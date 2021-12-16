Isaac Okoro added to health and safety protocols

Kelsey Russo: #Cavs Isaac Okoro has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic.
Source: Twitter @kelseyyrusso
Source: Twitter @kelseyyrusso
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cavaliers say guard/forward Isaac Okoro has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols today. – 4:19 PM
Cavaliers say guard/forward Isaac Okoro has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols today. – 4:19 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Cleveland’s Isaac Okoro has entered Covid protocols, team says. – 4:18 PM
Cleveland’s Isaac Okoro has entered Covid protocols, team says. – 4:18 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic. – 4:14 PM
#Cavs Isaac Okoro has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic. – 4:14 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro wasn’t sure that his dunk over three Rockets players even went in. That’s what led to his staredown.
Okoro continued his offensive resurgence, tying a season-high 20 pts with highlight-reel dunks and corner 3s. His work is paying off.
theathletic.com/3019465/2021/1… – 10:43 AM
#Cavs Isaac Okoro wasn’t sure that his dunk over three Rockets players even went in. That’s what led to his staredown.
Okoro continued his offensive resurgence, tying a season-high 20 pts with highlight-reel dunks and corner 3s. His work is paying off.
theathletic.com/3019465/2021/1… – 10:43 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Cavaliers wing Isaac Okoro dunks on three Rockets (video) nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/16/cav… – 7:35 AM
Cavaliers wing Isaac Okoro dunks on three Rockets (video) nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/16/cav… – 7:35 AM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs end the game with a 35-point lead and beat the Rockets 124-89. They are now 18-12.
Darius Garland finished with a team-high 21 points and 3 assists. Isaac Okoro tied his season-high of 20 points.
Dean Wade finished with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. – 9:33 PM
#Cavs end the game with a 35-point lead and beat the Rockets 124-89. They are now 18-12.
Darius Garland finished with a team-high 21 points and 3 assists. Isaac Okoro tied his season-high of 20 points.
Dean Wade finished with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. – 9:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
My goodness. #Cavs Kevin Love just nailed a 3 to give Cleveland 100 points to end the third quarter. Bench went crazy. They lead 100-63.
Cavs had a 45-point lead over Houston at one point during the third.
Darius Garland up to 21 points, Isaac Okoro with 20. – 8:54 PM
My goodness. #Cavs Kevin Love just nailed a 3 to give Cleveland 100 points to end the third quarter. Bench went crazy. They lead 100-63.
Cavs had a 45-point lead over Houston at one point during the third.
Darius Garland up to 21 points, Isaac Okoro with 20. – 8:54 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
entire Rockets team just bounced off Isaac Okoro like bowling pins pic.twitter.com/vahExabFNR – 8:51 PM
entire Rockets team just bounced off Isaac Okoro like bowling pins pic.twitter.com/vahExabFNR – 8:51 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
ISAAC OKORO JUST DUNKED ON THE ENTIRE HOUSTON ROCKETS ROSTER
3 BODIESSSSS
pic.twitter.com/qHx6sVZ37S – 8:43 PM
ISAAC OKORO JUST DUNKED ON THE ENTIRE HOUSTON ROCKETS ROSTER
3 BODIESSSSS
pic.twitter.com/qHx6sVZ37S – 8:43 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
About as sensational a slam as you’ll ever see. Isaac Okoro all over Sengun, Martin and Garuba. – 8:41 PM
About as sensational a slam as you’ll ever see. Isaac Okoro all over Sengun, Martin and Garuba. – 8:41 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland with another buzzer-beater with that finger roll to end the first half. Their offense is flowing, as Cavs have extended the lead to 31 pts. They lead the Rockets 69-38.
Garland has a team-high 17 pts and 3 assists. Isaac Okoro has 11 pts and 3 boards. – 8:13 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland with another buzzer-beater with that finger roll to end the first half. Their offense is flowing, as Cavs have extended the lead to 31 pts. They lead the Rockets 69-38.
Garland has a team-high 17 pts and 3 assists. Isaac Okoro has 11 pts and 3 boards. – 8:13 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro’s corner 3s recently just continue to be a thing of beauty. He’s really finding a rhythm from those spots. – 7:57 PM
#Cavs Isaac Okoro’s corner 3s recently just continue to be a thing of beauty. He’s really finding a rhythm from those spots. – 7:57 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has entered into Covid protocols, sources tell @Dave McMenamin and me. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 16, 2021
Mike McGraw: Donovan said Zach LaVine and other recent protocol adds likely won’t return until after Xmas. #Bulls -via Twitter @McGrawDHSports / December 16, 2021
Dr. Robby Sikka, former vice president of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves, warned that an increase in sports-related Covid cases is a “really bad sign for our country” in the coming weeks. “The leagues have led the way, and I think that this is going to portend a lot more cases as we get into the Christmas holidays,” Sikka said Tuesday evening on CNBC’s “The News with Shepard Smith.” -via CNBC / December 16, 2021