James Ennis to sign with Nets

Shams Charania: The Brooklyn Nets are planning to sign free agent James Ennis via hardship exemption, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Blake Griffin on former #Pistons teammate James Ennis, whom the #Nets are expected to sign: “Great guy plays hard, great defense. Kind of just one of those guys that can do a little bit everything.” #NBA – 10:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Blake Griffin said James Ennis “can do a little bit of everything.” Adds he’s a good defender. – 10:45 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Brooklyn Nets are planning to sign free agent James Ennis via hardship exemption, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 10:18 PM
Jovan Buha: Free agent James Ennis worked out for the Lakers this week, sources tell @The Athletic. As Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka said on Thursday, the team is looking to fill its 14th roster spot by training camp next Tuesday. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / September 24, 2021