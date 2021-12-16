Celtics looking for another star next to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown?

There’s been a lot of talk in recent days about the Celtics and whether it is “working,” leading to the idea that Jaylen Brown could be moved. Instead, two sources indicated that in recent talks the Celtics are focused on trying to add a third star to play with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.
Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network
Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jaylen Brown recovered well from first game back. Udoka: “He was good. He said he felt better than the first time around and nothing at all. Didn’t mention it and I think you could see in his legs and explosion, he was a better player.” – 12:51 PM
Jaylen Brown recovered well from first game back. Udoka: “He was good. He said he felt better than the first time around and nothing at all. Didn’t mention it and I think you could see in his legs and explosion, he was a better player.” – 12:51 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown came out of the Milwaukee game feeling fine. – 12:31 PM
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown came out of the Milwaukee game feeling fine. – 12:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown had no soreness after Monday’s game. “He had nothing at all.” is how Udoka put it.
When Brown previously returned, there was a lot of talk of tightness in his injured hamstring following games. – 12:27 PM
Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown had no soreness after Monday’s game. “He had nothing at all.” is how Udoka put it.
When Brown previously returned, there was a lot of talk of tightness in his injured hamstring following games. – 12:27 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown felt good afternoon his first game back – no soreness. – 12:26 PM
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown felt good afternoon his first game back – no soreness. – 12:26 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: Pelicans discussed trading future first-round picks and pick swaps for Ben Simmons, I’m told.
More on the NBA trade market, including Jaylen Brown, Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook, Jerami Grant and more with @Jake Fischer on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 11:01 AM
Sources: Pelicans discussed trading future first-round picks and pick swaps for Ben Simmons, I’m told.
More on the NBA trade market, including Jaylen Brown, Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook, Jerami Grant and more with @Jake Fischer on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 11:01 AM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
NEW: The Celtics shouldn’t trade Jaylen Brown, but Boston’s supporting cast needs a makeover if it wants to maximize the Tatum-Brown duo.
On the latest trade rumors and why Brad Stevens will address other questions before trying to trading Jaylen Brown:
forbes.com/sites/chrisgre… – 8:19 PM
NEW: The Celtics shouldn’t trade Jaylen Brown, but Boston’s supporting cast needs a makeover if it wants to maximize the Tatum-Brown duo.
On the latest trade rumors and why Brad Stevens will address other questions before trying to trading Jaylen Brown:
forbes.com/sites/chrisgre… – 8:19 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from December 13:
– J. Tatum: 42 pts, 5 reb, +21
– T. Young: 41 pts, 4 reb, 9 ast
– E. Gordon: 32 pts, 3 ast, 10-16 fg
– D. Sabonis: 30 pts, 11 reb, 2 stl
– N. Jokic: 28 pts, 18 reb, 9 ast
– K. Porzingis: 24 pts, 13 reb, 5 blk
– M. Morris Sr: 24 pts, 11 reb, +24 – 9:48 AM
NBA’s best from December 13:
– J. Tatum: 42 pts, 5 reb, +21
– T. Young: 41 pts, 4 reb, 9 ast
– E. Gordon: 32 pts, 3 ast, 10-16 fg
– D. Sabonis: 30 pts, 11 reb, 2 stl
– N. Jokic: 28 pts, 18 reb, 9 ast
– K. Porzingis: 24 pts, 13 reb, 5 blk
– M. Morris Sr: 24 pts, 11 reb, +24 – 9:48 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum had a +37.9 net rating when they shared floor against Bucks. For the season, it’s a team-best +7.3 (min: 300 minutes). The Celtics’ trade needs start with better complementing the All-Star duo masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 9:30 AM
New: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum had a +37.9 net rating when they shared floor against Bucks. For the season, it’s a team-best +7.3 (min: 300 minutes). The Celtics’ trade needs start with better complementing the All-Star duo masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 9:30 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jayson Tatum last night:
✅ 42 PTS
✅ 16-25 FG
✅ 7-13 3P
It’s the sixth time Tatum has recorded a 40-point game with an eFG% of at least 70%, tying Larry Bird for the most such games in @Boston Celtics history. pic.twitter.com/HQt8I799kd – 9:11 AM
Jayson Tatum last night:
✅ 42 PTS
✅ 16-25 FG
✅ 7-13 3P
It’s the sixth time Tatum has recorded a 40-point game with an eFG% of at least 70%, tying Larry Bird for the most such games in @Boston Celtics history. pic.twitter.com/HQt8I799kd – 9:11 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The latest trade rumors surrounding Ben Simmons, the Lakers, Nets and Pacers, plus greater context on the Jaylen Brown whispers, and more notes from around the league, all at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/29514… – 9:06 AM
The latest trade rumors surrounding Ben Simmons, the Lakers, Nets and Pacers, plus greater context on the Jaylen Brown whispers, and more notes from around the league, all at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/29514… – 9:06 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Jayson Tatum
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/ULpw7TjPvU – 6:07 AM
MVP of the Night: Jayson Tatum
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/ULpw7TjPvU – 6:07 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum had 42 points, 4 assists, 3 steals and 7 3’s on Monday. It was the third time in Celtics history that’s happened..
