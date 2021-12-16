Malik Monk also enters COVID-19 protocols

Adrian Wojnarowski: Lakers guard Malik Monk has tested out of Covid protocols, sources tell @Dave McMenamin and me. Prior testing led him into protocols on Wednesday. The Lakers play Minnesota on Friday night. Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker remain in protocols.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Monk all are all out and on health & safety protocols for Friday’s game against Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/yaSHqVasz5 – 4:54 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Lakers have five players in Covid protocols now, including Westbrook, Bradley, Malik Monk, Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker. The Lakers play Minnesota on Friday and Chicago on Sunday. – 4:39 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Latest #NBA2K22 player ratings update is out, with the Lakers not looking great once again:
Russell Westbrook: 82 OVR (-1)
Dwight Howard: 78 OVR (-1)
Malik Monk: 75 OVR (+1)
Wonder if Austin Reaves gets a bump next time 🤔 – 1:30 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard and Malik Monk have entered the health and safety protocol over the last 12 hours as the Lakers canceled practice today and shootaround tomorrow. The Lakers are still scheduled to play the Mavericks on Wednesday. – 11:36 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
34 in NBA H+S Protocols
BOS: JRich
BRK: LMA, Bembry, JJ, Carter, Millsap, Harden, BB
CHA: Smith
CHI: 10 players
DEN: Rivers
LAC: Ibaka
LAL: THT, D. Howard, M. Monk
MEM: Ja Morant
MIA: Martin
MIL: Giannis, DD, Wes Matthews
NYK: RJ Barrett, Toppin, Grimes
TOR: Achiuwa
WAS: Kuzma – 11:31 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers now have three players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols — Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard and Malik Monk — entering Wednesday’s game against Dallas.
The Lakers now have three players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols — Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard and Malik Monk — entering Wednesday’s game against Dallas.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers’ Dwight Howard and Malik Monk have entered health and safety and will be out Wednesday vs. Mavericks. – 11:12 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers announce that Dwight Howard and Malik Monk are also out because of the health and safety protocols, joining Talen Horton-Tucker – 11:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Dwight Howard and Malik Monk are both in the league’s health and safety protocols and are out for tomorrow’s game against Dallas, according to the Lakers. – 11:12 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Add Dwight Howard and Malik Monk to Health and Safety Protocols list…Both out tomorrow – 11:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dwight Howard and Malik Monk have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and are out against Dallas on Wednesday night.
As announced earlier today, Talen Horton-Tucker is also in protocols. – 11:11 PM
