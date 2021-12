Deron Williams on getting into boxing: 'I've always wanted to fight'

Williams shrugs when asked why he’s getting into boxing. “Checking a box,” Williams said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. He initially planned to fight in February 2020, but his opponent backed out. The pandemic shelved those plans until Williams got a call in early November asking if he was interested in facing Gore. Williams had watched Paul, who along with his brother, Logan, a fellow YouTuber, have made a splash in boxing and have found success. He believed he could, too. “I wanted to fight in some way, shape or form,” says Williams. “Originally I didn’t think boxing was a way to do it because this celebrity boxing thing wasn’t really a thing until the last year and a half, two years when the Paul brothers kind of made it popular. I’m just looking at it as I’m fighting Frank Gore on Dec. 18, and then you probably won’t hear from me for a while again.” -via Sports Illustrated / December 16, 2021