New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (12-16) play against the Houston Rockets (19-19) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday December 16, 2021
New York Knicks 68, Houston Rockets 65 (Q3 05:58)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Tate hit with a technical foul, could feel that one coming. Rockets have been quite frustrated with the officiating tonight. – 9:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Alec Burks gets that call regularly. He turns tinker toy with the ball. – 9:39 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
From #Rockets: Armoni Brooks (left ankle soreness) questionable to return. – 9:39 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets say Armoni Brooks is questionable to return with left ankle soreness – 9:38 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Armoni Brooks is questionable to return with left ankle soreness, per Rockets. – 9:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Armoni Brooks is questionable to return with a sore left ankle. – 9:37 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Armoni Brooks is questionable to return with left ankle soreness. – 9:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ Killer Ts — Tate and Theis — have combined for 31 in 27 1/2 minutes on 11 of 15 shooting. After a Christopher 3, it is a two-point game. – 9:33 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Even with a hand in his face. 💦 pic.twitter.com/B7LmDEOWl2 – 9:32 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Josh Christopher starts the 2nd half for #Rockets in place of Armoni Brooks, who played the first 9:08 of the game, but did not check back in the rest of the 1st half. Brooks is on the Rockets bench. Christopher just hit a 3, to cut the deficit to 66-64, 8:32 left in 3rdQ – 9:32 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Josh Christopher hits a step-back three to cut the lead to two points. Knicks timeout. – 9:32 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Defense ➡️ Offense
@Nerlens Noel ➡️ @Evan Fournier pic.twitter.com/IS4FjszTHs – 9:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Counting that run he got in Houston last week, Blake Griffin has really played decent since he returned to the rotation. – 9:31 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Miles McBride with the tough, impressive finish … kid showing out tonight pic.twitter.com/A2NBwPJk7x – 9:31 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Sizzling Miles McBride starts the second half as Derrick Rose done for night with a sore right ankle. Looked like he entered the game with issues. Kemba might get his chance. – 9:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Derrick Rose will not return in second half vs Houston due to a sore ankle. Rose started tonight. Miles McBride is starting at point guard to open the second half. – 9:30 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Interesting development. Derrick Rose is out for the rest of the game with a sore ankle.
Interesting development. Derrick Rose is out for the rest of the game with a sore ankle.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Josh Christopher starting the second half. Armoni Brooks played just nine minutes in the first half. Could be the calf that bothered him in Atlanta is giving him trouble. – 9:28 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Derrick Rose, who spent a lot of time talking with trainers on the bench, will not return with a sore right ankle. – 9:27 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Ugh – Knicks announce Derrick Rose (sore right ankle) will not return to tonight’s game. – 9:27 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Josh Christopher will start the 2nd half. No sign of Armoni Brooks, who did not play in the 2nd quarter – 9:27 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Derrick Rose (sore right ankle) will not return at Houston. – 9:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets end the first half on a 15-4 run, and its a 6 point game. Tate with 14 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds. Theis with 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks. – 9:25 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over the last six quarters, dating back to the start of the Warriors game Tuesday, the Knicks are +16 in the 31 minutes Miles McBride has been on the floor.
Over the last six quarters, dating back to the start of the Warriors game Tuesday, the Knicks are +16 in the 31 minutes Miles McBride has been on the floor.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Knicks 57, Rockets 51 at half. Tate with 14, Theis with 10. Randle leads Knicks with 15. – 9:13 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
It’s 57-51 Knicks at the half – Randle with 15 points, but really, it’s the Deuce McBride show – 11 points, 3 steals. – 9:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets trimmed 17-point Knicks lead to six. Defense improved greatly when Gordon, Tate, Theis returned. – 9:11 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
15-4 run for the Rockets. Knicks call timeout with 44.9 left in the half. – 9:09 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Madison Square Garden extends vaccine requirements to kids for Knicks games, and other events at Radio City Music Hall and Hulu Theater nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 9:03 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Stephen Silas jumped out of his seat at that last foul call on Theis. Rockets trying to ride the momentum to get back in this one, down by 9 with 3:40 to go. – 9:03 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Congratulations Rudy Tomjanovich on your Hall of Fame enshrinement! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/viKcbwlvCf – 9:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Playing their fifth game in seven nights with three starters out looks to be catching up to Rockets in a variety of ways. Understandable, but won’t be much time to recharge. They play again Saturday morning. (Wood likely to be back.) – 9:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Theis is 2 of 2 on 3s. Rest of Rockets are 1 of 12. And defense has been the greater problem. – 8:54 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Knicks getting their revenge for the 1994 NBA Finals by drubbing the Rockets on Rudy T night. – 8:51 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Mitchel Robinson being an unmovable object for Alperen Sengun as he tries to score in the post. – 8:49 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Maybe the most impressive aspect of what both Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride bring to the table the clear sense that they feel/believe they belong on an NBA court despite being rookies.
Maybe the most impressive aspect of what both Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride bring to the table the clear sense that they feel/believe they belong on an NBA court despite being rookies.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
McBride hits a pair of threes, but the thing that will put him close to Thibodeau’s heart is that he is a very tenacious defender. Watching him and Eric Gordon go at each other, tough. – 8:41 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
All systems go in Houston.
Q1 Offense:
▪️ 39 PTS
▪️ 7 3PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 1.
