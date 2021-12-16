Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (17-10) play against the Toronto Raptors (15-15) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday December 16, 2021
Chicago Bulls 0, Toronto Raptors 0 (PPD)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
What happens next after we get the steal on this possession?
@SociosHoops | #BullsNation – 8:01 PM
What happens next after we get the steal on this possession?
@SociosHoops | #BullsNation – 8:01 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Jalen Johnson has 24 points at halftime for the Skyhawks (8/10 FG, 4/5 3FG).
Skyhawks lead Raptors 905 by 4. – 8:00 PM
Jalen Johnson has 24 points at halftime for the Skyhawks (8/10 FG, 4/5 3FG).
Skyhawks lead Raptors 905 by 4. – 8:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
So far we are up to De’Aaron Fox, Alex Len and Lou King who have reportedly join Marvin Bagley in the league’s health and safety protocol. King spent Monday with the Kings in Toronto and then joined Stockton in OKC. This opens up the possibility for even more issues. – 7:47 PM
So far we are up to De’Aaron Fox, Alex Len and Lou King who have reportedly join Marvin Bagley in the league’s health and safety protocol. King spent Monday with the Kings in Toronto and then joined Stockton in OKC. This opens up the possibility for even more issues. – 7:47 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
What happens next on this defensive possession?
@SociosHoops | #BullsNation – 7:42 PM
What happens next on this defensive possession?
@SociosHoops | #BullsNation – 7:42 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
What happens next on this inbounds play?
@SociosHoops | #BullsNation – 7:28 PM
What happens next on this inbounds play?
@SociosHoops | #BullsNation – 7:28 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Rebecca Haarlow, Walt Frazier, Kevin Knox, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes. All in Covid-19 protocols after their return from Toronto. – 6:38 PM
Rebecca Haarlow, Walt Frazier, Kevin Knox, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes. All in Covid-19 protocols after their return from Toronto. – 6:38 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Per MLSE, season ticket holders are priority now that capacity is 50%. Non-season ticket holders will be refunded. Season tickets holders for Leafs & Raptors will each be divided into two groups and ticket allocation be determined randomly. Details still being worked out. – 6:27 PM
Per MLSE, season ticket holders are priority now that capacity is 50%. Non-season ticket holders will be refunded. Season tickets holders for Leafs & Raptors will each be divided into two groups and ticket allocation be determined randomly. Details still being worked out. – 6:27 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
A ton of NBA players have entered the league’s health-and-safety protocols including Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, LaMelo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, De’Aaron Fox and Russell Westbrook.
Is it time for the NBA to pause the season? basketballnews.com/stories/its-ti… – 6:20 PM
A ton of NBA players have entered the league’s health-and-safety protocols including Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, LaMelo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, De’Aaron Fox and Russell Westbrook.
Is it time for the NBA to pause the season? basketballnews.com/stories/its-ti… – 6:20 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby White & Javonte Green are both out of NBA health and safety protocols.
More updates from Billy Donovan: – 6:19 PM
Coby White & Javonte Green are both out of NBA health and safety protocols.
More updates from Billy Donovan: – 6:19 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Michael Jordan is launching a fan-engagement app called HEIR in 2022. HEIR raised $10 million in seed funding and investors include:
• Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball
• Knicks exec William Wesley (Worldwide Wes)
• Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian basketballnews.com/stories/michae… – 6:03 PM
Michael Jordan is launching a fan-engagement app called HEIR in 2022. HEIR raised $10 million in seed funding and investors include:
• Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball
• Knicks exec William Wesley (Worldwide Wes)
• Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian basketballnews.com/stories/michae… – 6:03 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
“Got to put the health and safety first.”
– @Fred VanVleet pic.twitter.com/F1KmRkvBCL – 5:54 PM
“Got to put the health and safety first.”
– @Fred VanVleet pic.twitter.com/F1KmRkvBCL – 5:54 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
With capacity limits reduced to 50%, MLSE says they will refund all non-season seat tickets for Raptors and Leafs games up until mid-January. pic.twitter.com/cykTBUQHYu – 5:51 PM
With capacity limits reduced to 50%, MLSE says they will refund all non-season seat tickets for Raptors and Leafs games up until mid-January. pic.twitter.com/cykTBUQHYu – 5:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Rex Kalamian said he was initially hired by Dwane Casey with the Timberwolves, and then again with the Raptors from 2015-18. “He’s not only a boss of mine, but also a good friend. It’s fun to work for somebody that you’ve known for such a long time and respect.” – 5:35 PM
Rex Kalamian said he was initially hired by Dwane Casey with the Timberwolves, and then again with the Raptors from 2015-18. “He’s not only a boss of mine, but also a good friend. It’s fun to work for somebody that you’ve known for such a long time and respect.” – 5:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Rex Kalamian on reuniting with Dwane in Detroit: “He hired me in Minnesota in 2004. We reunited back in 2015 with the Raptors. Now, this year, with the Pistons, this is the third time I’ve worked with Dwane. … He’s not only a boss of mine but a good friend.” – 5:34 PM
Rex Kalamian on reuniting with Dwane in Detroit: “He hired me in Minnesota in 2004. We reunited back in 2015 with the Raptors. Now, this year, with the Pistons, this is the third time I’ve worked with Dwane. … He’s not only a boss of mine but a good friend.” – 5:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
On the old new normal coming, the Raptors’ late game offence and Steph Curry’s influence on Fred VanVleet and the game as a whole: theathletic.com/3020995/2021/1… – 5:20 PM
On the old new normal coming, the Raptors’ late game offence and Steph Curry’s influence on Fred VanVleet and the game as a whole: theathletic.com/3020995/2021/1… – 5:20 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
The best way to describe @Stephen Curry comes from @Fred VanVleet: “That’s the way you would wanna play if you could wake up & wish for somebody’s ability.” (via @Josh Lewenberg). If you could Quantum Leap into anyone’s game, would Steph be your first choice? #NBA #NBA75 – 5:10 PM
The best way to describe @Stephen Curry comes from @Fred VanVleet: “That’s the way you would wanna play if you could wake up & wish for somebody’s ability.” (via @Josh Lewenberg). If you could Quantum Leap into anyone’s game, would Steph be your first choice? #NBA #NBA75 – 5:10 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
So far, 63 NBA players have entered into Covid protocols this season — including 47 in December. Two head coaches — Indiana’s Rick Carlisle and Sacramento’s Alvin Gentry and one top team executive — Toronto’s Masai Ujiri — are also in protocols. – 4:50 PM
So far, 63 NBA players have entered into Covid protocols this season — including 47 in December. Two head coaches — Indiana’s Rick Carlisle and Sacramento’s Alvin Gentry and one top team executive — Toronto’s Masai Ujiri — are also in protocols. – 4:50 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Lakers have five players in Covid protocols now, including Westbrook, Bradley, Malik Monk, Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker. The Lakers play Minnesota on Friday and Chicago on Sunday. – 4:39 PM
The Lakers have five players in Covid protocols now, including Westbrook, Bradley, Malik Monk, Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker. The Lakers play Minnesota on Friday and Chicago on Sunday. – 4:39 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
#BullsNation, are you ready for another City Edition giveaway?
