Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (15-13) play against the Sacramento Kings (17-17) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 15, 2021
Washington Wizards 39, Sacramento Kings 38 (Q2 07:32)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Austin Reaves said Russell Westbrook, who tossed him the game-winning assist, has been one of his staunch supporters since the last preseason game in Sacramento when he went 1 for 8, and Russ told him, “Good job shooting it.” Russ has tried to instill him with confidence. – 10:51 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Go and get it @Montrezl Harrell!
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford will open the second quarter in the lineup after he left the game early in the first quarter with an injury. – 10:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Wizards lead the Kings 32-27 at the end of the first quarter. Bradley Beal has 11 points already. Wizards shooting 52.2%. Kings shooting 47.6%. – 10:40 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wizards lead the Kings 32-27. No-headband Beal has 11 on 4-8 shooting. Deni Avdija’s made some nice moves back in his normal spot off the bench. Harrell has 8, and the Wiz are shooting 52.2% fg – 10:40 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 1st Quarter: Wizards 32, Kings 27
Beal: 11 pts., 2 rebs.
Harrell: 8 pts., 2 rebs., 1 asst.
Fox: 8 pts., 1 reb., 1 asst
Turnovers (opp. pts.): Wizards 5 (5), Kings 6 (10 pts.) – 10:40 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Kings 32-27 after one. Kings had 6 TOs, which Wizards turned into 10 pts. Beal leads all scorers with 11. – 10:39 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Raul serves it up and Trezz throws it DOWN 💪
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat undrafted players: 71 points tonight.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford is back on the Wizards’ bench after going to the locker room after he tweaked something early in the first quarter. – 10:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Damian Jones and Maurice Harkless will be checking in for the Kings at the next whistle. – 10:25 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton has three first-quarter field-goal attempts. He only took two shots in Monday’s loss to the Raptors. – 10:22 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I ask you, if Buddy Hield was a Laker instead of Russ, would he have made that corner three? Well… probably. But that’s not the point! AK – 10:19 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford has gone to the locker room early in the first quarter with an apparent injury. Either his right leg or foot. We’ll see if he comes back like last time. – 10:18 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Swing it around → knock it down.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Wizards center Daniel Gafford went back to the locker room during the timeout and appeared to be in some discomfort. – 10:17 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford limped to the Wizards bench, prompting a timeout with 8:51 to go in the first quarter. Montrezl Harrell has entered the game in Gafford’s place, and Gafford has gone to the locker room. – 10:17 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Daniel Gafford limping to the sideline holding his knee — took some time to grab his foot as well. In pain. – 10:15 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Daniel Gafford is walking a little gingerly to the bench. Pulled up and didn’t jog back up court after that last possession – 10:14 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Introducing the starting five for your Sacramento Kings under acting head coach Doug Christie. pic.twitter.com/uo15IX7qQs – 10:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox pulls up for a free throw line jumper to get the Kings on the board. 2-2. – 10:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings intro with Davion Mitchell’s first start and Doug Christie’s first shot as an interim head coach: pic.twitter.com/GVRWdvZTSk – 10:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers are headed to overtime for the sixth time this season after Trey Burke’s potential game winner was off. LAL is 4-1 in OT so far, the only loss being that triple-OT clunker versus the Kings. – 10:05 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🔒 Locked in 🔒
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Back in action.
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Davion Mitchell
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @alexlen pic.twitter.com/v9phHzYmBo – 9:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Wizards
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
C – Alex Len
* Davion Mitchell will make his first career start – 9:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards – 12/15:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
C – Alex Len – 9:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
After 10 losses in 15 games, Wizards fans may need a pick-me-up. So, here are 5 reasons to be optimistic. #BradleyBeal #RuiHachimura #MontrezlHarrell pic.twitter.com/RN4zibEoNw – 9:17 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Doug Christie’s full press conference ahead of making his head coaching debut with the Sacramento Kings, in the meantime, while Alvin Gentry is away from the team with COVID-19.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Late-night hoops start in an hour!
