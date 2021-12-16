Russell Westbrook enters COVID protocols

Adrian Wojnarowski: Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has entered into Covid protocols, sources tell @Dave McMenamin and me.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Monk all are all out and on health & safety protocols for Friday’s game against Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/yaSHqVasz5 – 4:54 PM
Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Monk all are all out and on health & safety protocols for Friday’s game against Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/yaSHqVasz5 – 4:54 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
There are only two active NBA players who lead the NBA in an all-time statistical category Steph Curry (made threes) and Russell Westbrook (triple doubles). – 4:51 PM
There are only two active NBA players who lead the NBA in an all-time statistical category Steph Curry (made threes) and Russell Westbrook (triple doubles). – 4:51 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Obviously one of two things would have happened had Westbrook and Bradley tested positive yesterday instead of today. 1. Mavs win the game; 2. Or game would have been postponed. – 4:42 PM
Obviously one of two things would have happened had Westbrook and Bradley tested positive yesterday instead of today. 1. Mavs win the game; 2. Or game would have been postponed. – 4:42 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Lakers have five players in Covid protocols now, including Westbrook, Bradley, Malik Monk, Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker. The Lakers play Minnesota on Friday and Chicago on Sunday. – 4:39 PM
The Lakers have five players in Covid protocols now, including Westbrook, Bradley, Malik Monk, Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker. The Lakers play Minnesota on Friday and Chicago on Sunday. – 4:39 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Russell Westbrook in coronavirus protocols, Lakers signing Isaiah Thomas nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/16/rep… – 4:23 PM
Reports: Russell Westbrook in coronavirus protocols, Lakers signing Isaiah Thomas nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/16/rep… – 4:23 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Lakers guard Russell Westbrook entered health and safety protocols. – 4:14 PM
Sources: Lakers guard Russell Westbrook entered health and safety protocols. – 4:14 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has entered into Covid protocols, sources tell @Dave McMenamin and me. – 4:14 PM
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has entered into Covid protocols, sources tell @Dave McMenamin and me. – 4:14 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Latest #NBA2K22 player ratings update is out, with the Lakers not looking great once again:
Russell Westbrook: 82 OVR (-1)
Dwight Howard: 78 OVR (-1)
Malik Monk: 75 OVR (+1)
Wonder if Austin Reaves gets a bump next time 🤔 – 1:30 PM
Latest #NBA2K22 player ratings update is out, with the Lakers not looking great once again:
Russell Westbrook: 82 OVR (-1)
Dwight Howard: 78 OVR (-1)
Malik Monk: 75 OVR (+1)
Wonder if Austin Reaves gets a bump next time 🤔 – 1:30 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 27 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 11 AST
✅ 11-16 FG
Jokic has recorded at least 15p/10r/5a in each of his last 11 games.
The only player since the ABA-NBA merger with a longer such streak is Russell Westbrook (13). pic.twitter.com/TVvXnGWkZq – 9:11 AM
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 27 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 11 AST
✅ 11-16 FG
Jokic has recorded at least 15p/10r/5a in each of his last 11 games.
