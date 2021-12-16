Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (15-14) play against the Brooklyn Nets (8-8) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday December 16, 2021
Philadelphia 76ers 25, Brooklyn Nets 39 (Q2 09:38)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Blown away by how good Kevin Durant is. Sixers doubling to get the ball out of his hands and he makes the right play so easily every time.
Equally not blown away by Joel Embiid creating three 3s in the first two minutes and the Sixers not getting anything from that again. – 8:09 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
With all the absences theNets are dealing with, rookie Cam Thomas is getting a chance to play and score pic.twitter.com/4XnbZZMQ8F – 8:09 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
EXTRA juice in that first quarter 🔋 pic.twitter.com/67KnF5HXUD – 8:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets all over the Sixers 39-25. Cam Thomas had a rough game Tuesday. He’s feeling it tonight. Hits a 3 before the buzzer. Durant with 10, Claxton nine and Thomas eight. – 8:07 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Nets 39, Sixers 25 at the end of the first. Philly is struggling on both ends of the floor, shooting 33.3 percent from the floor and allowing the Nets to shoot 65.2 percent including 5-of-7 from 3. Durant has 10-6-2, but Claxton has 9 on 4-of-4 FG and Cam Thomas 8. – 8:07 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets, with seven players in COVID-19 protocols, ring up 39 points on 65% shooting in the first quarter vs. 76ers and lead by 14. – 8:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nets 39, Sixers 25 after 1 here in Brooklyn. Kevin Durant leads all scorers with 10 points, while the Nets are 15-for-23 overall and 5-for-7 from 3. Philly is shooting 8-for-24 from the field. – 8:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas knocks down a buzzer-beating 3 to give the Nets a 39-25 lead over the 76ers in Q1. Philly is on the 2nd game of a back-to-back, but the Nets are playing with 9 players. Three players who got minutes in Q1 were largely outside the rotation. (Duke, Edwards, Sharpe) – 8:07 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 39, Sixers 25
Kevin Durant (10 PTS, 6 REBS), Nic Claxton (9 PTS) & the Nets are having their way. Not only are they outscoring the Sixers 12-8 in the paint, but they’re finding quality looks offensively. As a result, they’re shooting it at 65% from the field. – 8:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tonight’s game is an extension of last night so far for the Sixers. Brooklyn is shooting 62 percent from the field, and leads by 11 late in the first. – 8:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
If Kessler Edwards can keep knocking down open 3s, there’s no reason why he won’t find himself in the rotation when everyone’s healthy. Nets need wing perimeter shooting and defense and Edwards, albeit a rookie, provides that off the bench. #Nets – 8:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant out there with all four rookies again. Thomas just hit a 3. – 7:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Day’Ron Sharpe is getting his crack at defending Joel Embiid. Embiid backs him down and hits him with a shimmy but the turnaround fadeaway rims out. – 7:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant with 6 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists to start this one. He will be on triple double watch every game until the players in the health and safety protocols return. – 7:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets going small here midway through the first quarter,m subbing Cam Thomas in for Nic Claxton. Interesting move by Steve Nash, though not sure what other options he has given roster. – 7:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant finds Nic Claxton for an alley-oop over Joel Embiid after the timeout. Claxton is up to 9 points and hasn’t missed a shot yet. He even hit a hook shot. I don’t recall seeing him make one of those before. – 7:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Sixers 17-15 with 6:52 left in the first quarter. Nic Claxton with seven points on three shots. He’s looked good the last two games. Mills has two 3s. – 7:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey is on the Sixers’ bench tonight, but is clearly walking a bit gingerly while greeting teammates heading into that timeout. – 7:48 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Blake with the move 🔄
Clax with the finish 🔨 pic.twitter.com/zPqbWTjtva – 7:47 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
It’s pretty crazy when you think about it…
The NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers…is Steph Curry.
The NBA’s leader in 3-point percentage among active players…is Seth Curry.
Your move, Lopez twins. – 7:47 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Five of the Sixers’ first seven shots have been from beyond the arc, but Embiid gets Philly’s first points in the paint with that nifty Euro step to the bucket. – 7:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joel Embiid has the quickest feet I’ve seen for someone his size. I don’t know how he finessed that euro-step around Blake Griffin. That’s a charge for a lot of guards attacking Blake. – 7:45 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Let’s roll !