Antoine Walker @ Sacramento – Jan. 17, 2001
Jaylen Brown @ New York – Oct. 20, 2021
JAYSON TATUM VS. MILWAUKEE – DEC. 13, 2021
..the first in a win. – 1:09 AM
Jayson Tatum had 42 points, 4 assists, 3 steals and 7 3’s on Monday. It was the third time in Celtics history that’s happened..
Antoine Walker @ Sacramento – Jan. 17, 2001
Jaylen Brown @ New York – Oct. 20, 2021
JAYSON TATUM VS. MILWAUKEE – DEC. 13, 2021
..the first in a win. – 1:09 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum 42-piece wing dinner (copyright @Kendrick Perkins) Monday was the 9th time in the last 15 years a Celtic has scored 42 in regulation.
It was the second for Tatum’s, the first came the last time Golden State came to Boston…which is the Celtics’ next game on Friday. pic.twitter.com/sMXWvBdoTc – 11:41 PM
Jayson Tatum 42-piece wing dinner (copyright @Kendrick Perkins) Monday was the 9th time in the last 15 years a Celtic has scored 42 in regulation.
It was the second for Tatum’s, the first came the last time Golden State came to Boston…which is the Celtics’ next game on Friday. pic.twitter.com/sMXWvBdoTc – 11:41 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With his 42 Monday night, Jayson Tatum became the 5th player to score 3,000 points at TD Garden.
He should end the season 3rd on this list…just after his 24th birthday. pic.twitter.com/KFzFq30eJw – 11:33 PM
With his 42 Monday night, Jayson Tatum became the 5th player to score 3,000 points at TD Garden.
He should end the season 3rd on this list…just after his 24th birthday. pic.twitter.com/KFzFq30eJw – 11:33 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Udoka’s message to Tatum: “I gave Jayson examples of what I said to Kawhi as a young rookie, respecting guys too much at times. These guys aren’t your older brother, don’t treat them like that. He took it to heart and came out in attack mode tonight but it’s across the board.” – 11:13 PM
Udoka’s message to Tatum: “I gave Jayson examples of what I said to Kawhi as a young rookie, respecting guys too much at times. These guys aren’t your older brother, don’t treat them like that. He took it to heart and came out in attack mode tonight but it’s across the board.” – 11:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on the Celtics having an “animated” film session per Ime Udoka: “It was honest. It was direct. It was open. And it was what we needed.”
Tatum explained that being held accountable for bad play is something the team needs if they’re going to improve. – 11:01 PM
Jayson Tatum on the Celtics having an “animated” film session per Ime Udoka: “It was honest. It was direct. It was open. And it was what we needed.”
Tatum explained that being held accountable for bad play is something the team needs if they’re going to improve. – 11:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum was asked about how he always has some extra for Bradley Beal, and is that what Ime Udoka wants each night: “That’s different. He’s like real family. He used to pick on me all the time. Now that I’m finally taller than him, it’s a little more even.” – 10:56 PM
Jayson Tatum was asked about how he always has some extra for Bradley Beal, and is that what Ime Udoka wants each night: “That’s different. He’s like real family. He used to pick on me all the time. Now that I’m finally taller than him, it’s a little more even.” – 10:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
More from Jayson Tatum on advice from Ime Udoka: “He just doesn’t want me to respect my opponent too much. He wants me to go out there and put my imprint on the game every time.” – 10:55 PM
More from Jayson Tatum on advice from Ime Udoka: “He just doesn’t want me to respect my opponent too much. He wants me to go out there and put my imprint on the game every time.” – 10:55 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Jayson Tatum said Udoka’s film session was honest and open.
