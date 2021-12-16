LaMelo Ball upgraded to questionable for Friday

Charlotte Hornets PR: OFFICIAL: @Charlotte Hornets have recalled LaMelo Ball & Ish Smith from the @GreensboroSwarm. They will rejoin the team in Portland on team’s six-game road trip. Tomorrow’s injury report is as follows: 12/17 at POR – INJURY UPDATE: LaMelo Ball – Questionable (Return from H&S; Protocols)
Source: Twitter @HornetsPR
Source: Twitter @HornetsPR
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo and Ish Smith have been recalled from the @greensboroswarm following their practice and conditioning assignment and will join the team here in Portland. LaMelo is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Blazers. – 6:33 PM
LaMelo and Ish Smith have been recalled from the @greensboroswarm following their practice and conditioning assignment and will join the team here in Portland. LaMelo is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Blazers. – 6:33 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
A ton of NBA players have entered the league’s health-and-safety protocols including Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, LaMelo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, De’Aaron Fox and Russell Westbrook.
Is it time for the NBA to pause the season? basketballnews.com/stories/its-ti… – 6:20 PM
A ton of NBA players have entered the league’s health-and-safety protocols including Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, LaMelo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, De’Aaron Fox and Russell Westbrook.
Is it time for the NBA to pause the season? basketballnews.com/stories/its-ti… – 6:20 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey totaled 105 assists and 131 rebounds in his first 18 career NBA games. Giddey joins LaMelo Ball and LeBron James as the only teenagers in NBA History to reach 100 assists and 100 rebounds in their first 20 games. – 12:21 PM
Josh Giddey totaled 105 assists and 131 rebounds in his first 18 career NBA games. Giddey joins LaMelo Ball and LeBron James as the only teenagers in NBA History to reach 100 assists and 100 rebounds in their first 20 games. – 12:21 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets have assigned LaMelo Ball and Ish Smith to the @greensboroswarm for practice today. Smith has cleared health and safety protocols. – 11:06 AM
#Hornets have assigned LaMelo Ball and Ish Smith to the @greensboroswarm for practice today. Smith has cleared health and safety protocols. – 11:06 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo and Gelo at practice yesterday for Greensboro. If all goes well with LaMelo’s conditioning, the expectation is for him to join the team in Portland.
(📷 @greensboroswarm) pic.twitter.com/PX1NTszHBi – 9:07 AM
LaMelo and Gelo at practice yesterday for Greensboro. If all goes well with LaMelo’s conditioning, the expectation is for him to join the team in Portland.
(📷 @greensboroswarm) pic.twitter.com/PX1NTszHBi – 9:07 AM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
LaMelo Ball out for tomorrow’s game in San Antonio, per Hornets PR. – 6:33 PM
LaMelo Ball out for tomorrow’s game in San Antonio, per Hornets PR. – 6:33 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo has been recalled from the @greensboroswarm after practicing with them today but remains out for tomorrow’s game in San Antonio. He’s not with the team yet. Mason Plumlee (rib contusion) is questionable. Jalen McDaniels is going to be available. – 6:05 PM
LaMelo has been recalled from the @greensboroswarm after practicing with them today but remains out for tomorrow’s game in San Antonio. He’s not with the team yet. Mason Plumlee (rib contusion) is questionable. Jalen McDaniels is going to be available. – 6:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say LaMelo Ball has been cleared from the NBA’s health and safety protocols and has been assigned to the @greensboroswarm for a conditioning and rehab assignment.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 10:05 AM
The Hornets say LaMelo Ball has been cleared from the NBA’s health and safety protocols and has been assigned to the @greensboroswarm for a conditioning and rehab assignment.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 10:05 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo Ball has cleared health and safety protocols and has been assigned to the @greensboroswarm for practice and conditioning. His return is near. – 10:02 AM
LaMelo Ball has cleared health and safety protocols and has been assigned to the @greensboroswarm for practice and conditioning. His return is near. – 10:02 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
I’m not sure what I liked more, the 70 pt 1st half explosion or the holding the opp to <40% shooting for the 2nd straight game. One thing to do it to OKC, totally another to do it it CHA, even with LaMelo not orchestrating their offense. #Averygoodnight – 12:17 AM
I’m not sure what I liked more, the 70 pt 1st half explosion or the holding the opp to <40% shooting for the 2nd straight game. One thing to do it to OKC, totally another to do it it CHA, even with LaMelo not orchestrating their offense. #Averygoodnight – 12:17 AM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sacramento is expected to have a handful of total players entering protocols along with several more staff members. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 16, 2021