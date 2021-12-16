Kevin Knox enters NBA's health and safety protocols

Shams Charania: Knicks‘ Kevin Knox II has entered health and safety protocols and is out vs. Houston tonight.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Kevin Knox now in Covid-19 protocols. That’s four players and Clyde. – 9:44 AM
Kevin Knox now in Covid-19 protocols. That’s four players and Clyde. – 9:44 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce that Kevin Knox II (health and safety protocols) is out for tonight’s game at Houston.
He joins RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes and Obi Toppin – who has also been ruled out for tonight’s contest. – 9:39 AM
Knicks announce that Kevin Knox II (health and safety protocols) is out for tonight’s game at Houston.
He joins RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes and Obi Toppin – who has also been ruled out for tonight’s contest. – 9:39 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox II has been placed in health and safety protocols, team says. – 9:39 AM
New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox II has been placed in health and safety protocols, team says. – 9:39 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Kevin Knox is out tonight due to health and safety protocols. – 9:38 AM
Knicks say Kevin Knox is out tonight due to health and safety protocols. – 9:38 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Knicks‘ Kevin Knox II has entered health and safety protocols and is out vs. Houston tonight. – 9:38 AM
Knicks‘ Kevin Knox II has entered health and safety protocols and is out vs. Houston tonight. – 9:38 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
First reserves in the game for the Knicks tonight: Miles McBride, Immanuel Quickley, Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson. They are on the floor with Alec Burks. – 8:06 PM
First reserves in the game for the Knicks tonight: Miles McBride, Immanuel Quickley, Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson. They are on the floor with Alec Burks. – 8:06 PM
More on this storyline
Stacey King: Tested negative last night but still dealing with after effects like high temperature and still very weak. I have zero strength right now and I’m a ways to being back to my normal self but I’m blessed to have made it through this horrible disease! Covid sucks!!! -via Twitter @Stacey21King / December 16, 2021
James Ham: According to Doug Christie, Alvin Gentry is doing well and face timed the team earlier in the day. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / December 15, 2021
Dan Woike: Lakers play by play man Bill Macdonald will not call tonight’s game between the Lakers and Mavericks because he tested positive for COVID-19. He’s asymptomatic and isolating. Latest in a series positives that includes three players -via Twitter @DanWoikeSports / December 15, 2021