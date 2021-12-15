Pacers sign Terry Taylor to two-way contract

Shams Charania: The Indiana Pacers are signing G/F Terry Taylor of G League affiliate Fort Wayne on a two-way contract, his agents @bjbass2 @CamBrennick tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Tony East @TEastNBA
Updated the Pacers cap sheet for the Terry Taylor signing, even though it changes no numbers. Other updates:
-Removed the $4.8 million TPE created in the Oladipo-LeVert trade since it expired in late November.
-Updated Wanamaker’s cap hold (bad exceling) pic.twitter.com/MAo8DInP0O – 4:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Terry Taylor, who was in training camp with the Pacers, has signed a two-way deal with the team.
He’s the leading rebounder in the G League this season, averaging 19.5 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.
To complete this transaction, they waived rookie DeJon Jerrau. – 4:08 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers are waiving DeJon Jarreau and signing forward Terry Taylor to their open two-way slot. Taylor was a lock to get promoted at some point during his career, he has been a monster in the G League and spent training camp with the Pacers. Read more on him:forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 4:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
In order for the Indiana Pacers to sign Terry Taylor to a Two-Way, they’ll need to waive either DeJon Jarreau or Duane Washington Jr. to free up a spot.
Taylor was with the Pacers during preseason and has been playing great for their G League affiliate the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. – 4:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Indiana Pacers are signing G/F Terry Taylor of G League affiliate Fort Wayne on a two-way contract, his agents @bjbass2 @CamBrennick tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:00 PM
Keith Smith: Something to keep an eye on: Caleb Martin is on a Two-Way with the Miami Heat. Two-Way players are limited to 50 NBA games on the active roster. If I have my counting correct, Martin is currently at 19 active games. He’s become a key rotation player for the Heat as a Two-Way guy. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / November 30, 2021
On a two-way contract, Martin is limited to 50 games on the active roster during the 82-game regular season. Nineteen games into the season, he already has burned 17 of that total (including one game against the Indiana Pacers, when he was active but did not play). That means, unless he is converted to a standard deal, he is eligible to be active for only 33 of the Heat’s 63 remaining games. “I haven’t really thought that far ahead,” Martin told the Sun Sentinel, as the Heat prepare to conclude their four-game trip on Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. “I’ll leave that up to them. For them, that’s really on them to decide when they need me or when not.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / November 25, 2021