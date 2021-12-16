Isaiah Thomas signing with Lakers

Marc Stein: The Lakers are finalizing a call-up of former All-Star Isaiah Thomas from @NBAGrandRapids in the @nbagleague, league sources say. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Isaiah Thomas reportedly joining Los Angeles Lakers sportando.basketball/en/isaiah-thom… – 4:23 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Isaiah Thomas is back with the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/aueUPDwySs – 3:59 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Isaiah Thomas is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas scored 42 points in his NBA G League debut on Wednesday night. – 3:40 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers are finalizing a call-up of former All-Star Isaiah Thomas from @NBAGrandRapids in the @nbagleague, league sources say.
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Al Horford on Isaiah Thomas after IT scored Al’s jersey number in G-League debut:
“He’s one of those guys that if he can play every day, he will. That’s just his love for the game. So I’m very happy to see him doing well and showing that he can still play.” – 12:54 PM
Al Horford on Isaiah Thomas after IT scored Al’s jersey number in G-League debut:
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Al Horford on Isaiah Thomas:
“IT loves to play the game. He just loves to play basketball. He’s one of those guys that, if he can play every day, he will. … I’m just very happy to see him doing well and showing that he can still play.” – 12:35 PM
Al Horford on Isaiah Thomas:
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford on Isaiah Thomas return: “IT just lives to play basketball. He’s one of those guys who if he can play every day, he will.” – 12:34 PM
Jordan McRae @JordyMac52
This ain’t nothing new @Isaiah Thomas was born to hoop. Dudes who really love the game will never take a L – 6:03 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Isaiah Thomas absolutely dominated in his NBA G League debut, finishing with 42 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, 5 threes, 2 steals and 0 turnovers on 53.3/35.7/100 shooting splits. @Isaiah Thomas is determined to make an NBA comeback. 👀 basketballnews.com/stories/isaiah… – 10:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Isaiah Thomas rings up 42 points in his @nbagleague debut tonight for @NBAGrandRapids alongside Lance Stephenson under Coach Jason Terry.
Isaiah Thomas rings up 42 points in his @nbagleague debut tonight for @NBAGrandRapids alongside Lance Stephenson under Coach Jason Terry.
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Isaiah Thomas had 42 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds in his G League debut for Grand Rapids tonight. – 9:05 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Goga Bitadze played two games in the G League and did exactly what he should do: dominate.
He had 38pts, 14rebs, 5asts in 37mins tonight, a 131-128 Mad Ants win. 6 for 8 from 3.
For Grand Rapids, Isaiah Thomas scored 43 and Lance posted a triple-double: 18-15-10. – 9:04 PM
Goga Bitadze played two games in the G League and did exactly what he should do: dominate.
He had 38pts, 14rebs, 5asts in 37mins tonight, a 131-128 Mad Ants win. 6 for 8 from 3.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Isaiah Thomas at halftime of his Grand Rapids Gold debut: 18 pts (6-14 FG’s, 3-9 3FG’s), 4 rebs, 5 asts
Isaiah Thomas at halftime of his Grand Rapids Gold debut: 18 pts (6-14 FG’s, 3-9 3FG’s), 4 rebs, 5 asts
Dave McMenamin: If LAL – which has full 15 man roster – is granted a hardship exemption by the NBA, it plans to sign Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract on Friday, sources tell ESPN. Ironically, Thomas was traded from CLE to LAL in ‘18 in deal that opened up the cap space for LAL to sign LeBron -via Twitter @mcten / December 16, 2021
Shams Charania :Thomas is planning to sign a 10-day contract under the hardship exemption, sources said. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 16, 2021