You really do get the impression Celtics players appreciate Udoka’s coaching style even when (maybe especially when) he challenges them directly. – 10:54 PM
Jayson Tatum said Udoka’s film session was honest and open.
You really do get the impression Celtics players appreciate Udoka’s coaching style even when (maybe especially when) he challenges them directly. – 10:54 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum downplays having words with Dennis Schroder during a timeout in fourth quarter: “Two passionate guys that cared about winning.” – 10:54 PM
Jayson Tatum downplays having words with Dennis Schroder during a timeout in fourth quarter: “Two passionate guys that cared about winning.” – 10:54 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on Ime Udoka’s film session after road trip: “It was honest, it was direct, it was open and it was what we needed.” – 10:53 PM
Jayson Tatum on Ime Udoka’s film session after road trip: “It was honest, it was direct, it was open and it was what we needed.” – 10:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on Ime Udoka telling him to not show opponents too much respect: “You still want to respect everybody. But he wants me to think that every time I go out there that I’m the best player on the floor.” – 10:53 PM
Jayson Tatum on Ime Udoka telling him to not show opponents too much respect: “You still want to respect everybody. But he wants me to think that every time I go out there that I’m the best player on the floor.” – 10:53 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams seems to like talking. Does he talk about how well he’s shooting now?
“Every day” – 10:52 PM
Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams seems to like talking. Does he talk about how well he’s shooting now?
“Every day” – 10:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on being asked about Grant Williams shooing the lights out: “(smiles) Don’t let him hear you say that.”
Tatum said Grant is talking “every day” about well he’s shooting it. – 10:51 PM
Jayson Tatum on being asked about Grant Williams shooing the lights out: “(smiles) Don’t let him hear you say that.”
Tatum said Grant is talking “every day” about well he’s shooting it. – 10:51 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown on coming back finally feeling fully healthy: “I’m fine, I’m good, I’m grateful. I didn’t care if I missed every shot out there, I’m just grateful.” – 10:42 PM
Jaylen Brown on coming back finally feeling fully healthy: “I’m fine, I’m good, I’m grateful. I didn’t care if I missed every shot out there, I’m just grateful.” – 10:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown says he’s fine after the game. “I didn’t care if I missed every shot, but I was able to move out there. I’m grateful.”
Brown also said compared to the last time he came back he feels better, more confident and “felt like myself out there.” – 10:42 PM
Jaylen Brown says he’s fine after the game. “I didn’t care if I missed every shot, but I was able to move out there. I’m grateful.”
Brown also said compared to the last time he came back he feels better, more confident and “felt like myself out there.” – 10:42 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown: I’m fine. I’m grateful.
Says he feels good and is a lot more confident making cuts and jumping – 10:42 PM
Jaylen Brown: I’m fine. I’m grateful.
Says he feels good and is a lot more confident making cuts and jumping – 10:42 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on his return: “I’m fine, I’m good, I’m grateful…I felt like myself.” – 10:41 PM
Jaylen Brown on his return: “I’m fine, I’m good, I’m grateful…I felt like myself.” – 10:41 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown just knocked knees so there’s no real concern over his knee – 10:21 PM
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown just knocked knees so there’s no real concern over his knee – 10:21 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Udoka said he showed his team video of the 5-game road trip were guys like D. Mitchell, LeBron and Westbrook were driving lanes unimpeded and his team needed to be more physical. Said he showed Tatum what he said to young Kawhi about not respecting the opponent too much. #Celtics – 10:18 PM
Udoka said he showed his team video of the 5-game road trip were guys like D. Mitchell, LeBron and Westbrook were driving lanes unimpeded and his team needed to be more physical. Said he showed Tatum what he said to young Kawhi about not respecting the opponent too much. #Celtics – 10:18 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ime Udoka says he has talked to Jayson Tatum about how he coached Kawhi Leonard. Said he reminded him opponents, “are not your older brothers.” Says Tatum has been respecting opponents too much at times. – 10:13 PM
