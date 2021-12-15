Pelicans discussed trading for Ben Simmons without including Brandon Ingram

Michael Scotto: I heard the Pelicans discussed trading future first-round picks and pick swaps with the 76ers for Ben Simmons, league sources told HoopsHype. Brandon Ingram was not involved in the talks, I’m told, at least as of now. With Zion Williamson’s latest injury setback, it’s unclear how that could move the needle for the Pelicans in their efforts to land Simmons.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram’s on/off advanced numbers are wild over the last 7 games.
On (256 minutes): 117.8 ORTG, 111.6 DRTG, +6.2 NETRTG
Off (85 minutes): 94.7 ORTG, 117.6 DRTG, -22.9 NETRG
Please go burn all “doesn’t make the team better” takes right now. pic.twitter.com/qfJn7Swyzd – 1:25 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Fresh odds have surfaced on Ben Simmons regarding his next team. The Lakers are rumored to be interested in Simmons, but 5 teams have better odds, according to @betonline_ag:
FAVORITE – Blazers: 7/4
Pacers: 2/1
Pelicans: 5/2
Knicks: 3/1
Celtics: 5/1
LAKERS: 7/1 – 12:59 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
#Sixers have received an influx of calls for Ben Simmons to get a jump on today, league sources say. One GM I spoke with remains pessimistic any deal gets done. “Daryl [Morey] is asking for the moon. I’m not sure he even wants to trade him right now.” – 12:02 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: Pelicans discussed trading future first-round picks and pick swaps for Ben Simmons, I’m told.
More on the NBA trade market, including Jaylen Brown, Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook, Jerami Grant and more with @Jake Fischer on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 11:01 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
While more players are now trade-eligible, the #Sixers still don’t have a swift solution to the Ben Simmons saga inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-b… via @phillyinquirer – 10:48 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
ICYMI, today is December 15th, when a good portion of the league becomes trade eligible. As a result, the Ben Simmons discussions are, reportedly, heating up
Should you expect something to happen immediately? I have my doubts, which I explained on Monday: dailysix.com/sixers-week-in… – 10:28 AM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
The 𝑢𝑛𝑜𝑓𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑙 start to NBA trade season has officially begun!
@Derek Bodner joins me!
🏀Who would make a good trade partner?
🏀Best/worst case Ben Simmons scenarios
🏀Maximizing Maxey
🎧 on 🍎: https://t.co/I8J6eWkFmX
Everywhere else: https://t.co/JTqtPprnV1 pic.twitter.com/9Ls9TMGcJQ – 9:50 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
“Just quick plays. Quick drives. Quick shots.”
Brandon Ingram is playing some of his best basketball in a Pelicans uniform over the past 10 games. How? By not being so deliberate. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 9:19 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, Youtube version. Among the topics, the Lakers have been linked to trade talk w/Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant. Are either realistic scenarios? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/RlkJKiKgnVI?t=… – 7:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sixers injury report for Wednesday vs. Heat:
Questionable
Seth Curry, Right shoulder soreness
Joel Embiid, Rib soreness
Out
Aaron Henry, G League
Paul Reed, G League
Grant Riller, Right shoulder soreness
Ben Simmons, Personal Reasons
Jaden, Springer, Concussion protocol – 5:34 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers gave up so much to get Russell Westbrook, both in the deal itself and through the way they managed free agency afterward, that I don’t think there’d be much point in trading him for anything but Ben Simmons. They can’t get back the defense and depth they’ve lost. – 12:10 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Ben Simmons trade rumors, December 15 key date tomorrow, Kyrie Irving return “optimism”
Nets team covid outbreak ahead of Thursday showdown, Fire up your questions for a @Liberty_Ballers Sixers mailbag pic.twitter.com/vrsm5QLqBp – 11:09 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
With Dec. 15 almost upon us, it’s time for an all-trade Knicks mailbag.
• Domantas Sabonis?
• Myles Turner??
• Ben Simmons???
• Sleeper fixes
And more…
Story: https://t.co/n5PyrmbOpo pic.twitter.com/fHfMekG91v – 9:40 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked to @mariacmarino about why Knicks/Ben Simmons is complicated and feels unlikely and the potential cost of trading for a top player in his prime: pic.twitter.com/5ApZN6omH2 – 9:29 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The latest trade rumors surrounding Ben Simmons, the Lakers, Nets and Pacers, plus greater context on the Jaylen Brown whispers, and more notes from around the league, all at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/29514… – 9:06 AM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
There is a girl at the Grizzlies/ 76ers tonight with a Ben Simmons jersey on with a huge X through it. Philly fans in Memphis are still Philly fans haha – 8:09 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“We haven’t seen star players really be able to dictate their terms in trades…. Ben Simmons…I think he would love to be a Knick. He doesn’t have the ability to guide himself because of his contract.”