📍 Sacramento
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington+
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 9:00 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings assistant coach Doug Christie on taking over the coaching reins for interim coach Alvin Gentry tonight after his COVID-19 positive test, Bagley & Davis in NBA’s health & safety protocol, and the opportunity for Christie as fill in coach. pic.twitter.com/SQ3OI42NXG – 8:49 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Asked about Thomas Bryant’s most likely return day to playing in games, Wes Unseld Jr. said his best estimate would be sometime after Jan. 1. – 8:48 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. says the Wizards expect Thomas Bryant to return from his ACL injury in January. There had been some talk from the team about December, but it sounds like he needs a little more time. – 8:47 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Cardigan Kuz.
Back on the court and back with the fits.
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Unseld said he expects Spencer Dinwiddie to not play tomorrow on the second half of a back-to-back as usual. – 8:47 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford will start tonight vs. SAC – 8:46 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wizards starters tonight in Sacramento: Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 8:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kyle Kuzma is available tonight in Sacramento! #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/63r50khPa6 – 8:38 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Officially official: Kyle Kuzma is available tonight vs. the Kings. – 8:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma will play tonight after missing two games in Covid protocols, per Wes Unseld Jr. – 8:37 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Doug Christie says Terence Davis is out with health and safety protocols as well.
Richaun Holmes ruled out with injury. Davion Mitchell, De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Alex Len & Harrison Barnes start.
Alvin Gentry FaceTimed with the team in during the pregame shootaround. – 8:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Opening remarks from acting Kings coach Doug Christie, who will start Fox, Haliburton, Mitchell, Barnes and Len against the Wizards tonight. pic.twitter.com/UrfWgm1ixW – 8:19 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Davion Mitchell will be in the starting lineup tonight.
Fox, Mitchell, Haliburton, Barnes and Len will start.
King and Ramsey will join the team tomorrow. – 8:18 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Just getting to the arena. Terence Davis has been added to the health and safety list for tonight’s game. – 8:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat playing through Omer Yurtseven like it’s summer league in Sacramento. – 7:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis has entered NBA health and safety protocols along with Marvin Bagley III and interim coach Alvin Gentry. – 7:37 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
This week #WallpaperWednesday is for the @Davion Mitchell 🏀🔥
Diamond Leung @diamond83
A judge ruled Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder can compel agent Peter Schaffer for discovery, via a subpoena for production, for evidence related to a defamation lawsuit against a website in India. – 6:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No Devin Booker (left hamstring strain) or Abdel Nader (right knee injury management) again for the Suns tomorrow vs. the Wizards.
Jalen Smith (non-COVID illness) is questionable. – 6:13 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Steph Curry has led the NBA in 3PM six different times and this season could be his 7th (he currently leads Buddy Hield by 47). Here’s how that compares to some other dominant stat leaders: pic.twitter.com/suBbfPVuN8 – 6:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker, Frank Kaminsky, Abdel Nader and Dario Saric all remain out for tomorrow’s game against the Wizards. Suns have upgraded Jalen Smith (non-COVID illness) to questionable – 5:53 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Gaff could be in for a milestone tonight.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/ioSg4gEu7M – 5:48 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings forward Marvin Bagley III out vs. Washington Wizards after entering NBA health and safety protocols. How long will he be out?
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:38 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Back for NIGHT CHAT following Kings-Wizards.
Make sure you’re subscribed to our page:
youtube.com/watch?v=pbsVar… – 5:15 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Hey #DCFamily, be sure to enter the @Lexus Score to Win Sweepstakes for your chance to win a trip to the 2022 All-Star Game!
Enter TODAY 👇 – 5:14 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings list Marvin Bagley III as out for tonight’s game with the Wizards due to NBA’s COVID-19 health & safety protocols. – 4:57 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings say Marvin Bagley III is out vs. the Washington Wizards tonight under NBA health and safety protocols. – 4:55 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Marvin Bagley has been put in the league’s health and safety protocols. He is out for tonight’s game. – 4:50 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Kings Marvin Bagley (health protocols) is OUT tonight vs. Wizards – 4:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
In order for the Indiana Pacers to sign Terry Taylor to a Two-Way, they’ll need to waive either DeJon Jarreau or Duane Washington Jr. to free up a spot.
Taylor was with the Pacers during preseason and has been playing great for their G League affiliate the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. – 4:03 PM
