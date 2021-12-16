De'Aaron Fox enters COVID-19 protocols

Shams Charania: Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sacramento is expected to have a handful of total players entering protocols along with several more staff members.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Update: De’Aaron Fox, Alen Len and Louis King have entered NBA health and safety protocols, joining interim coach Alvin Gentry and teammates Terence Davis and Marvin Bagley III.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 7:49 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
So far we are up to De’Aaron Fox, Alex Len and Lou King who have reportedly join Marvin Bagley in the league’s health and safety protocol. King spent Monday with the Kings in Toronto and then joined Stockton in OKC. This opens up the possibility for even more issues. – 7:47 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
De’Aaron Fox has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/5541KUnBd4 – 6:27 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
A ton of NBA players have entered the league’s health-and-safety protocols including Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, LaMelo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, De’Aaron Fox and Russell Westbrook.
Is it time for the NBA to pause the season? basketballnews.com/stories/its-ti… – 6:20 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sacramento is expected to have a handful of total players entering protocols along with several more staff members. – 6:15 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Who has a better In & Out dribble than De’Aaron Fox? pic.twitter.com/s0Kl8CmwWc – 11:00 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Doug Christie is victorious in his Kings coaching debut, Sacramento tops the Wizards 119-105 thanks to a 35-16 4th quarter. De’Aaron Fox 28pts, Harrison Barnes with 19 – 12:28 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings 119, Wizards 105: De’Aaron Fox scored 28 and Harrison Barnes had 15 points in the last 7:01, helping the Kings beat the Wizards in their first game under acting head coach Doug Christie. – 12:28 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings lead the Wizards 107-98 with 3:24 left. Sacramento with a nice stretch here with De’Aaron Fox on the bench. – 12:18 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings trailed by 12 in the 3rd quarter and have rallied here in the 4th to take a 90-89 lead over the Wizards with 9:50 to go. De’Aaron Fox up to 23 points, Tristan Thompson a big spark off Sacramento’s bench with 15 points – 12:01 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Wizard lead the Kings at the half 57-56. Bradley Beal looked poised to have a big game tonight, has 19 at the half. De’Aaron Fox 16pts for Sacramento. Doug Christie opted to not use a 3-guard lineup. – 11:09 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards go into halftime leading the Kings 57-56. Beal has 19 pts, Harrell has 12. De’Aaron Fox has 16. – 11:07 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Wizards lead the Kings 57-56 at the half. Bradley Beal is cooking with 19 points. De’Aaron Fox has 16. Tyrese Haliburton is doing a little bit of everything with four points, two rebounds, six assists, three blocked shots and two steals. – 11:06 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox pulls up for a free throw line jumper to get the Kings on the board. 2-2. – 10:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR: OFFICIAL: @Charlotte Hornets have recalled LaMelo Ball & Ish Smith from the @GreensboroSwarm. They will rejoin the team in Portland on team’s six-game road trip. Tomorrow’s injury report is as follows: 12/17 at POR – INJURY UPDATE: LaMelo Ball – Questionable (Return from H&S; Protocols) -via Twitter @HornetsPR / December 16, 2021