Pacers sign Terry Taylor to two-way contract

Shams Charania: The Indiana Pacers are signing G/F Terry Taylor of G League affiliate Fort Wayne on a two-way contract, his agents @bjbass2 @CamBrennick tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Tony East @TEastNBA
Updated the Pacers cap sheet for the Terry Taylor signing, even though it changes no numbers. Other updates:
-Removed the $4.8 million TPE created in the Oladipo-LeVert trade since it expired in late November.
-Updated Wanamaker’s cap hold (bad exceling) pic.twitter.com/MAo8DInP0O4:32 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Terry Taylor, who was in training camp with the Pacers, has signed a two-way deal with the team.
He’s the leading rebounder in the G League this season, averaging 19.5 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.
To complete this transaction, they waived rookie DeJon Jerrau. – 4:08 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers are waiving DeJon Jarreau and signing forward Terry Taylor to their open two-way slot. Taylor was a lock to get promoted at some point during his career, he has been a monster in the G League and spent training camp with the Pacers. Read more on him:forbes.com/sites/tonyeast…4:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
In order for the Indiana Pacers to sign Terry Taylor to a Two-Way, they’ll need to waive either DeJon Jarreau or Duane Washington Jr. to free up a spot.
Taylor was with the Pacers during preseason and has been playing great for their G League affiliate the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. – 4:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Indiana Pacers are signing G/F Terry Taylor of G League affiliate Fort Wayne on a two-way contract, his agents @bjbass2 @CamBrennick tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:00 PM

