Sixers not interested in a Russell Westbrook-Ben Simmons trade

Jake Fischer: The only outgoing call I confirmed was to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons… When I got the information that they called about Ben, the conversation pretty much was, “We’re interested in Ben. How would we get there?” The obvious solution is Russell Westbrook. He’s not a player on that Sixers list that they have.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Fresh odds have surfaced on Ben Simmons regarding his next team. The Lakers are rumored to be interested in Simmons, but 5 teams have better odds, according to @betonline_ag:
FAVORITE – Blazers: 7/4
Pacers: 2/1
Pelicans: 5/2
Knicks: 3/1
Celtics: 5/1
LAKERS: 7/1 – 12:59 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
#Sixers have received an influx of calls for Ben Simmons to get a jump on today, league sources say. One GM I spoke with remains pessimistic any deal gets done. “Daryl [Morey] is asking for the moon. I’m not sure he even wants to trade him right now.” – 12:02 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Kevin Durant is averaging 42.5 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in his last 2 games.
Over the last 40 years, the only other players to average a 40-point triple-double over a 2-game span are:
James Harden
Russell Westbrook
Michael Jordan – 11:07 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: Pelicans discussed trading future first-round picks and pick swaps for Ben Simmons, I’m told.
More on the NBA trade market, including Jaylen Brown, Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook, Jerami Grant and more with @Jake Fischer on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 11:01 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
While more players are now trade-eligible, the #Sixers still don’t have a swift solution to the Ben Simmons saga inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-b… via @phillyinquirer – 10:48 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
ICYMI, today is December 15th, when a good portion of the league becomes trade eligible. As a result, the Ben Simmons discussions are, reportedly, heating up
Should you expect something to happen immediately? I have my doubts, which I explained on Monday: dailysix.com/sixers-week-in… – 10:28 AM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
The 𝑢𝑛𝑜𝑓𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑙 start to NBA trade season has officially begun!
@Derek Bodner joins me!
🏀Who would make a good trade partner?
🏀Best/worst case Ben Simmons scenarios
🏀Maximizing Maxey
🎧 on 🍎: https://t.co/I8J6eWkFmX
Everywhere else: https://t.co/JTqtPprnV1 pic.twitter.com/9Ls9TMGcJQ – 9:50 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Kevin Durant last night:
✅ 34 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 11 AST
Durant is the fourth player since the ABA-NBA merger to average a 40-point triple-double over a two-game span.
He joins Michael Jordan, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. Westbrook and Harden have done so multiple times. pic.twitter.com/9WuFs9Rstd – 9:01 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, Youtube version. Among the topics, the Lakers have been linked to trade talk w/Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant. Are either realistic scenarios? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/RlkJKiKgnVI?t=… – 7:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sixers injury report for Wednesday vs. Heat:
Questionable
Seth Curry, Right shoulder soreness
Joel Embiid, Rib soreness
Out
Aaron Henry, G League
Paul Reed, G League
Grant Riller, Right shoulder soreness
Ben Simmons, Personal Reasons
Jaden, Springer, Concussion protocol – 5:34 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers gave up so much to get Russell Westbrook, both in the deal itself and through the way they managed free agency afterward, that I don’t think there’d be much point in trading him for anything but Ben Simmons. They can’t get back the defense and depth they’ve lost. – 12:10 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Ben Simmons trade rumors, December 15 key date tomorrow, Kyrie Irving return “optimism”
Nets team covid outbreak ahead of Thursday showdown, Fire up your questions for a @Liberty_Ballers Sixers mailbag pic.twitter.com/vrsm5QLqBp – 11:09 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
With Dec. 15 almost upon us, it’s time for an all-trade Knicks mailbag.
• Domantas Sabonis?
• Myles Turner??
• Ben Simmons???
• Sleeper fixes
And more…
Story: https://t.co/n5PyrmbOpo pic.twitter.com/fHfMekG91v – 9:40 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked to @mariacmarino about why Knicks/Ben Simmons is complicated and feels unlikely and the potential cost of trading for a top player in his prime: pic.twitter.com/5ApZN6omH2 – 9:29 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The latest trade rumors surrounding Ben Simmons, the Lakers, Nets and Pacers, plus greater context on the Jaylen Brown whispers, and more notes from around the league, all at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/29514… – 9:06 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 28 PTS
✅ 19 REB
✅ 9 AST
✅ 3 STL
Jokic has recorded at least 15p/10r/5a in each of his last 10 games.