The only player since the ABA-NBA merger with a longer such streak is Russell Westbrook (13). pic.twitter.com/TVvXnGWkZq – 9:11 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Austin Reaves on his game-winner, the contact by Hardaway (“I thought he fouled me, but that’s beside the point”) and the confidence that Russell Westbrook has instilled in him throughout the year: pic.twitter.com/VI4Lse5psf – 12:19 AM
Austin Reaves on his game-winner, the contact by Hardaway (“I thought he fouled me, but that’s beside the point”) and the confidence that Russell Westbrook has instilled in him throughout the year: pic.twitter.com/VI4Lse5psf – 12:19 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook: “Austin [Reaves] is a hell of a shooter, as you guys seen tonight. … Tonight was one of those nights. Just happy to be able to enjoy that moment with him.” – 11:17 PM
Russell Westbrook: “Austin [Reaves] is a hell of a shooter, as you guys seen tonight. … Tonight was one of those nights. Just happy to be able to enjoy that moment with him.” – 11:17 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Austin Reaves said Russell Westbrook, who tossed him the game-winning assist, has been one of his staunch supporters since the last preseason game in Sacramento when he went 1 for 8, and Russ told him, “Good job shooting it.” Russ has tried to instill him with confidence. – 10:51 PM
Austin Reaves said Russell Westbrook, who tossed him the game-winning assist, has been one of his staunch supporters since the last preseason game in Sacramento when he went 1 for 8, and Russ told him, “Good job shooting it.” Russ has tried to instill him with confidence. – 10:51 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Russell Westbrook is up to a league-high 45 overtime minutes this season and is on pace to break Paul Pierce and Peja Stojakovic’s modern NBA record of 80 in a single season. – 10:46 PM
Russell Westbrook is up to a league-high 45 overtime minutes this season and is on pace to break Paul Pierce and Peja Stojakovic’s modern NBA record of 80 in a single season. – 10:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 107, Mavs 104 (OT)
Austin Reaves hits the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.0 seconds left. LeBron James had 24 points. AD had 20 points and 12 rebounds. Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists. LA improves to 16-13.
Up next: at Minnesota on Friday. – 10:22 PM
Final: Lakers 107, Mavs 104 (OT)
Austin Reaves hits the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.0 seconds left. LeBron James had 24 points. AD had 20 points and 12 rebounds. Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists. LA improves to 16-13.
Up next: at Minnesota on Friday. – 10:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Russell Westbrook is shooting 52.6% on corner threes this season. pic.twitter.com/mq9Rm2p2TC – 10:18 PM
Russell Westbrook is shooting 52.6% on corner threes this season. pic.twitter.com/mq9Rm2p2TC – 10:18 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Imagine that, a Westbrook 3. Guy was 32% on 3s this season, 0-3 tonight, before that make. – 10:17 PM
Imagine that, a Westbrook 3. Guy was 32% on 3s this season, 0-3 tonight, before that make. – 10:17 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
What a fabulous NBA game…Lakers up 3 with 23 sec left in OT on a Westbrook left corner 3. Both teams just getting after it—sounds like a pro Lakers crowd in Dallas. – 10:17 PM
What a fabulous NBA game…Lakers up 3 with 23 sec left in OT on a Westbrook left corner 3. Both teams just getting after it—sounds like a pro Lakers crowd in Dallas. – 10:17 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
When Reaves finishes his career one dime shy of the all time NBA record, I’m gonna blame Westbrook for that miss. BK – 10:10 PM
When Reaves finishes his career one dime shy of the all time NBA record, I’m gonna blame Westbrook for that miss. BK – 10:10 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dallas has had Porzingis guarding Russell Westbrook in crunchtime. Russ has done little other than getting a layup blocked by KP off a cut – 10:10 PM
Dallas has had Porzingis guarding Russell Westbrook in crunchtime. Russ has done little other than getting a layup blocked by KP off a cut – 10:10 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Russell Westbrook’s putback layup gives the Lakers the lead, 90-89, with 3:14 left. Lakers and Mavs have been trading baskets the past few minutes. – 9:57 PM
Russell Westbrook’s putback layup gives the Lakers the lead, 90-89, with 3:14 left. Lakers and Mavs have been trading baskets the past few minutes. – 9:57 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 73, Mavs 73
LeBron leads the Lakers w/ 18 points. Much better start to the second half from AD, who’s up to 14 points and 9 rebounds (as well as 6 turnovers and 4 fouls). Russell Westbrook has 16 pts, 8 reb and 6 ast. LA is 3-15 on 3s after starting 6-9. – 9:37 PM
Third quarter: Lakers 73, Mavs 73
LeBron leads the Lakers w/ 18 points. Much better start to the second half from AD, who’s up to 14 points and 9 rebounds (as well as 6 turnovers and 4 fouls). Russell Westbrook has 16 pts, 8 reb and 6 ast. LA is 3-15 on 3s after starting 6-9. – 9:37 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
It’s 73-73 after 3 quarters. Brunson has 23 points and Porzingis has 14 for Dallas, but Porzingis is 4-15 from the field. LeBron has 18 points and Westbrook has 16 and Anthony Davis 14 for the Lakers. – 9:36 PM
It’s 73-73 after 3 quarters. Brunson has 23 points and Porzingis has 14 for Dallas, but Porzingis is 4-15 from the field. LeBron has 18 points and Westbrook has 16 and Anthony Davis 14 for the Lakers. – 9:36 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Strong first quarter from the Lakers, who take a 33-23 lead, capped by a dribble drive and finish at the rim from Westbrook.
