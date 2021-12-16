USA Today Sports

Isaiah Thomas signing with Lakers

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Isaiah Thomas reportedly joining Los Angeles Lakers sportando.basketball/en/isaiah-thom…4:23 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Isaiah Thomas is back with the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/aueUPDwySs3:59 PM

Zach LaVine @ZachLaVine
My dawg back where he belong! @Isaiah Thomas3:50 PM
Jordan Clarkson @JordanClarksons
yesssir, welcome back killa @Isaiah Thomas !!! 🏁🏁 – 3:48 PM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
FWIW I’m always pulling for @Isaiah Thomas3:45 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Isaiah Thomas is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas scored 42 points in his NBA G League debut on Wednesday night. – 3:40 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers are finalizing a call-up of former All-Star Isaiah Thomas from @NBAGrandRapids in the @nbagleague, league sources say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com3:39 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Al Horford on Isaiah Thomas after IT scored Al’s jersey number in G-League debut:
“He’s one of those guys that if he can play every day, he will. That’s just his love for the game. So I’m very happy to see him doing well and showing that he can still play.” – 12:54 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Al Horford on Isaiah Thomas:
“IT loves to play the game. He just loves to play basketball. He’s one of those guys that, if he can play every day, he will. … I’m just very happy to see him doing well and showing that he can still play.” – 12:35 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford on Isaiah Thomas return: “IT just lives to play basketball. He’s one of those guys who if he can play every day, he will.” – 12:34 PM
Jordan McRae @JordyMac52
This ain’t nothing new @Isaiah Thomas was born to hoop. Dudes who really love the game will never take a L – 6:03 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Isaiah Thomas absolutely dominated in his NBA G League debut, finishing with 42 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, 5 threes, 2 steals and 0 turnovers on 53.3/35.7/100 shooting splits. @Isaiah Thomas is determined to make an NBA comeback. 👀 basketballnews.com/stories/isaiah…10:03 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Mad Ants hang on to beat the Gold 131-127. Goga Bitadze had 38 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 assists in 36 minutes. He shot 68% and hit 6 threes.
New Pacers two-way signee Terry Taylor finished with 1 points and 12 rebounds. Isaiah Thomas had 42 points for Grand Rapids. – 9:11 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Isaiah Thomas rings up 42 points in his @nbagleague debut tonight for @NBAGrandRapids alongside Lance Stephenson under Coach Jason Terry.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/XI05HZFIY79:10 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Isaiah Thomas had 42 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds in his G League debut for Grand Rapids tonight. – 9:05 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Goga Bitadze played two games in the G League and did exactly what he should do: dominate.
He had 38pts, 14rebs, 5asts in 37mins tonight, a 131-128 Mad Ants win. 6 for 8 from 3.
For Grand Rapids, Isaiah Thomas scored 43 and Lance posted a triple-double: 18-15-10. – 9:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Isaiah Thomas at halftime of his Grand Rapids Gold debut: 18 pts (6-14 FG’s, 3-9 3FG’s), 4 rebs, 5 asts
pic.twitter.com/BN2Mzn6TlF7:58 PM

Dave McMenamin: If LAL – which has full 15 man roster – is granted a hardship exemption by the NBA, it plans to sign Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract on Friday, sources tell ESPN. Ironically, Thomas was traded from CLE to LAL in ‘18 in deal that opened up the cap space for LAL to sign LeBron -via Twitter @mcten / December 16, 2021

