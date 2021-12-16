Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (4-22) play against the Indiana Pacers (18-18) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday December 16, 2021
Detroit Pistons 64, Indiana Pacers 68 (Q2 00:32)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pacers 32, Pistons 29. After a 12-2 start, Indy outscored Detroit 30-17 after that.
Saddiq Bey: 13 points and 5 rebounds
Isaiah Livers is about to make his NBA debut – 7:37 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Tony East @TEastNBA
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tony East @TEastNBA
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Neither team will be with their head coach tonight.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Ian Begley @IanBegley
