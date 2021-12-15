New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (8-21) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-18) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 15, 2021
New Orleans Pelicans 49, Oklahoma City Thunder 51 (Q3 10:47)
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
📸 See more photos from the first half: https://t.co/UPZIhdmsV3 pic.twitter.com/h43kIuyZCq – 9:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
What’s your choice for the @SociosHoops Top Moment of the first half? – 9:13 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
strength:
█
█
█
█ ＿
@Josh Giddey the defender pic.twitter.com/JRFjehggPV – 9:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Closing out the half
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/nQ22oxGMOU – 9:05 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Thunder 51, Pelicans 45
Ingram 14 pts & 4 rebs
Valanciunas 6 pts & 9 rebs
Graham 6 pts & 5 assts
Pretty ugly half from the Pels overall. Nine turnovers, 4-14 on 3s, 7-13 on FTs and the bench got outscored 29-12. They’re fortunate to only be down by 6. – 9:05 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Thunder 51, Pelicans 45
– Pels outscored OKC 8-2 over last 3:38 of 2Q; great to hold them to 2, not great to only get 8
– Ingram: 14p, 4r, 2a, 6/11 FG
– JV: 6p, 9r
– Graham: 6p, 5a
Pels: 42.5 FG%, 4/14 3P, 7/13 FT
OKC: 45.8 FG%, 6/14 3P, 1/1 FT – 9:05 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram coming alive. Has scored the last 8 points for the Pelicans and is up to 14 for the game. – 9:02 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Brandon Ingram should not pass the ball the entirety of the second half. – 9:01 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder’s bench has 29 of OKC’s 49 points.
Kenrich Williams has 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting. – 8:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
B.I. DROPS THE HAMMER 🔨
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/tNFDXj86CZ – 8:54 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Another thunderous dunk on an opponent by Brandon Ingram. Beautiful. – 8:51 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
he’s heating up 🔥
@Tre Mann | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/ROEw6aM5tm – 8:50 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Kenny Hustle becoming a competent 3-point shooter as soon as he left New Orleans pic.twitter.com/nXZJbj0F21 – 8:50 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
These Pelicans possessions have been so sloppy. No urgency. No purpose. Eight turnovers. Just ugly all around. They’re lucky to only be down five right now. – 8:46 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
versatile™️
@Tre Mann | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/oc61RcWlwy – 8:43 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Nickeil just passed the ball … to nobody. That’s 8 turnovers for the Pelicans through the first 13+ minutes. Additionally, they’ve made just 3 of 7 from the free throw line thus far.
Shaky focus to say the least. – 8:42 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann’s handles are so slick, you can hear audible oohs and aahs from the Thunder crowd when he’s attacking.
He jukes out defenders like he’s Barry Sanders with a basketball. – 8:41 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
🔥🔥 @Garrett Temple
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/A6vjcAheYN – 8:41 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Thunder 28, Pelicans 24
Hart 5 pts
Ingram 4 pts & 4 rebs
Valanciunas 4 pts & 6 rebs
Pels turned it over 6 times (7 points off those turnovers) – 8:35 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
10 PTS in the first 📊
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/4YTJDR7Pnk – 8:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Devonte found Billy for the SLAM
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/TcwTJgGyCZ – 8:35 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans have 12 turnovers in their last two quarters of play. – 8:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann with ANOTHER huge dunk, this time on a perfect dime from Josh Giddey.
Poor Garrett Temple got posterized just days before Christmas. – 8:34 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
After saying the other night he hasn’t had a massive dunk since high school, Tre Mann just threw another sick one down. – 8:33 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
WIGG PUTBACK 💪
@Aaron Wiggins | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/aqh6bdZKTV – 8:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
That’s tough @Brandon Ingram 😤
📺: @BallySportsNOLA
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/wjWgXwH5Mt – 8:29 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA is giving the Pels all kinds of trouble. Slipping, sliding, stutter stepping, you name it. – 8:29 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
3rd Quarter SGA making an appearance tonight in the 1st Quarter. – 8:27 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Nickeil Alexander-Walker enters the game and promptly steals the ball from his cousin, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. – 8:24 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins with the one-handed putback slam over Jonas Valanciunas. That was something. – 8:21 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Getting it started.
Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/OIHinBjIoA – 8:19 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Josh Hart is living at the rim this season. Came into this game attempting 49% of his shots within 4 feet, per Cleaning the Glass. – 8:18 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
There’s such a clear difference between this Pelicans team we’re seeing now vs what we saw to start the season. They still won’t win a ton of games, but the chemistry has evolved enough for them to compete, at the very least – 8:18 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Aaron Wiggins is starting in place of Lu Dort tonight. Second start for the rookie. – 7:58 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
First five on the floor tonight!
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/aEgPapiHMI – 7:44 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
It’s pretty hilarious that the only retired jersey in OKC is Nick Collison – 7:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Calling tonight’s game for @ESPNRadioNOLA: @NTGraff and @ErinESummers 📻
Tune in at 100.3FM or on the Pelicans app presented by @Verizon! pic.twitter.com/0c081JCPcS – 7:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Getting warm for tonight’s match 🙌
Follow along by downloading the Pelicans app
📲 https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/aOyPMPA44u – 7:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Who’s rocking these kicks tonight?
#WBD | @spacerunnersnft – 7:31 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
fitted 📼
🐢 @Aaron Wiggins 🐊 @Tre Mann 👀 pic.twitter.com/UE3gHGRSIP – 7:14 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
COVID cases are spiking across the NBA, but the Thunder has so far avoided the outbreak.
We checked in on the team’s booster shot numbers, and if the organization will go back to stricter protocols for fans:
oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 7:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Fresh fits in OKC 📍
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/m6zIFPwFdz – 7:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder podcast:
🏀: Aleksej Pokusevski will bounce back and forth with the Blue
🏀: Burner Twitter accounts
🏀: How good is the GL for players?
🏀: Is Poku ahead?
#ThunderUp: https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/pUIrVngwa9 – 6:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Make your Pelicans Pick N' Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Following its Monday’s matchup, the Thunder had two days between contests to reset and refocus before its next challenge against the New Orleans Pelicans.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/ZUbSJCM2uW pic.twitter.com/1QqpAA6MPG – 5:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
As expected, the Thunder have recalled Aleksej Pokusevski, Isaiah Roby, and Theo Maledon following this afternoons game with the Blue. – 4:56 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
As expected, Pokusevski, Maledon and Roby have been recalled by the Thunder from the Blue. – 4:48 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Mike Muscala joins the crew for some fun conversation and to look back on his game-winning shot in Toronto. The Thunder Basketball Universe presented by @COOPAleWorks
Apple | https://t.co/AClLupoCrc
Spotify | https://t.co/30WpZUcb2b pic.twitter.com/kG16KyQs2a – 4:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Showin some @Josh Hart love for #WallpaperWednesday 🤩 pic.twitter.com/X7tLvmOLX6 – 3:58 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Rules for the Pelicans if they are buyers
🏀 Guard rotation struggles
🏀 San Antonio frustrations
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/IDT3A7ytxs – 3:37 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Spaces with @Impatientbull after the Pelicans game tonight? pic.twitter.com/tyHBTef3CA – 3:28 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Betting odds on Ben Simmons’ next team if traded, per @betonline_ag
Trail Blazers: 7/4
Pacers: 2/1
Pelicans: 5/2
Knicks: 3/1
Celtics: 5/1
Lakers: 7/1
Nets: 10/1
Raptors: 10/1
Pistons: 12/1
Timberwolves: 12/1
Kings: 14/1
Cavaliers: 16/1 – 2:44 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
On today’s podcast, @Andrew Lopez, @Jim Eichenhofer, and @dsallerson discuss the state of the Pelicans through 29 games including progression in the last 10, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, & Jonas Valanciunas.
Full episode: https://t.co/it34jCQTeX
#WBD | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/wlF0lmVvya – 2:30 PM