@Brooklyn Nets v @Philadelphia 76ers on @YESNetwork #NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/Jo63OedQRn – 7:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Sixers tip shortly. BK beat Philly at their place in the second game of the season after a late rally. Nets up to nine guys with Langston Galloway rocking #9. Can Kevin Durant get any kind of break tonight? He’s playing a ton lately. Updates coming. – 7:24 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
🆚 Brooklyn // Philly
📺 @YESNetwork
🏀🔜 pic.twitter.com/Ptns915cpC – 7:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“I don’t know that we can continue to lean on him the way we have. It doesn’t feel right.”
Kevin Durant ranks fourth in minutes per game, but with 7 players in the health and safety protocols, the Nets have little choice but to play him or punt games.
trib.al/GmOsKeu – 7:17 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: With more players in COVID-19 protocols across pro sports, #Sixers coach Doc Rivers and Tobias Harris wonder what’s going to happen next: https://t.co/dt2tuv7IVc pic.twitter.com/IHZpKuOBW5 – 7:15 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyrese Maxey has been downgraded to OUT with a left quad contusion. Shake Milton will start in his place. Also, Danny Green’s in the starting lineup over Thybulle tonight #Sixers – 7:07 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tyrese Maxey is out with a left quad contusion. Shake Milton will start in his place. – 7:05 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I pitched two relatively creative 3-team trade ideas for Ben Simmons to @DaveDuFourNBA on the podcast yesterday. One of them involves Damian Lillard IF Portland decides to move him. One of them involves Indiana and Charlotte:
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills, David Duke Jr., Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton will start tonight for the Nets against the 76ers. – 7:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Per the Sixers, Tyrese Maxey will not play tonight with a left quad contusion. Additionally, Danny Green has moved back into the starting lineup with Milton, Curry, Harris and Embiid. – 7:01 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Danny Green
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Seth Curry
• @Shake Milton
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Starters for the Nets against Philly: Mills, Duke Jr., Durant, Griffin and Claxton. – 7:00 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Sixers:
👷🏽♂️Patty Mills
💥David Duke Jr.
🪣Kevin Durant
👷🏼♂️Blake Griffin
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tyrese Maxey is out with a quad contusion tonight, per the Sixers. Shake Milton will start in his place. – 7:00 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Sixers Game:
▪️Kevin Durant has averaged 39 PPG in his last 3 games.
▪️Joel Embiid was held to 19 points on 6-of-15 shooting in the first meeting.
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers gives an update on Georges Niang since he has entered the protocols #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/16/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:53 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris’ numbers have been down since his return from COVID. He gives an update on how he’s feeling since returning from his time in the protocols. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/16/six… via @SixersWire – 6:51 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
51 points
Triple-Double
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
I teamed up with @TheSanjeshSingh over at @Erik Gundersen to discuss why the Lakers having interest in Ben Simmons doesn’t make much sense #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/3-reason… via @SixersWire – 6:50 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
our Barista, @Zai_Joe1.🤌
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
OFFICIAL: @Charlotte Hornets have recalled LaMelo Ball & Ish Smith from the @GreensboroSwarm. They will rejoin the team in Portland on team’s six-game road trip. Tomorrow’s injury report is as follows:
12/17 at POR – INJURY UPDATE:
LaMelo Ball – Questionable (Return from H&S Protocols) – 6:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers on Georges Niang, who is in protocols: “He’s embarrassed by it. He’s mad. He doesn’t know how he got it. It’s amazing, the same thing you get from almost everyone who gets it, they’re frustrated because they’re trying to do the right stuff, and they get it…” – 6:29 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
New York state of mind.🗽
👟@Snipes_USA pic.twitter.com/mn53bep4hK – 6:22 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
A ton of NBA players have entered the league’s health-and-safety protocols including Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, LaMelo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, De’Aaron Fox and Russell Westbrook.
Is it time for the NBA to pause the season? basketballnews.com/stories/its-ti… – 6:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nets coach Steve Nash on Kevin Durant’s minutes, as he’s averaging more minutes per game than any season in eight years and the Nets are dealing with COVID-19: “It’s a really important topic. I don’t know we can continue to lean on him the way we have. It doesn’t feel right.” – 6:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says the 76ers have had internal discussions about restricting their own actions to try to do what they can to slow the spread of COVID-19. Said the Sixers, like every other team, are just trying to navigate this situation. – 6:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“We know Jo is a perennial MVP candidate these days. He’s a matchup nightmare. He’s able to shoot from the perimeter but also he’s a great post player. They have shooters around him they have versatility they some continuity.”
