Nets sign Langston Galloway

The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard Langston Galloway to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Galloway (6’1”, 200) has appeared in 445 career games (62 starts) across seven seasons with Phoenix (2020-21), Detroit (2017-20), Sacramento (2017), New Orleans (2016-17) and New York (2014-16), recording averages of 8.2 points on 39.8 percent shooting from the field, 37.0 percent shooting from 3-point range and 81.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.9 minutes per contest.
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Surprised nobody signed Langston Galloway sooner, he can still play.
More importantly, huge loss for the Skyhawks! – 1:53 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
