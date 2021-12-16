USA Today Sports

Bobby Portis enters health and safety protocols

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Bucks injury report for tomorrow against the Pelicans:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVencenzo, Bobby Portis and Wesley Matthews all out because of health and safety protocols.
Khris Middleton is probable.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo is doubtful. pic.twitter.com/76YG7B1WDk5:44 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks big man Bobby Portis has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. – 5:40 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bucks‘ Bobby Portis has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Pelicans on Friday. – 5:33 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
FINAL: Bucks 114, Pacers 99
– Holiday 26pts/4reb/14ast
– Portis 20pts/9reb/3ast
– Connaughton 20pts/2reb
– Nwora 15pts/6reb/3stl – 10:10 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Cool to watch Holiday, Connaughton and Portis take so much joy in those plays by Jordan Nwora. Three hard cuts, three buckets and that’s a 14-0 run.
Bucks have a 105-92 lead with 4:56 left. – 9:58 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Strong start from Jrue Holiday. He scored on the Bucks’ first two possessions and then assisted on a Portis 3 on the Bucks’ fourth possession.
Timeout Pacers. Bucks up, 8-2, with 9:44 left in the first quarter. – 8:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
So, if DeMarcus Cousins remains out for personal reasons – that will leave Mike Budenholzer 10 players vs. the #Pacers:
Jrue Holiday
Grayson Allen
Bobby Portis
Pat Connaughton
George Hill
Rodney Hood
Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Jordan Nwora
Javonte Smart
Sandro Mamukelashvili – 11:51 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
🚨☘️ NEW CELTICS POST UP ☘️🚨
Grant Williams drops by to answer important multiple choice questions (📸⬇️), explain his trash talking to LeBron in LA, and ponder his last fistfight (after the Bobby Portis dustup)
Tonight at 8 pm on @NBCSBoston
@aminajadeTV @Max_Lederman pic.twitter.com/7HVC3uquU07:14 PM

Bobby Portis @BPortistime
I thank the lord I got some great friends! – 6:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on Grant Williams getting in Bobby Portis’ face in the second half: “Grant knows who he is and what he has to do to be successful. I’d rather him put someone on their ass or get into it than let someone go right down the lane. I welcome that at all times.” – 11:21 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka on Grant Williams getting into it with Bobby Portis: ““He knows who he is and what he has to do to be successful. I’d rather put somebody on their ass or get into it than let someone go down the lane. I welcome that at all times.” – 11:12 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Ime Udoka on Grant Williams’ physicality and dust up with Portis: “We didn’t like some of our lack of physicality (on the road trip). We talked about that and said, ‘I’d rather you guys put somebody on their ass or get into it with somebody than let guys waltz down the lane.’” – 10:17 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics, after 3 quarters.
Tatum: 26 pts, 5 reb
Brown: 19 pts, 4 reb
G. Williams: 12 pts, 4 reb, 1 in Bobby Portis’ mug moment
BUCKS
Giannis: 13 pts
Holiday: 20 pts pic.twitter.com/2X1chzlKmG9:20 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday gets his basket.
Loose ball foul on Bobby Portis.
Portis and Grant Williams hit with technicals. #Celtics lead 81-72. – 9:14 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Refs say common loose ball foul on Portis, no flagrant. Double tech on Portis and Grant – 9:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Eventually, the ruling is that Holiday’s basket counts, there was a loose ball foul on Bobby Portis and double techs on Portis and Grant Williams. – 9:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This will end up in a double technical foul, but Portis clearly threw Grant to the ground. That could be a Flagrant 1. – 9:13 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Flagrant 1 on Portis for two-handed throwdown there? Wasn’t really a basketball play there. – 9:12 PM
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
Not sure you want Bobby Portis heat – 9:12 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
That should be a flagrant 1 on Portis. I don’t know if they’ll give Grant anything for the response. They like to give out technical fouls in these situations – 9:12 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Celtics games ops are opting against showing video in arena.
So, I believe it was Bobby Portis going face-to-face with Grant Williams after the two battled for position underneath the basket and Portis threw Williams to the ground. – 9:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant went right at Portis when Portis dropped him during the rebounding action.
Celtics have shown plenty of fight tonight. – 9:10 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Grant Williams and Bobby Portis have to be separated after an offensive foul is called on the Bucks negating a Jrue Holiday basket. Boston has completely turned this game around since an ugly first quarter. – 9:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown told @Abby Chin heading into halftime that he banged knees with Bobby Portis early in the game but that he feels fine. Brown laughed “Hopefully I can get out of here without anything else happening.” – 8:39 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Jaylen Brown stays on the bench after bumping legs with Bobby Portis. Clearly in some pain walking to the sideline, but didn’t talk to the team trainer for long. He has a heat pad on it now, presumably to stay loose. #Celtics7:53 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Hard to see what happened to Jaylen Brown there and why he was limping off the floor but he’s staying on the bench area. Looked like he was grabbing at the left knee… maybe Portis kneed him on the drive? – 7:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Bucks starters:
Bobby Portis
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Khris Middleton
Grayson Allen
Jrue Holiday – 7:09 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Bucks at Celtics – TD Garden – December 13, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis
OUT: Boston: Richardson Milwaukee: Lopez, Matthews, DiVincenzo, Ojeleye pic.twitter.com/nrEl172R8D7:04 PM

