Bobby Portis enters health and safety protocols

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Bucks injury report for tomorrow against the Pelicans:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVencenzo, Bobby Portis and Wesley Matthews all out because of health and safety protocols.
Khris Middleton is probable.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo is doubtful. pic.twitter.com/76YG7B1WDk – 5:44 PM
Bucks injury report for tomorrow against the Pelicans:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVencenzo, Bobby Portis and Wesley Matthews all out because of health and safety protocols.
Khris Middleton is probable.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo is doubtful. pic.twitter.com/76YG7B1WDk – 5:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks big man Bobby Portis has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. – 5:40 PM
#Bucks big man Bobby Portis has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. – 5:40 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bucks‘ Bobby Portis has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Pelicans on Friday. – 5:33 PM
Bucks‘ Bobby Portis has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Pelicans on Friday. – 5:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
So, if DeMarcus Cousins remains out for personal reasons – that will leave Mike Budenholzer 10 players vs. the #Pacers:
Jrue Holiday
Grayson Allen
Bobby Portis
Pat Connaughton
George Hill
Rodney Hood
Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Jordan Nwora
Javonte Smart
Sandro Mamukelashvili – 11:51 PM
So, if DeMarcus Cousins remains out for personal reasons – that will leave Mike Budenholzer 10 players vs. the #Pacers:
Jrue Holiday
Grayson Allen
Bobby Portis
Pat Connaughton
George Hill
Rodney Hood
Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Jordan Nwora
Javonte Smart
Sandro Mamukelashvili – 11:51 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
🚨☘️ NEW CELTICS POST UP ☘️🚨
Grant Williams drops by to answer important multiple choice questions (📸⬇️), explain his trash talking to LeBron in LA, and ponder his last fistfight (after the Bobby Portis dustup)
Tonight at 8 pm on @NBCSBoston
@aminajadeTV @Max_Lederman pic.twitter.com/7HVC3uquU0 – 7:14 PM
🚨☘️ NEW CELTICS POST UP ☘️🚨
Grant Williams drops by to answer important multiple choice questions (📸⬇️), explain his trash talking to LeBron in LA, and ponder his last fistfight (after the Bobby Portis dustup)
Tonight at 8 pm on @NBCSBoston
@aminajadeTV @Max_Lederman pic.twitter.com/7HVC3uquU0 – 7:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on Grant Williams getting in Bobby Portis’ face in the second half: “Grant knows who he is and what he has to do to be successful. I’d rather him put someone on their ass or get into it than let someone go right down the lane. I welcome that at all times.” – 11:21 PM
Ime Udoka on Grant Williams getting in Bobby Portis’ face in the second half: “Grant knows who he is and what he has to do to be successful. I’d rather him put someone on their ass or get into it than let someone go right down the lane. I welcome that at all times.” – 11:21 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka on Grant Williams getting into it with Bobby Portis: ““He knows who he is and what he has to do to be successful. I’d rather put somebody on their ass or get into it than let someone go down the lane. I welcome that at all times.” – 11:12 PM
Ime Udoka on Grant Williams getting into it with Bobby Portis: ““He knows who he is and what he has to do to be successful. I’d rather put somebody on their ass or get into it than let someone go down the lane. I welcome that at all times.” – 11:12 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Ime Udoka on Grant Williams’ physicality and dust up with Portis: “We didn’t like some of our lack of physicality (on the road trip). We talked about that and said, ‘I’d rather you guys put somebody on their ass or get into it with somebody than let guys waltz down the lane.’” – 10:17 PM
Ime Udoka on Grant Williams’ physicality and dust up with Portis: “We didn’t like some of our lack of physicality (on the road trip). We talked about that and said, ‘I’d rather you guys put somebody on their ass or get into it with somebody than let guys waltz down the lane.’” – 10:17 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics, after 3 quarters.
Tatum: 26 pts, 5 reb
Brown: 19 pts, 4 reb
G. Williams: 12 pts, 4 reb, 1 in Bobby Portis’ mug moment
BUCKS
Giannis: 13 pts
Holiday: 20 pts pic.twitter.com/2X1chzlKmG – 9:20 PM
Celtics, after 3 quarters.
Tatum: 26 pts, 5 reb
Brown: 19 pts, 4 reb
G. Williams: 12 pts, 4 reb, 1 in Bobby Portis’ mug moment
BUCKS
Giannis: 13 pts
Holiday: 20 pts pic.twitter.com/2X1chzlKmG – 9:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday gets his basket.