Rockets: 30
Knicks: 39
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Knicks 39, Rockets 30 after one. Knicks with 18 points in the final 3 1/2 minutes of the quarter. Knicks shooting extremely well — 7 of 11 on 3s — but Rockets second unit not getting in the way, at all. – 8:37 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Need to check this season’s numbers, but K.J. Martin is an excellent cutter. Really opens things up for Houston’s second unit, especially when paired with good passing + spacing. – 8:31 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Knicks are playing Sengun quite agressively. They aren’t giving him any space and Robinson blocked his 3 with the shot clock running down – 8:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
McBride just had a better defensive possession than Walker, Burks, etc. have had all season. – 8:29 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Miles McBride checks in with 4 minutes left in the first quarter… Deuce is the second guard off the bench tonight – 8:28 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets win the first quarter minutes with Theis on the floor. They did not commit a turnover in 8 minutes – 8:24 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Alec Burks went to he locker room and has returned — looks like a sneaker change. – 8:24 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
It would be a shame if this is the last season we’ll get to see this Rockets court/jersey combo, but I suspect it will be. – 8:22 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Jules percolating early.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Hakeem Olajuwon takes his front row seat during the time out. Rudy T spoke about how gratifying it was to speak to Hakeem immediately before Hakeem’s HOF induction given Hakeem’s departure from the Rockets for his final season. I can tell you, it meant the world to Hakeem, too. – 8:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets honor Rudy Tomjanovich on Throwback Thursday ift.tt/3q59psg – 8:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Gimme that! 😤
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Houston might have some trouble tonight defending this double big lineup of Randle – Noel/Robinson. Going to have to pick up the pace to take advantage of any defensive stops they get. – 8:16 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Eric Gordon and Derrick Rose squaring off in a battle of the high school class of 2007, possibly the best of all time that also included James Harden – 8:13 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I have to look it up after this game because it almost seems like Garrison Mathews is better/more confident with contested three-pointers than uncontested ones lol – 8:12 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
#Rockets starting 5 vs the Knicks! pic.twitter.com/zRjuCTY8ru – 8:08 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
For one of these Throwback Thursday/Flashback Friday things, shouldn’t the Rockets bring back Ezra Charles and the Works for The National Anthem? – 8:06 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Kemba Walker looks extremely intense during pregame warmups here in Houston. Thibs said before game:”All hands on deck”. I have a feeling……….. – 8:01 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
It’s about that time.
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Rudy T is in the building! 🚀
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Knicks: Brooks, Gordon, Tate, Theis, Mathews – 7:32 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
#Rockets starters
Eric Gordon
Armoni Brooks
Garrison Mathews
Jae’Sean Tate
Daniel Theis
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Mathews, Theis, Brooks, Gordon.
Knicks: Burks, Randle, Noel, Fournier, Rose. – 7:31 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets starters vs. Knicks: Brooks, Gordon, Mathews, Tate and Theis – 7:31 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Same five to start it off in Houston. pic.twitter.com/I0m18LXkaI – 7:30 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Rebecca Haarlow, Walt Frazier, Kevin Knox, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes. All in Covid-19 protocols after their return from Toronto. – 6:38 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
I need some Houston folks to confirm; is Hobby Airport (HOU) > Bush International (IAH) a consensus take? – 6:37 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets HC Silas said his dehydration was a result of him failing to eat properly yesterday before the game. Said he feels fine now. Also confirmed Wood is out, Gordon is in for tonight. – 6:31 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Christian Wood is averaging 16.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.0 block.
The Rockets aren’t actively shopping him, but they are reportedly open to offers.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Christian Wood is out for the Rockets vs. Knicks. Expected back in Detroit on Saturday. – 6:28 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Christian Wood is out tonight but Coach Silas expects him to play vs. Detroit. – 6:28 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says Christian Wood is out tonight, but he should play Saturday in Detroit – 6:27 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
New York state of mind.🗽
New York Knicks @nyknicks
The games keep coming.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Madison Square Garden announces that, beginning with tonight’s game against the Rangers, children from 5 to 11 will have to be vaccinated to attend games at MSG properties, in accordance with New York City’s vaccine mandate. – 6:15 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
📍Home
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson cryptically griping about role again nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:04 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Michael Jordan is launching a fan-engagement app called HEIR in 2022. HEIR raised $10 million in seed funding and investors include:
• Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball
• Knicks exec William Wesley (Worldwide Wes)
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
From yesterday — Knicks trade season primer nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets honoring Hall of Fame coach and franchise icon Rudy Tomjanovich tonight for his induction to the Hall and as a Throwback Thursday good thing to do. So, as a wise man often said, “Kapaya!” – 5:52 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Audition tonight? #Knicks have some Eric Gordon interest — with a Derrick Rose twist #NBA nypost.com/2021/12/16/kni… via @nypostsportsb – 5:52 PM
Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow
Add me to the list in Health & Safety Protocols. I won’t be on the call for Knicks Rockets in Houston, but want to assure everyone that I’m doing just fine. – 5:46 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Okoro had a big game Wednesday night in the Cavs’ 35-point win over Houston. trib.al/9qZywZQ – 5:42 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
🧢 Tonight’s @mitchell_ness Item of the Game!
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
For that December 21 #Nets game, the #TNT feed will be blacked out in the New York area, so @YESNetwork has exclusivity in our area. – 4:03 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Back in Houston for Remix night! 🔥
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Chasson Randle joins New Zealand Breakers sportando.basketball/en/chasson-ran… – 2:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jericho Sims didn’t travel with the Knicks yesterday. Practiced with Westchester and playing with them in Delaware tonight. – 2:52 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson cryptically griping about his role again nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:08 PM
