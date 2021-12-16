Daily statistical milestones: Jrue Holiday moves past Andre Iguodala and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Kevin Love No. 52 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mitch Richmond and Ryan Anderson with 1,327 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Baron Davis
Buddy Hield No. 62 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Vernon Maxwell and Clifford Robinson with 1,257 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from CJ McCollum
Jrue Holiday No. 67 in assists now
Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 5,072 assists. He’s now 24 away from Raymond Felton
Carmelo Anthony No. 79 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Paul Millsap with 7,638 rebounds. He’s now tied with Antonio McDyess
Wayne Ellington No. 82 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kirk Hinrich with 1,175 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Deron Williams
Damian Lillard No. 91 in points now
Moved ahead of Michael Finley with 17,320 points. He’s now 15 away from Kevin McHale
Bojan Bogdanovic No. 94 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Evan Fournier with 1,122 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from David Wesley
Rudy Gay No. 96 in steals now
Moved ahead of Jrue Holiday with 1,194 steals. He’s now tied with Dan Majerle
Ricky Rubio No. 99 in steals now
Moved ahead of Norm Nixon and Shawn Kemp with 1,189 steals. He’s now 3 away from Jrue Holiday
Myles Turner No. 108 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Scottie Pippen with 949 blocks. He’s now 16 away from Bill Laimbeer
Joe Ingles No. 120 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Michael Redd with 1,046 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Marvin Williams
Gordon Hayward No. 133 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Stephon Marbury, Joe Dumars, Leandro Barbosa and Jerry Stackhouse with 992 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Rafer Alston
DJ Augustin No. 143 in assists now
Moved ahead of Lou Williams with 3,713 assists. He’s now tied with Luke Ridnour
Rudy Gobert No. 143 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Alex English and Dave Greenwood with 6,547 rebounds. He’s now 12 away from Magic Johnson
Tobias Harris No. 154 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Zach LaVine and Raymond Felton with 926 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Chucky Atkins and D’Angelo Russell
Harrison Barnes No. 162 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Donyell Marshall with 903 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Rasual Butler
Eric Bledsoe No. 175 in steals now
Moved ahead of Michael Finley with 997 steals. He’s now tied with Paul Pressey
Eric Bledsoe No. 181 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jeff Hornacek and Clyde Drexler with 830 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Devin Harris
Bradley Beal No. 182 in points now
Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 13,892 points. He’s now tied with Marques Johnson
Tristan Thompson No. 185 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Zelmo Beaty with 5,950 rebounds. He’s now 12 away from Elmore Smith
Rudy Gay No. 187 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Vern Mikkelsen with 5,943 rebounds. He’s now 6 away from Zelmo Beaty
Clint Capela No. 188 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Nerlens Noel with 662 blocks. He’s now 6 away from Bill Cartwright
Patrick Beverley No. 203 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rick Fox with 774 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Jodie Meeks and Byron Scott
Andre Drummond No. 215 in steals now
Moved ahead of Sidney Moncrief with 925 steals. He’s now 1 away from Vern Fleming
Jrue Holiday No. 224 in points now
Moved ahead of Mickey Johnson and Johnny Newman with 12,754 points. He’s now 27 away from Lamar Odom
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 230 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Tony Snell and Kerry Kittles with 695 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Davis Bertans
Ed Davis No. 233 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Brian Grant with 563 blocks. He’s now 6 away from Orlando Woolridge
Nikola Jokic No. 241 in assists now
Moved ahead of Bernard King, Hersey Hawkins and Beno Udrih with 2,869 assists. He’s now 2 away from Mark Aguirre
Hassan Whiteside No. 248 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Jim Chones with 5,200 rebounds. He’s now 27 away from Brad Daugherty