Join our @zennioptical giveaway Friday at 1pm CT for a chance to win a SIGNED Coby White jersey and a pair Chi City frames. – 3:33 PM
#BullsNation, are you ready for another City Edition giveaway?
Join our @zennioptical giveaway Friday at 1pm CT for a chance to win a SIGNED Coby White jersey and a pair Chi City frames. – 3:33 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1961, the @Golden State Warriors Wilt Chamberlain scored 50 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in a 112-110 win over the Chicago Packers.
It was the first of seven consecutive 50-point games for Chamberlain, the longest such streak in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/byElyUY5j0 – 3:31 PM
📅 On this day in 1961, the @Golden State Warriors Wilt Chamberlain scored 50 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in a 112-110 win over the Chicago Packers.
It was the first of seven consecutive 50-point games for Chamberlain, the longest such streak in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/byElyUY5j0 – 3:31 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
“There are a lot of moving parts with all this.”
Billy Donovan provided a clearer snapshot of the Bulls’ COVID-19 outbreak today — who’s back and who’s stuck at home, how the week off affected the team and what rising numbers mean for the NBA at large.
chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 3:05 PM
“There are a lot of moving parts with all this.”
Billy Donovan provided a clearer snapshot of the Bulls’ COVID-19 outbreak today — who’s back and who’s stuck at home, how the week off affected the team and what rising numbers mean for the NBA at large.
chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 3:05 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Draymond on possibility of sitting out one side of the back-to-back: “I’ll know I’ll be 4 for 4 (on the trip)— we’ll see about 5.” Kerr says a final decision hasn’t been made yet — but the Toronto game may be the time for some veterans to get a rest. – 2:46 PM
Draymond on possibility of sitting out one side of the back-to-back: “I’ll know I’ll be 4 for 4 (on the trip)— we’ll see about 5.” Kerr says a final decision hasn’t been made yet — but the Toronto game may be the time for some veterans to get a rest. – 2:46 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green hinted at an expected rest night in Toronto on Saturday for the veterans. Steve Kerr said no official decision has been made, but seems like Warriors are leaning toward sitting Curry/Draymond/maybe others against Raptors. – 2:44 PM
Draymond Green hinted at an expected rest night in Toronto on Saturday for the veterans. Steve Kerr said no official decision has been made, but seems like Warriors are leaning toward sitting Curry/Draymond/maybe others against Raptors. – 2:44 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1986, the @Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan scored 41 points in a 99-98 win over the Nets.
It was the first of 40 straight 25-point games for Jordan, tied for the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history. He is the only player to have two such streaks of 40+ games. pic.twitter.com/htAXsYX8u9 – 2:31 PM
📅 On this day in 1986, the @Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan scored 41 points in a 99-98 win over the Nets.
It was the first of 40 straight 25-point games for Jordan, tied for the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history. He is the only player to have two such streaks of 40+ games. pic.twitter.com/htAXsYX8u9 – 2:31 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Jakeem Grant in Chicago and Waddle and Holland on COVID list, Dolphins have nobody on the 53-man roster who has returned a punt this season. Albert Wilson (one return) the only player on the 53 who has returned a ’21 kickoff. Wilson, Presto W., Ford and Noah I. among options – 1:48 PM
With Jakeem Grant in Chicago and Waddle and Holland on COVID list, Dolphins have nobody on the 53-man roster who has returned a punt this season. Albert Wilson (one return) the only player on the 53 who has returned a ’21 kickoff. Wilson, Presto W., Ford and Noah I. among options – 1:48 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This dynamic was reported and written about earlier this week. But this quote from Donovan directly distills one of the competitive disadvantages the Bulls felt while waiting for postponements. pic.twitter.com/vzUnCXbmQ7 – 1:34 PM
This dynamic was reported and written about earlier this week. But this quote from Donovan directly distills one of the competitive disadvantages the Bulls felt while waiting for postponements. pic.twitter.com/vzUnCXbmQ7 – 1:34 PM