Daily statistical milestones: Jrue Holiday moves past Andre Iguodala and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Kevin Love No. 52 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mitch Richmond and Ryan Anderson with 1,327 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Baron Davis

Buddy Hield No. 62 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Vernon Maxwell and Clifford Robinson with 1,257 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from CJ McCollum

Jrue Holiday No. 67 in assists now

Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 5,072 assists. He’s now 24 away from Raymond Felton

Carmelo Anthony No. 79 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Paul Millsap with 7,638 rebounds. He’s now tied with Antonio McDyess

Wayne Ellington No. 82 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kirk Hinrich with 1,175 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Deron Williams

Damian Lillard No. 91 in points now

Moved ahead of Michael Finley with 17,320 points. He’s now 15 away from Kevin McHale

Bojan Bogdanovic No. 94 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Evan Fournier with 1,122 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from David Wesley

Rudy Gay No. 96 in steals now

Moved ahead of Jrue Holiday with 1,194 steals. He’s now tied with Dan Majerle

Ricky Rubio No. 99 in steals now

Moved ahead of Norm Nixon and Shawn Kemp with 1,189 steals. He’s now 3 away from Jrue Holiday

Myles Turner No. 108 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Scottie Pippen with 949 blocks. He’s now 16 away from Bill Laimbeer

Joe Ingles No. 120 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Michael Redd with 1,046 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Marvin Williams

Gordon Hayward No. 133 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Stephon Marbury, Joe Dumars, Leandro Barbosa and Jerry Stackhouse with 992 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Rafer Alston

DJ Augustin No. 143 in assists now

Moved ahead of Lou Williams with 3,713 assists. He’s now tied with Luke Ridnour

Rudy Gobert No. 143 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Alex English and Dave Greenwood with 6,547 rebounds. He’s now 12 away from Magic Johnson

Tobias Harris No. 154 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Zach LaVine and Raymond Felton with 926 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Chucky Atkins and D’Angelo Russell

Harrison Barnes No. 162 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Donyell Marshall with 903 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Rasual Butler

Eric Bledsoe No. 175 in steals now

Moved ahead of Michael Finley with 997 steals. He’s now tied with Paul Pressey

Eric Bledsoe No. 181 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jeff Hornacek and Clyde Drexler with 830 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Devin Harris

Bradley Beal No. 182 in points now

Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 13,892 points. He’s now tied with Marques Johnson

Tristan Thompson No. 185 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Zelmo Beaty with 5,950 rebounds. He’s now 12 away from Elmore Smith

Rudy Gay No. 187 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Vern Mikkelsen with 5,943 rebounds. He’s now 6 away from Zelmo Beaty

Clint Capela No. 188 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Nerlens Noel with 662 blocks. He’s now 6 away from Bill Cartwright

Patrick Beverley No. 203 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rick Fox with 774 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Jodie Meeks and Byron Scott

Andre Drummond No. 215 in steals now

Moved ahead of Sidney Moncrief with 925 steals. He’s now 1 away from Vern Fleming

Jrue Holiday No. 224 in points now

Moved ahead of Mickey Johnson and Johnny Newman with 12,754 points. He’s now 27 away from Lamar Odom

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 230 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Tony Snell and Kerry Kittles with 695 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Davis Bertans

Ed Davis No. 233 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Brian Grant with 563 blocks. He’s now 6 away from Orlando Woolridge

Nikola Jokic No. 241 in assists now

Moved ahead of Bernard King, Hersey Hawkins and Beno Udrih with 2,869 assists. He’s now 2 away from Mark Aguirre

Hassan Whiteside No. 248 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Jim Chones with 5,200 rebounds. He’s now 27 away from Brad Daugherty