The only other player since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 10 such games in a row is Russell Westbrook (13). pic.twitter.com/LK0LOjOn8B – 9:01 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Udoka said he showed his team video of the 5-game road trip were guys like D. Mitchell, LeBron and Westbrook were driving lanes unimpeded and his team needed to be more physical. Said he showed Tatum what he said to young Kawhi about not respecting the opponent too much. #Celtics – 10:18 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Ime Udoka said the Celtics showed film of Russell Westbrook flexing, LeBron James going down the lane while Boston players basically walked the other way. He said the film session from the road trip had more than 100 clips. Celtics wanted to get back to defensive identity. – 10:11 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
There is a girl at the Grizzlies/ 76ers tonight with a Ben Simmons jersey on with a huge X through it. Philly fans in Memphis are still Philly fans haha – 8:09 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“We haven’t seen star players really be able to dictate their terms in trades…. Ben Simmons…I think he would love to be a Knick. He doesn’t have the ability to guide himself because of his contract.”
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
#Lakers simply can’t risk making a foolish trade for Ben Simmons.
#Lakeshow #NBA
sportscasting.com/lakers-cant-ri… – 5:04 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sources: The Sacramento Kings are not pursuing Indiana Pacers big men Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner, but Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons could still be a target as they look to trade Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III. Latest Kings trade talk⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
[Succession finale spoilers]
Shiv: Westbrook
Tom: Kawhi
Logan: PG pic.twitter.com/DstczNQTWT – 3:48 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
According to @Shams Charania, the Lakers are interested in both Ben Simmons & Jerami Grant.
Former Lakers Forward @samaki_walker tells @BCusterTV & @Howard Beck why Grant is a better fit than Simmons for the #LakeShow. pic.twitter.com/i1YAGmZEOp – 2:29 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Knicks, Lakers, Wolves, Blazers, Kings, Pacers, Cavs pursuing Ben Simmons sportando.basketball/en/knicks-lake… – 12:36 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Teamed up with @Bobby Marks to take a look at the trade market for Ben Simmons as it currently stands: es.pn/3m1VP7I (ESPN+) – 12:10 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Knicks and Lakers are reportedly interested in Ben Simmons. New York has sneaky potential as a partner in three-team talks, but you can basically forget L.A. phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 11:55 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Half the league is interested in Ben Simmons, eh? Sure, why not. – 11:41 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers trade rumors: Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant among targets, but Los Angeles faces obstacles to pull off deal
https://t.co/llaSdfMrLp pic.twitter.com/NhBweR1Tkj – 11:21 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers are pursuing Jerami Grant, according to Shams. He also mentioned the Lakers having some interest in Ben Simmons. It really seems as though the Lakers are at least doing their due diligence on the trade market, but obviously quite a bit can chance between now and Feb. 10. pic.twitter.com/sZW3gYXat9 – 9:57 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Shams says the Lakers are interested in Ben Simmons.
Financially, one of LeBron/AD/Russ would basically have to be in the trade. It would take roughly $25.4 million in matching salary to bring Simmons in. That would be THT, Nunn and seven(!) minimum guys, which isn’t feasible. pic.twitter.com/r7AJactEgn – 9:54 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The Knicks, Lakers, Timberwolves, Trail Blazers, Kings, Pacers and Cavaliers are among the teams interested in #Sixers‘ Ben Simmons, per @Shams Charania – 9:52 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A LeBron putback of a Westbrook miss was the final bucket of the first half, as LAL trail 52-49.
Lakers were out-boarded 24-20, including 6-3 on the offensive glass, and shot 43.2% overall. – 10:37 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Even with reports that talks may be intensifying, don’t expect the #Sixers’ Daryl Morey to change his mind and trade Ben Simmons unless he gets a difference-maker in return: https://t.co/7jverCZ56u #76ers pic.twitter.com/dQHTmdHbBe – 8:05 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Folks wanting the #Sixers to trade Ben Simmons sooner rather than later to move up in the standings should prefer waiting if it means landing a bigger-impact player capable of increasing the chances of a deep playoff run: https://t.co/7jverCZ56u pic.twitter.com/3uaIQ1TzMD – 4:10 PM
The trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook simply hasn’t blended as well as Lakers figures hoped, and Los Angeles has held internal discussions on trade scenarios for Russell Westbrook, league sources told B/R. But moving Westbrook and the two years, $91 million remaining on his contract does seem unlikely. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2021
Kevin Love and Ricky Rubio’s salaries would match Westbrook’s pricey deal, reuniting James with a former championship counterpart. But that structure would have little interest from the Cavaliers’ side and has not yet been discussed by the two teams, sources said. Outside of Love’s large number, there are simply few players aside from John Wall, for whom Westbrook was traded to Washington last summer, who are available for trade and come close to Westbrook’s earnings. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2021
The Wizards’ decision to trade Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason may have been in the best interest of the star point guard, but Washington GM Tommy Sheppard attests that Westbrook was “professional” and never demanded a trade from the team. “I really have to make sure the record is straight on that,” Sheppard said in an interview with NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller. “Russell actually never asked to move on. He just said, ‘If I can get to the Lakers, that’d be something I would love to do. If not, I’ll be back here.’ I said, ‘What about the Clippers?’ He said, ‘Hell no.’ So Russell was happy being here and we were very grateful for him being here.” -via NBC Sports / September 29, 2021