LeBron got ‘em going with 10 early points, and Westbrook has 8.
Defense held DAL to 38.1% FG’s. – 8:16 PM
Strong first quarter from the Lakers, who take a 33-23 lead, capped by a dribble drive and finish at the rim from Westbrook.
LeBron got ‘em going with 10 early points, and Westbrook has 8.
Defense held DAL to 38.1% FG’s. – 8:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 33, Mavs 23
LeBron James led the way early with 10 points. The Lakers have been hot from beyond the arc, making 6 of 9 3-pointers (66.7%). Russell Westbrook has 8 points. Anthony Davis had a rough quarter, posting 1-4 FGs, three turnovers and two fouls. – 8:16 PM
First quarter: Lakers 33, Mavs 23
LeBron James led the way early with 10 points. The Lakers have been hot from beyond the arc, making 6 of 9 3-pointers (66.7%). Russell Westbrook has 8 points. Anthony Davis had a rough quarter, posting 1-4 FGs, three turnovers and two fouls. – 8:16 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Bullock, Brunson
Lakers starters: Ellington, James, Davis, Bradley, Westbrook
6:45 tip @theeagledallas – 7:12 PM
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Bullock, Brunson
Lakers starters: Ellington, James, Davis, Bradley, Westbrook
6:45 tip @theeagledallas – 7:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Dallas:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Wayne Ellington
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 7:00 PM
Lakers’ starters vs. Dallas:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Wayne Ellington
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 7:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters at Dallas:
Westbrook, Bradley, Ellington, LeBron and AD.
Ellington has played only 9 minutes this season alongside Westbrook, LeBron and AD. Will be interesting to get the benefit of his spacing, and see how he defends in that group. – 7:00 PM
Lakers starters at Dallas:
Westbrook, Bradley, Ellington, LeBron and AD.
Ellington has played only 9 minutes this season alongside Westbrook, LeBron and AD. Will be interesting to get the benefit of his spacing, and see how he defends in that group. – 7:00 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Could Lakers Realistically Unload Russell Westbrook for a Star Like Ben Simmons? Piggybacking on reports from @Shams Charania and @Jake Fischer – if the Lakers inquired about Simmons, that means they dangled RW. Speculation ensues… bleacherreport.com/articles/29515… – 5:15 PM
Latest @BleacherReport Could Lakers Realistically Unload Russell Westbrook for a Star Like Ben Simmons? Piggybacking on reports from @Shams Charania and @Jake Fischer – if the Lakers inquired about Simmons, that means they dangled RW. Speculation ensues… bleacherreport.com/articles/29515… – 5:15 PM
More on this storyline
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs Isaac Okoro has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic. -via Twitter @kelseyyrusso / December 16, 2021
Mike McGraw: Donovan said Zach LaVine and other recent protocol adds likely won’t return until after Xmas. #Bulls -via Twitter @McGrawDHSports / December 16, 2021
Dr. Robby Sikka, former vice president of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves, warned that an increase in sports-related Covid cases is a “really bad sign for our country” in the coming weeks. “The leagues have led the way, and I think that this is going to portend a lot more cases as we get into the Christmas holidays,” Sikka said Tuesday evening on CNBC’s “The News with Shepard Smith.” -via CNBC / December 16, 2021