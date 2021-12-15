Thomas Bryant back in January?

Chase Hughes: Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. says the Wizards expect Thomas Bryant to return from his ACL injury in January. There had been some talk from the team about December, but it sounds like he needs a little more time.
Source: Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Asked about Thomas Bryant’s most likely return day to playing in games, Wes Unseld Jr. said his best estimate would be sometime after Jan. 1. – 8:48 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. says the Wizards expect Thomas Bryant to return from his ACL injury in January. There had been some talk from the team about December, but it sounds like he needs a little more time. – 8:47 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
You know who the Wizards could really use right about now? Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 1:31 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Thomas Bryant (knee injury recovery), Rui Hachimura (return to competition conditioning) and Kyle Kuzma (health and safety protocols) are listed as OUT for Monday’s Wizards game in Denver. They are the only people Wizards officials listed on their team’s injury report. – 11:02 PM
Chase Hughes: Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. says of Thomas Bryant: “He looks well ahead of schedule.” Bryant is coming back from ACL surgery with an expected return in December. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / October 15, 2021
Chase Hughes: Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard says Thomas Bryant will return “sometime in December” from his ACL injury. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / September 23, 2021