Ime Udoka says he has talked to Jayson Tatum about how he coached Kawhi Leonard. Said he reminded him opponents, “are not your older brothers.” Says Tatum has been respecting opponents too much at times. – 10:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said he told Jayson Tatum something he used to tell a rookie Kawhi Leonard about respecting veteran players too much: “I told him that these guys aren’t your friends. They aren’t your older brother.” He just needs to go at them. – 10:13 PM
Ime Udoka said he told Jayson Tatum something he used to tell a rookie Kawhi Leonard about respecting veteran players too much: “I told him that these guys aren’t your friends. They aren’t your older brother.” He just needs to go at them. – 10:13 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Ime Udoka said he’d rather see players engage with each other, like Dennis Schroder and Jayson Tatum did during the fourth quarter, then just ignore it. Said he has preached accountability lately, liked those guys going at each other. Said it was done after the timeout. – 10:09 PM
Ime Udoka said he’d rather see players engage with each other, like Dennis Schroder and Jayson Tatum did during the fourth quarter, then just ignore it. Said he has preached accountability lately, liked those guys going at each other. Said it was done after the timeout. – 10:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder arguing: “It’s accountability. It’s better for it to come from each other vs just me yelling all the time. By the time the timeout was over, it was done.” – 10:08 PM
Ime Udoka on Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder arguing: “It’s accountability. It’s better for it to come from each other vs just me yelling all the time. By the time the timeout was over, it was done.” – 10:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum tonight:
42 PTS
16-25 FG
7-13 3P
It’s his 8th 40-point game — tying Paul Pierce for the most ever by a Celtic before turning 24. pic.twitter.com/f6Uc2XMXjq – 9:56 PM
Jayson Tatum tonight:
42 PTS
16-25 FG
7-13 3P
It’s his 8th 40-point game — tying Paul Pierce for the most ever by a Celtic before turning 24. pic.twitter.com/f6Uc2XMXjq – 9:56 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jayson Tatum a season-high 42 points. Also a combined 12-20 from downtown with Grant Williams. – 9:53 PM
Jayson Tatum a season-high 42 points. Also a combined 12-20 from downtown with Grant Williams. – 9:53 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics beat Bucks 117-103. Season-high 42 points for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown (+20) scores 19 points in his return. – 9:53 PM
Celtics beat Bucks 117-103. Season-high 42 points for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown (+20) scores 19 points in his return. – 9:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 117-103
Tatum – 42 points
Brown – 19 points
Grant – 17 points
Horford – 10 points
Williams – 10 points
Celtics – 20-47 3PAs
Celtics – 31 assists on 43 baskets
Holiday – 20 points
Antetokounmpo – 20 points
Connaughton – 15 points
Bucks – 11-36 3PAs
Bucks – 14 TOs – 9:53 PM
Celtics win 117-103
Tatum – 42 points
Brown – 19 points
Grant – 17 points
Horford – 10 points
Williams – 10 points
Celtics – 20-47 3PAs
Celtics – 31 assists on 43 baskets
Holiday – 20 points
Antetokounmpo – 20 points
Connaughton – 15 points
Bucks – 11-36 3PAs
Bucks – 14 TOs – 9:53 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics win 117-103, in what was a thoroughly impressive performance after an ugly first quarter. Jayson Tatum was on fire, going for 42 points on 16-for-25 shooting, including 7-for-13 from 3, and Jaylen Brown returned. For Milwaukee, the focus will be on Khris Middleton’s knee. – 9:53 PM
Celtics win 117-103, in what was a thoroughly impressive performance after an ugly first quarter. Jayson Tatum was on fire, going for 42 points on 16-for-25 shooting, including 7-for-13 from 3, and Jaylen Brown returned. For Milwaukee, the focus will be on Khris Middleton’s knee. – 9:53 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics run past the #Bucks 117-103 to get a much-needed win and back to .500. Tatum 42, Brown 19, GWilliams 17 (5 3pt). Holiday 20, Antetokounmpo 20, Connaughton 15.
Middleton 4, leaves game with knee injury. – 9:52 PM
#Celtics run past the #Bucks 117-103 to get a much-needed win and back to .500. Tatum 42, Brown 19, GWilliams 17 (5 3pt). Holiday 20, Antetokounmpo 20, Connaughton 15.