@Brian Windhorst talked NYK on The Putback last week: https://t.co/sm8An8n6BT pic.twitter.com/I9IgHb1zyY – 5:44 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
#Lakers simply can’t risk making a foolish trade for Ben Simmons.
#Lakeshow #NBA
#Lakers simply can’t risk making a foolish trade for Ben Simmons.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sources: The Sacramento Kings are not pursuing Indiana Pacers big men Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner, but Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons could still be a target as they look to trade Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III. Latest Kings trade talk⬇️
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram averages over last 7 games:
27.0 points
5.7 rebounds
6.0 assists (vs only 1.7 turnovers!!)
1.9 threes
1.1 steals
51.1 FG% / 35.1 3PT% / 81.0 FT%
He’s been an absolute monster. pic.twitter.com/57RbOrvtjT – 2:36 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
According to @Shams Charania, the Lakers are interested in both Ben Simmons & Jerami Grant.
Former Lakers Forward @samaki_walker tells @BCusterTV & @Howard Beck why Grant is a better fit than Simmons for the #LakeShow. pic.twitter.com/i1YAGmZEOp – 2:29 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Knicks, Lakers, Wolves, Blazers, Kings, Pacers, Cavs pursuing Ben Simmons sportando.basketball/en/knicks-lake… – 12:36 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Teamed up with @Bobby Marks to take a look at the trade market for Ben Simmons as it currently stands: es.pn/3m1VP7I (ESPN+) – 12:10 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Knicks and Lakers are reportedly interested in Ben Simmons. New York has sneaky potential as a partner in three-team talks, but you can basically forget L.A. phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 11:55 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Half the league is interested in Ben Simmons, eh? Sure, why not. – 11:41 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers trade rumors: Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant among targets, but Los Angeles faces obstacles to pull off deal
https://t.co/llaSdfMrLp pic.twitter.com/NhBweR1Tkj – 11:21 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers are pursuing Jerami Grant, according to Shams. He also mentioned the Lakers having some interest in Ben Simmons. It really seems as though the Lakers are at least doing their due diligence on the trade market, but obviously quite a bit can chance between now and Feb. 10. pic.twitter.com/sZW3gYXat9 – 9:57 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Shams says the Lakers are interested in Ben Simmons.
Financially, one of LeBron/AD/Russ would basically have to be in the trade. It would take roughly $25.4 million in matching salary to bring Simmons in. That would be THT, Nunn and seven(!) minimum guys, which isn’t feasible. pic.twitter.com/r7AJactEgn – 9:54 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The Knicks, Lakers, Timberwolves, Trail Blazers, Kings, Pacers and Cavaliers are among the teams interested in #Sixers‘ Ben Simmons, per @Shams Charania – 9:52 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans play Spurs to a draw through three quarters, but San Antonio pulls away in fourth, taking advantage of New Orleans scoring drought to begin final period. Brandon Ingram 27 pts to lead Pels. @PanzuraStorage postgame wrap: https://t.co/jYtuRgLj09 pic.twitter.com/SnlgWhhmK9 – 9:25 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Spurs 112, Pelicans 97
New Orleans got outscored 29-15 in the fourth quarter.
Brandon Ingram had 27 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists in a losing effort. – 9:16 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Brandon Ingram put Doug McDermott in a poster with this dunk nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/12/wat… – 9:15 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram hacked by Jacob Poetl.
Antonio Daniels heard the contact from his seat.
No whistle.
With how this 4th quarter has gone, Pelicans were never likely to win, but when on earth is BI going to start getting the respect that he deserves from NBA referees?? – 9:05 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Even with reports that talks may be intensifying, don’t expect the #Sixers’ Daryl Morey to change his mind and trade Ben Simmons unless he gets a difference-maker in return: https://t.co/7jverCZ56u #76ers pic.twitter.com/dQHTmdHbBe – 8:05 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans trailed Spurs by as many as 8 points but pull to within 28-26 at the end of the first quarter. Good early minutes from Nickeil and Billy off the bench. Also, Brandon Ingram triple-double watch?
6 points
3 rebounds
3 assists – 7:34 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram with a couple of great moves and finishes here in the first quarter. – 7:29 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 6:10 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Folks wanting the #Sixers to trade Ben Simmons sooner rather than later to move up in the standings should prefer waiting if it means landing a bigger-impact player capable of increasing the chances of a deep playoff run: https://t.co/7jverCZ56u pic.twitter.com/3uaIQ1TzMD – 4:10 PM
Howard Beck on the Pelicans: Maybe this season is all about evaluating the future of Zion and Brandon Ingram. I’ve had plenty of people say to me, they don’t think those two guys are well matched for each other in the long term. -via Spotify / November 10, 2021
