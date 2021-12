Pacers sign Terry Taylor to two-way contract

On a two-way contract, Martin is limited to 50 games on the active roster during the 82-game regular season. Nineteen games into the season, he already has burned 17 of that total (including one game against the Indiana Pacers, when he was active but did not play). That means, unless he is converted to a standard deal, he is eligible to be active for only 33 of the Heat’s 63 remaining games. “I haven’t really thought that far ahead,” Martin told the Sun Sentinel, as the Heat prepare to conclude their four-game trip on Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. “I’ll leave that up to them. For them, that’s really on them to decide when they need me or when not.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / November 25, 2021