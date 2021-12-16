Damian Lillard: 'I'm frustraded with losing and not playing my best'

“We have a new offense. A new style. A new way of playing,” Lillard said. “Me being the leader, I have to overly buy in. I have to show I am committed to that regardless of what it looks like for me, even if I’m struggling offensively to find my spots, to find my way in the offense. Even if I’m missing shots, I got to be the person to show the most buy-in to get everyone to buy in. “People are saying, ‘Dame is frustrated.’ I am frustrated with losing and not playing my best. But that doesn’t mean I’m sour on my team and I’m looking elsewhere. … That has never been me. This isn’t my first time being in a tough situation.”
Source: Marc J. Spears @ The Undefeated
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Despite a slow and injury-plagued start, #Blazers new head coach Chauncey Billups and star Damian Lillard are meeting regularly to try to find a winning solution while bonding over boxing, NFL and old school R&B in the process. More in @TheUndefeated bit.ly/3oYwvBt #nba – 10:35 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins on Dillon Brooks’ consistency: He means a lot, but he sets a tone defensively — especially with “one of the toughest covers in the league” with Dame, and how he defended without fouling. He also attacked downhill and found his teammates well – 12:46 AM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Damian Lillard played 47 minutes last night in OT, but Chauncey Billups has had a tough time resting him because the Blazers just can’t score or even create good looks when he’s on the bench. They’re minus-22 in those 10 minutes. – 12:10 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame with one of his more improbable threes of late followed by a Norm three and-1 to put Portland up 62-59 with the free throw still to come. – 11:35 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
The Portland offense, dormant in the first half, is showing signs of stirring to life early in the third quarter. An early Damian Lillard 3 and a layup have the Blazers within one, 55-54. – 11:31 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Anthony Edwards becomes the first player to hit ten threes in a game since Damian Lillard went 12/17 against the Nuggets in the playoffs.
Last regular season occasion was Steph Curry vs. OKC in May. stathead.com/tiny/DbX5j – 11:15 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon has played great defense, but this is like the 7th time I’ve watched Lillard this year, and he just doesn’t look the same.
He doesn’t attack the basket as much as he used to and settles more. He just looks off. – 10:58 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
If this start holds they might not have to worry about Dame’s minutes on the second night of a back-to-back. – 10:18 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
That was one gutty win by Phoenix last night. Super impressed by Deandre Ayton playing nearly the entire second half in his first game back from illness while still rolling hard and getting to the level of every Damian Lillard ball screen. He’s having an outstanding season – 3:46 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
LILLARD’S IMPACT: The Blazers are 4-10 when he shoots under 40% from the field and 6-2 when he shoots over. They are 2-10 when he shoots under 30% on threes and 8-1 when he shoots over. He’s played in 10 victories, shooting 42.7%/41.1%. In 12 losses, Lillard shot 36.3%/21.3%. pic.twitter.com/vVINmjOeOB – 12:46 PM
Said Lillard: “I’m in [Billups’] office regularly. We’re like, ‘How do we do this? What do you want to see?’ I’m asking him, ‘What can I do to help myself? What do you see that [I] can do better?’ We are having these conversations face to face, but you have people on the outside that want so bad for there to be drama.” Billups said his meetings with Lillard have led to more plays for Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, thus opening up the offense for the guards. The head coach said through his talks in those meetings, he has also changed up the plays to make the offense “more comfortable” for Lillard and CJ McCollum. -via The Undefeated / December 16, 2021