–#Nets Steve Nash discusses Joel Embiid, #Sixers – 6:08 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nets coach Steve Nash says the guys in Covid Protocols — including James Harden — ‘can’t go into any facility n NY’ to work out but he hopes to ‘get them back to moving and getting themselves prepared to return to play.’ – 6:04 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash admits the Philadelphia 76ers are a difficult team to beat. – 6:00 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“They both have NBA physicality — They both have capabilities offensively.”
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It’s not safe or sustainable to keep leaning on him like that.”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash calls it “a quick introduction” with Langston Galloway. Team isn’t shooting around due to COVID. – 5:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on whether Langston Galloway will play tonight: “We’ll see. It’s tricky. … We’re gonna meet right before the game and go over the game plan. … Let’s see if we get a chance to use him.” – 5:53 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“We’ll see if we get a chance to use him.”
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“His level of play is insane — It’s an incredible start to the season.”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Langston Galloway, the newest Net, is in the building. pic.twitter.com/1C3HO4n9jZ – 5:22 PM
Jusuf Nurkic @bosnianbeast27
Hello, it’s me 😀
Happy birthday 🎂 all the best bro 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZFPEHAjhEK – 4:46 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers talks about how COVID-19 cases are trending as Georges Niang becomes latest Sixers player to enter health and safety protocols inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-g… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 4:39 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
For that December 21 #Nets game, the #TNT feed will be blacked out in the New York area, so @YESNetwork has exclusivity in our area. – 4:03 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA column: With COVID numbers across pro sports spiking, Tobias Harris hoping so many #Sixers being vaccinated will prevent another outbreak among the team’s players: https://t.co/dt2tuv7IVc pic.twitter.com/94br0DEKlG – 4:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Wednesday Gamer: LAL/DAL Crazy Ending; Cleveland is Rolling; MIA/PHI; MIN/DEN w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/awpISpE8UR – 4:00 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Matisse Thybulle has the ability to shut down Steph Curry one night, then Tyrese Maxey the next.
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
To commemorate the glorious event below, @Travonne and I will be watching Seth Curry’s Sixers take on the Nets tonight 7:30 ET in our very first watch-along on Playback. To watch the game with us, go to this link to get access: https://t.co/mYzh2vkpTg pic.twitter.com/Cz0EVnn7JZ – 3:46 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
There are many great defenders in the NBA, but there is no one like Matisse Thybulle. pic.twitter.com/rRtSieSvev – 3:41 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
👉 1st in the NBA in scoring
👉 1st in 20-point games
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
GH2️⃣0️⃣ strikes again!
@Gordon Hayward recorded his second 40-point game with Charlotte and is just the seventh player in franchise history with multiple 40-point games.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1986, the @Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan scored 41 points in a 99-98 win over the Nets.
It was the first of 40 straight 25-point games for Jordan, tied for the fourth-longest such streak in NBA history. He is the only player to have two such streaks of 40+ games. pic.twitter.com/htAXsYX8u9 – 2:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets Tuesday Dec. 21 vs. the #Wizards will air at 7:30 p.m. on #TNT. Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Stan Van Gundy (analyst) and Jared Greenberg (reporter) will be on the call for the game in Brooklyn. #NBA – 2:07 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Wednesday Gamer: LAL/DAL Crazy Ending; Cleveland is Rolling; MIA/PHI; MIN/DEN w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/1PADSYCQwz – 2:00 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Attitude.
Spirit.
Mentality.
🧃 JUICE 🧃
An all new episode of The Bridge coming soon… pic.twitter.com/ICakcsLGra – 1:45 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Furkan Korkmaz (non-COVID illness) and Georges Niang (health and safety protocols) remain out for Sixers-Nets tonight.
Brooklyn’s down nine players at the moment, including seven in protocols. – 1:36 PM
Furkan Korkmaz (non-COVID illness) and Georges Niang (health and safety protocols) remain out for Sixers-Nets tonight.
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Furkan Korkmaz and Georges Niang remain out for tonight’s game vs. #Nets. Joel Embiid and Seth Curry are NOT on the injury report #Sixers – 1:33 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Langston Galloway signs 10-day deal with Nets sportando.basketball/en/langston-ga… – 1:30 PM
