tonight for Denver. Austin Rivers is out, Michael Malone says. – 7:17 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Katy Winge @katywinge
No one better, no one greater
Happy Jokmas, Nuggets Nation! pic.twitter.com/sct3V2gCrY – 6:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Programming note: @psaundersdp has you on #Nuggets coverage tonight. I’ll be back on from Atlanta on Friday night. Bosses gave me a break after the two-week odyssey. – 5:56 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic won’t make the trip to Minnesota, Jason Kidd said. It will be the fourth straight game Doncic misses due to left ankle soreness. Conditioning remains a concern as well. – 5:53 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd says that Luka Doncic will not travel for Sunday’s game at Minnesota. Will continue to get treatment on his sore left ankle. Mavericks only play one game in the coming week after tonight. – 5:51 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said that in addition to being out tonight vs. Lakers, Luka Doncic will not travel with Mavs this weekend to Minnesota. Staying back with training staff to keep rehabbing.
Sterling Brown, WCS also still out tonight. – 5:46 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic has the 4th highest +/- in the NBA: +210
He’s ranks 101st in total minutes: 722 pic.twitter.com/3tU7CjjAP6 – 5:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets are two losses to the Grizzlies in a three day stretch away from being 4th in the West. – 5:09 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Nuggets Nation!
Today is the last day to enter! Click the link below for your chance to win a trip to see us take on the Clippers IN LA courtesy of your @COHondaDealers!
🔗 https://t.co/zpyAVGWII1
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/1M9jiqUsqB – 4:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
There hasn’t been an article in The Athletic written about the Nuggets in three weeks, and it’s something EYE contributed to, and it was about the lack of coverage of the Nuggets. – 4:34 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
It’s always interesting to talk to Jaylen Nowell about his role and how he feels he was mislabeled out of the draft as a spot-up shooter. He laughs and says people must have just looked at his 3P% in college and never watched him play.
This is what he says his game/role is now: pic.twitter.com/fyMrMLwLfx – 4:10 PM
It’s always interesting to talk to Jaylen Nowell about his role and how he feels he was mislabeled out of the draft as a spot-up shooter. He laughs and says people must have just looked at his 3P% in college and never watched him play.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Per @AirlessJordan:
If the Spurs beat the Hornets tonight, they will have 600 wins at the AT&T Center – the most of any team since the arena opened.
Most home wins since 2002 (when AT&T Center opened):
1. Spurs, 599
2. Dallas, 522
3. Denver, 518
4. Utah, 516
5. Houston, 508 – 3:19 PM