Middleton 4, leaves game with knee injury. – 9:52 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jayson Tatum has set a season high with seven made 3-pointers. He has set a season high with 42 points. This was his shot chart before his last attempt, which also went in. Pretty efficient. pic.twitter.com/Dj3gEc8xSp – 9:47 PM
Jayson Tatum has set a season high with seven made 3-pointers. He has set a season high with 42 points. This was his shot chart before his last attempt, which also went in. Pretty efficient. pic.twitter.com/Dj3gEc8xSp – 9:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Season-high 42 points for Jayson Tatum.
That early-season slump is a mere memory now. – 9:47 PM
Season-high 42 points for Jayson Tatum.
That early-season slump is a mere memory now. – 9:47 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Hell of a statement game by Tatum with Celtics desperate for a win against defending champs. – 9:46 PM
Hell of a statement game by Tatum with Celtics desperate for a win against defending champs. – 9:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
36 points for Jayson Tatum on 14-of-22 shooting.
It’s his fourth game with at least 30 points in his last six outings. – 9:37 PM
36 points for Jayson Tatum on 14-of-22 shooting.
It’s his fourth game with at least 30 points in his last six outings. – 9:37 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
just your run of the mill 2021 celtics game where jayson tatum has double the points of giannis antetokounmpo nothing to see here – 9:35 PM
just your run of the mill 2021 celtics game where jayson tatum has double the points of giannis antetokounmpo nothing to see here – 9:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Going out on a shaky limb here, but I don’t think Pat Connaughton can guard Jayson Tatum. – 9:33 PM
Going out on a shaky limb here, but I don’t think Pat Connaughton can guard Jayson Tatum. – 9:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder were having an animated conversation heading into the timeout.
Fine, it looked like an argument. Not sure what it was about, but Tatum was letting Schroder have it. – 9:32 PM
Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder were having an animated conversation heading into the timeout.
Fine, it looked like an argument. Not sure what it was about, but Tatum was letting Schroder have it. – 9:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum just ripped Connaughton, but couldn’t finish the layup.
Technical on Budenholzer. Thought Tatum fouled Connaughton and that Tatum lost the ball on the break. – 9:27 PM
Tatum just ripped Connaughton, but couldn’t finish the layup.
Technical on Budenholzer. Thought Tatum fouled Connaughton and that Tatum lost the ball on the break. – 9:27 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics, after 3 quarters.
Tatum: 26 pts, 5 reb
Brown: 19 pts, 4 reb
G. Williams: 12 pts, 4 reb, 1 in Bobby Portis’ mug moment
BUCKS
Giannis: 13 pts
Holiday: 20 pts pic.twitter.com/2X1chzlKmG – 9:20 PM
Celtics, after 3 quarters.
Tatum: 26 pts, 5 reb
Brown: 19 pts, 4 reb
G. Williams: 12 pts, 4 reb, 1 in Bobby Portis’ mug moment
BUCKS
Giannis: 13 pts
Holiday: 20 pts pic.twitter.com/2X1chzlKmG – 9:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 85-74 after three
Tatum – 26 points
Brown – 19 points
Grant – 12 points
Williams – 10 points
Celtics – 13-34 3PAs
Celtics – 10 turnovers
Holiday – 20 points
Antetokounmpo – 13 points
Allen – 10 points
Connaughton – 10 points
Bucks – 8-28 3PAs
Bucks – 10 turnovers – 9:19 PM
Celtics lead 85-74 after three
Tatum – 26 points
Brown – 19 points
Grant – 12 points
Williams – 10 points
Celtics – 13-34 3PAs
Celtics – 10 turnovers
Holiday – 20 points
Antetokounmpo – 13 points
Allen – 10 points
Connaughton – 10 points
Bucks – 8-28 3PAs
Bucks – 10 turnovers – 9:19 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jayson Tatum is up to 26 points, five rebounds and four assists on 10-of-17 FG in 27 minutes. Impressive showing from him thus far. – 9:16 PM
Jayson Tatum is up to 26 points, five rebounds and four assists on 10-of-17 FG in 27 minutes. Impressive showing from him thus far. – 9:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
It appears Jayson Tatum is watching the review of the play on the bench and getting a good laugh out of it. The officials are now looking at it to see if anything else comes of it. – 9:11 PM
It appears Jayson Tatum is watching the review of the play on the bench and getting a good laugh out of it. The officials are now looking at it to see if anything else comes of it. – 9:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If Boston can just stay even with the lead they had during these non-Tatum, Brown and Horford minutes, that’s a massive win. – 9:07 PM
If Boston can just stay even with the lead they had during these non-Tatum, Brown and Horford minutes, that’s a massive win. – 9:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
74-67 Celtics now without Brown or Tatum on the floor.. let’s see if this can go better than the second quarter – 9:06 PM
74-67 Celtics now without Brown or Tatum on the floor.. let’s see if this can go better than the second quarter – 9:06 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
13-6 start to the 3rd for Boston. Brown is creating a lot of space for Tatum – 8:55 PM
13-6 start to the 3rd for Boston. Brown is creating a lot of space for Tatum – 8:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
With most of the roster healthy, Boston needs to give all the big minutes to Horford, Williams and Williams. Slide Tatum up to the 4 whenever you can.
