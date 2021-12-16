USA Today Sports

Isaac Okoro added to health and safety protocols

Isaac Okoro added to health and safety protocols

Main Rumors

Isaac Okoro added to health and safety protocols

December 16, 2021- by

By |

Kelsey Russo: #Cavs Isaac Okoro has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic.
Source: Twitter @kelseyyrusso

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cavaliers say guard/forward Isaac Okoro has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols today. – 4:19 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cleveland’s Isaac Okoro has entered Covid protocols, team says. – 4:18 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic. – 4:14 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro wasn’t sure that his dunk over three Rockets players even went in. That’s what led to his staredown.
Okoro continued his offensive resurgence, tying a season-high 20 pts with highlight-reel dunks and corner 3s. His work is paying off.
theathletic.com/3019465/2021/1…10:43 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Cavaliers wing Isaac Okoro dunks on three Rockets (video) nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/16/cav…7:35 AM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs end the game with a 35-point lead and beat the Rockets 124-89. They are now 18-12.
Darius Garland finished with a team-high 21 points and 3 assists. Isaac Okoro tied his season-high of 20 points.
Dean Wade finished with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. – 9:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
My goodness. #Cavs Kevin Love just nailed a 3 to give Cleveland 100 points to end the third quarter. Bench went crazy. They lead 100-63.
Cavs had a 45-point lead over Houston at one point during the third.
Darius Garland up to 21 points, Isaac Okoro with 20. – 8:54 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
entire Rockets team just bounced off Isaac Okoro like bowling pins pic.twitter.com/vahExabFNR8:51 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
ISAAC OKORO JUST DUNKED ON THE ENTIRE HOUSTON ROCKETS ROSTER
3 BODIESSSSS
pic.twitter.com/qHx6sVZ37S8:43 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
About as sensational a slam as you’ll ever see. Isaac Okoro all over Sengun, Martin and Garuba. – 8:41 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland with another buzzer-beater with that finger roll to end the first half. Their offense is flowing, as Cavs have extended the lead to 31 pts. They lead the Rockets 69-38.
Garland has a team-high 17 pts and 3 assists. Isaac Okoro has 11 pts and 3 boards. – 8:13 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro’s corner 3s recently just continue to be a thing of beauty. He’s really finding a rhythm from those spots. – 7:57 PM

More on this storyline

Adrian Wojnarowski: Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has entered into Covid protocols, sources tell @Dave McMenamin and me. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 16, 2021
Dr. Robby Sikka, former vice president of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves, warned that an increase in sports-related Covid cases is a “really bad sign for our country” in the coming weeks. “The leagues have led the way, and I think that this is going to portend a lot more cases as we get into the Christmas holidays,” Sikka said Tuesday evening on CNBC’s “The News with Shepard Smith.” -via CNBC / December 16, 2021

Main Rumors

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home