Loose ball foul on Bobby Portis.
Portis and Grant Williams hit with technicals. #Celtics lead 81-72. – 9:14 PM
Jrue Holiday gets his basket.
Loose ball foul on Bobby Portis.
Portis and Grant Williams hit with technicals. #Celtics lead 81-72. – 9:14 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Refs say common loose ball foul on Portis, no flagrant. Double tech on Portis and Grant – 9:13 PM
Refs say common loose ball foul on Portis, no flagrant. Double tech on Portis and Grant – 9:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Eventually, the ruling is that Holiday’s basket counts, there was a loose ball foul on Bobby Portis and double techs on Portis and Grant Williams. – 9:13 PM
Eventually, the ruling is that Holiday’s basket counts, there was a loose ball foul on Bobby Portis and double techs on Portis and Grant Williams. – 9:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This will end up in a double technical foul, but Portis clearly threw Grant to the ground. That could be a Flagrant 1. – 9:13 PM
This will end up in a double technical foul, but Portis clearly threw Grant to the ground. That could be a Flagrant 1. – 9:13 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Flagrant 1 on Portis for two-handed throwdown there? Wasn’t really a basketball play there. – 9:12 PM
Flagrant 1 on Portis for two-handed throwdown there? Wasn’t really a basketball play there. – 9:12 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
That should be a flagrant 1 on Portis. I don’t know if they’ll give Grant anything for the response. They like to give out technical fouls in these situations – 9:12 PM
That should be a flagrant 1 on Portis. I don’t know if they’ll give Grant anything for the response. They like to give out technical fouls in these situations – 9:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant went right at Portis when Portis dropped him during the rebounding action.
Celtics have shown plenty of fight tonight. – 9:10 PM
Grant went right at Portis when Portis dropped him during the rebounding action.
Celtics have shown plenty of fight tonight. – 9:10 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Grant Williams and Bobby Portis have to be separated after an offensive foul is called on the Bucks negating a Jrue Holiday basket. Boston has completely turned this game around since an ugly first quarter. – 9:10 PM
Grant Williams and Bobby Portis have to be separated after an offensive foul is called on the Bucks negating a Jrue Holiday basket. Boston has completely turned this game around since an ugly first quarter. – 9:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown told @Abby Chin heading into halftime that he banged knees with Bobby Portis early in the game but that he feels fine. Brown laughed “Hopefully I can get out of here without anything else happening.” – 8:39 PM
Jaylen Brown told @Abby Chin heading into halftime that he banged knees with Bobby Portis early in the game but that he feels fine. Brown laughed “Hopefully I can get out of here without anything else happening.” – 8:39 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Hard to see what happened to Jaylen Brown there and why he was limping off the floor but he’s staying on the bench area. Looked like he was grabbing at the left knee… maybe Portis kneed him on the drive? – 7:53 PM
Hard to see what happened to Jaylen Brown there and why he was limping off the floor but he’s staying on the bench area. Looked like he was grabbing at the left knee… maybe Portis kneed him on the drive? – 7:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Bucks starters:
Bobby Portis
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Khris Middleton
Grayson Allen
Jrue Holiday – 7:09 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Bucks starters:
Bobby Portis
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Khris Middleton
Grayson Allen
Jrue Holiday – 7:09 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Bucks at Celtics – TD Garden – December 13, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis
OUT: Boston: Richardson Milwaukee: Lopez, Matthews, DiVincenzo, Ojeleye pic.twitter.com/nrEl172R8D – 7:04 PM
Bucks at Celtics – TD Garden – December 13, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis
OUT: Boston: Richardson Milwaukee: Lopez, Matthews, DiVincenzo, Ojeleye pic.twitter.com/nrEl172R8D – 7:04 PM
More on this storyline
Ajayi Browne: Steve Nash confirms there will be a retest tomorrow morning to see who is still dealing with COVID. -via Twitter @ajayibrowne / December 16, 2021
Tony East: Sounds like this will be Lloyd Pierce’s last game as acting head coach for the Pacers. He says that he thinks Rick Carlisle will return for practice this weekend, and the Pacers have 5 days off between tonight’s game and their next one (@ Miami on 12/21). -via Twitter @TEastNBA / December 16, 2021
Shams Charania: Celtics forward Jabari Parker has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Warriors on Friday. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 16, 2021