That’s all you really need at the 4/5 spots against the vast majority of teams. – 8:40 PM
With most of the roster healthy, Boston needs to give all the big minutes to Horford, Williams and Williams. Slide Tatum up to the 4 whenever you can.
That’s all you really need at the 4/5 spots against the vast majority of teams. – 8:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown told @Abby Chin heading into halftime that he banged knees with Bobby Portis early in the game but that he feels fine. Brown laughed “Hopefully I can get out of here without anything else happening.” – 8:39 PM
Jaylen Brown told @Abby Chin heading into halftime that he banged knees with Bobby Portis early in the game but that he feels fine. Brown laughed “Hopefully I can get out of here without anything else happening.” – 8:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 51-50 at the half
Tatum – 15 points
Brown – 12 points
Grant – 9 points
Celtics – 9-24 three-pointers
Celtics – 8 turnovers
Connaughton – 10 points
Holiday – 9 points
Antetokounmpo – 7 points
Bucks – 7-21 three-pointers
Bucks – 8 turnovers – 8:36 PM
Celtics lead 51-50 at the half
Tatum – 15 points
Brown – 12 points
Grant – 9 points
Celtics – 9-24 three-pointers
Celtics – 8 turnovers
Connaughton – 10 points
Holiday – 9 points
Antetokounmpo – 7 points
Bucks – 7-21 three-pointers
Bucks – 8 turnovers – 8:36 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics end 2Q on a 30-19 run with a stellar defense period and lead #Bucks 51-50. Tatum 15, Brown 12, GWilliams 9; Connaughton 10, Holiday 9, Antetokounmpo 7. – 8:35 PM
#Celtics end 2Q on a 30-19 run with a stellar defense period and lead #Bucks 51-50. Tatum 15, Brown 12, GWilliams 9; Connaughton 10, Holiday 9, Antetokounmpo 7. – 8:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics flipped the script in the second quarter, outscoring Milwaukee 30-20 to take a 51-50 halftime lead. Pat Connaughton leads the Bucks with 10 points, while Jayson Tatum has 15 points and four assists and Jaylen Brown has 12 and 3 for the Celtics. – 8:34 PM
The Celtics flipped the script in the second quarter, outscoring Milwaukee 30-20 to take a 51-50 halftime lead. Pat Connaughton leads the Bucks with 10 points, while Jayson Tatum has 15 points and four assists and Jaylen Brown has 12 and 3 for the Celtics. – 8:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Celtics take a 51-50 lead over the #Bucks into the half. Tatum and Brown have combined for 27 points – Connaughton leads Milwaukee with 10. – 8:34 PM
The #Celtics take a 51-50 lead over the #Bucks into the half. Tatum and Brown have combined for 27 points – Connaughton leads Milwaukee with 10. – 8:34 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Much better defensive effort from Boston in the second quarter, which has given up 15 points in 10 minutes so far after allowing 30 in the first. Celtics trail 45-43 after Jaylen Brown, who leads all scorers with 12 points in his first game back, makes a pair of free throws. – 8:28 PM
Much better defensive effort from Boston in the second quarter, which has given up 15 points in 10 minutes so far after allowing 30 in the first. Celtics trail 45-43 after Jaylen Brown, who leads all scorers with 12 points in his first game back, makes a pair of free throws. – 8:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Whatever the issue was with Jaylen Brown in the first quarter, he has returned for the #Celtics – 8:07 PM
Whatever the issue was with Jaylen Brown in the first quarter, he has returned for the #Celtics – 8:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bucks lead 30-21 after one
Brown – 5 points
Tatum – 5 points
Celtics – 39% shooting
Celtics – 3-11 three-pointers
Celtics – 4 turnovers
Holiday – 8 points
Connaughton – 7 points
Cousins – 6 points
Bucks – 57% shooting
Bucks – 6-14 three-pointers
Bucks – 1 turnover – 8:04 PM
Bucks lead 30-21 after one
Brown – 5 points
Tatum – 5 points
Celtics – 39% shooting
Celtics – 3-11 three-pointers
Celtics – 4 turnovers
Holiday – 8 points
Connaughton – 7 points
Cousins – 6 points
Bucks – 57% shooting
Bucks – 6-14 three-pointers
Bucks – 1 turnover – 8:04 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics trail #Bucks 30-21 after 1Q. BOS scores 4 pts in final 5:57 of 1Q. Brown 5, Tatum 5, RWilliams 4; Holiday 8, Connaughton 7, Cousins 6. – 8:03 PM
#Celtics trail #Bucks 30-21 after 1Q. BOS scores 4 pts in final 5:57 of 1Q. Brown 5, Tatum 5, RWilliams 4; Holiday 8, Connaughton 7, Cousins 6. – 8:03 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Hard to see what happened to Jaylen Brown there and why he was limping off the floor but he’s staying on the bench area. Looked like he was grabbing at the left knee… maybe Portis kneed him on the drive? – 7:53 PM
Hard to see what happened to Jaylen Brown there and why he was limping off the floor but he’s staying on the bench area. Looked like he was grabbing at the left knee… maybe Portis kneed him on the drive? – 7:53 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown got off to a strong start in his return, including five points and a couple of assists in his first six minutes, but after his second basket was noticeable limping on his left leg, and came out of the game a short time later, and just got off the bench to test it. – 7:53 PM
Jaylen Brown got off to a strong start in his return, including five points and a couple of assists in his first six minutes, but after his second basket was noticeable limping on his left leg, and came out of the game a short time later, and just got off the bench to test it. – 7:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown is staying on the bench and no trainers are looking at him. Maybe it was just a momentary banging of knees or something. – 7:52 PM
Jaylen Brown is staying on the bench and no trainers are looking at him. Maybe it was just a momentary banging of knees or something. – 7:52 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Only five minutes into his return and Jaylen Brown is limping after landing awkwardly. pic.twitter.com/elfitt0PpO – 7:52 PM
Only five minutes into his return and Jaylen Brown is limping after landing awkwardly. pic.twitter.com/elfitt0PpO – 7:52 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown, after talking with the medical staff, is on the Celtics bench and not the locker room. #goodsign – 7:51 PM
Jaylen Brown, after talking with the medical staff, is on the Celtics bench and not the locker room. #goodsign – 7:51 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Jaylen Brown is holding his left knee/leg and limping off the floor. Last thing you want to see in his first game back. – 7:51 PM
Jaylen Brown is holding his left knee/leg and limping off the floor. Last thing you want to see in his first game back. – 7:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jaylen Brown is limping pretty badly along the #Celtics bench. He had missed the last five games for Boston. – 7:51 PM
Jaylen Brown is limping pretty badly along the #Celtics bench. He had missed the last five games for Boston. – 7:51 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown just scored, and has been limping ever since. He just asked to come out of the game, with 6:21 to play in the first quarter. – 7:50 PM
Jaylen Brown just scored, and has been limping ever since. He just asked to come out of the game, with 6:21 to play in the first quarter. – 7:50 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jaylen Brown back in the lineup, and already making an impact: Quick corner three and an assist to Robert Williams. – 7:43 PM
Jaylen Brown back in the lineup, and already making an impact: Quick corner three and an assist to Robert Williams. – 7:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Aggressive Jaylen Brown early on. Looks to be moving better tonight vs the last time he came back from the hamstring injury. – 7:42 PM
Aggressive Jaylen Brown early on. Looks to be moving better tonight vs the last time he came back from the hamstring injury. – 7:42 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Not only does Jaylen Brown make his return tonight, but he makes the first shot of the game – an open corner 3 – but then gets into the lane for a wide open runner that rims out and then does it again before finding Robert Williams for a layup at the rim. – 7:42 PM
Not only does Jaylen Brown make his return tonight, but he makes the first shot of the game – an open corner 3 – but then gets into the lane for a wide open runner that rims out and then does it again before finding Robert Williams for a layup at the rim. – 7:42 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown wasting no time doing what he does – get buckets- with a 3-ball from the corner. – 7:41 PM
Jaylen Brown wasting no time doing what he does – get buckets- with a 3-ball from the corner. – 7:41 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
That was quick.. C’s open up with a Jaylen Brown corner 3-pointer – 7:41 PM
That was quick.. C’s open up with a Jaylen Brown corner 3-pointer – 7:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Bucks starters:
Bobby Portis
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Khris Middleton
Grayson Allen
Jrue Holiday – 7:09 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Bucks starters:
Bobby Portis
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Khris Middleton
Grayson Allen
Jrue Holiday – 7:09 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Bucks at Celtics – TD Garden – December 13, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis
OUT: Boston: Richardson Milwaukee: Lopez, Matthews, DiVincenzo, Ojeleye pic.twitter.com/nrEl172R8D – 7:04 PM
Bucks at Celtics – TD Garden – December 13, 2021 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis
OUT: Boston: Richardson Milwaukee: Lopez, Matthews, DiVincenzo, Ojeleye pic.twitter.com/nrEl172R8D – 7:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said the main lineup adjustment the Celtics will have is Jaylen Brown returning. Beyond that, he’s looking at using some different groupings moving forward. Udoka stressed the need to find groups that can defend, while having a balanced offense. – 5:57 PM
Ime Udoka said the main lineup adjustment the Celtics will have is Jaylen Brown returning. Beyond that, he’s looking at using some different groupings moving forward. Udoka stressed the need to find groups that can defend, while having a balanced offense. – 5:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown will start tonight for Boston, per Ime Udoka. Dennis Schroder returns to the sixth man role. – 5:51 PM
Jaylen Brown will start tonight for Boston, per Ime Udoka. Dennis Schroder returns to the sixth man role. – 5:51 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jayson Tatum says the next step for him and Jaylen Brown is feeding off each other more in games.
Well, Jaylen is back. And it’s time to feed. Boston’s season might hinge on it.
nbcsports.com/boston/celtics… – 3:16 PM
Jayson Tatum says the next step for him and Jaylen Brown is feeding off each other more in games.
Well, Jaylen is back. And it’s time to feed. Boston’s season might hinge on it.
nbcsports.com/boston/celtics… – 3:16 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown wants to get the Celtics back on track in his return tonight. But with @Shams Charania reporting Boston may eventually cash in & trade Schröder, Ime Udoka needs to figure out who on the outskirts of the rotation can breathe life into his team.
theathletic.com/3011710 – 2:48 PM
Jaylen Brown wants to get the Celtics back on track in his return tonight. But with @Shams Charania reporting Boston may eventually cash in & trade Schröder, Ime Udoka needs to figure out who on the outskirts of the rotation can breathe life into his team.
theathletic.com/3011710 – 2:48 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“Another body for us, that we need out there. That’s gonna be huge for us. It’s gonna be a good pick-up for us.” – Marcus Smart on Jaylen Brown’s return tonight. – 11:19 AM
“Another body for us, that we need out there. That’s gonna be huge for us. It’s gonna be a good pick-up for us.” – Marcus Smart on Jaylen Brown’s return tonight. – 11:19 AM
More on this storyline
Jake Fischer: I’ve never heard Jaylen Brown’s name being brought up more frequently than I have in the last two weeks. It got to the point where I contacted some people close to the situation around those two players, and it’s definitely something that’s being discussed. From everything I’ve heard by all accounts, the Celtics front office doesn’t have any designs on breaking up that pairing. I quoted an assistant general manager in my story when he called Boston, they say Jaylen and Jayson are their only untouchables. They’re the top two guys, and they’re building around those two dudes. -via HoopsHype / December 15, 2021
While the Celtics appear committed to building around Brown and Tatum, speculation about Brown’s availability has notably increased around the league. It is an ongoing topic of conversation among sources familiar with both players. Moving Brown would appear highly unlikely until after this season and seems more plausible ahead of 2022-23. But as long as Boston floats on the periphery of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, league personnel will monitor Brown’s status and if the Celtics inch closer toward pivoting in a new direction. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2021