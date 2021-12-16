Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (15-14) play against the Phoenix Suns (5-5) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Thursday December 16, 2021
Washington Wizards 23, Phoenix Suns 31 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A fairly even quarter ends with an 8-1 Suns run in the last 61 seconds. That’ll drive the Wizards crazy to be down 8 after that. – 9:38 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 1st Quarter: Suns 31, Wizards 23
Beal: 12 pts., 2 assts.
Bridges: 5 pts., 2 rebs., 1 asst.
FTAs: Suns 7/7, Wizards 1/4 – 9:38 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A fairly even quarter ends with an 8-1 Suns run in the last 61 seconds. That’ll drive the Wizards crazy. – 9:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are down 8 pts vs. the Suns after one, 31-23. Beal has 12 pts, but the Wizards have 6 TOs already, which the Suns have turned into 8 pts on the other end. – 9:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 31, WAS 23
Paul: 6 Pts, 2 Ast
Ayton: 4 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast
McGee: 5 Pts, 3 Reb
Beal: 12 Pts, 5-7 FG – 9:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee with the spin move fading away from the basket bucket over Harrell. Fouled by Beal.
Hits FT. #Suns up 28-23. – 9:36 PM
McGee with the spin move fading away from the basket bucket over Harrell. Fouled by Beal.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
JaVale McGee will remind you at least once a game how skilled he is. Clean spin move right there. – 9:36 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns current lineup: Payne, Payton, Johnson, Smith, McGee.
Thoughts? – 9:30 PM
#Suns current lineup: Payne, Payton, Johnson, Smith, McGee.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul pullup. Has six on 3-of-4 shooting. #Suns, #Wizards tied 18-18. – 9:26 PM
Rocking the Valley Custom.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul gave Beal a slight fake to have him look opposite before hitting the mid-range jumper.
#Suns up 16-13. – 9:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I mean…I’m cool with Purple Shoes Mikal Bridges if he continues to take 30 shots per 36 minutes – 9:24 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
I used to think David Robinson when I saw Deandre Ayton. But with how he moves and that improved touch, I see someone different – 9:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges has this underneath shots he’s going to more and more.
The picture is from an earlier game, but that’s the shot he just made to tie the game at 11-11.
Bridges has this underneath shots he’s going to more and more.
The picture is from an earlier game, but that’s the shot he just made to tie the game at 11-11.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Opposite of the Portland game where CP3 and DA’s timing is off to start. The giveaway is usually when Paul throws that lead pass a step too far ahead, expecting Ayton to be there a little sooner. – 9:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
A frustrated Chris Paul angrily, haphazardly slapping at the Wizard who caught his errant pass to stop the break is tonight’s early favorite for “Chris Paul’s Make Gerald Laugh Out Loud” Moment of the Game™️ – 9:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Timeout for Landry Shamet to address blood from likely a cut on his arm.
#NBA calls it “infection control”
#Suns – 9:17 PM
Timeout for Landry Shamet to address blood from likely a cut on his arm.
#NBA calls it “infection control”
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Spencer Dinwiddie is out (rest) and Aaron Holiday, starting in his place, has two fouls just 2:50 into tonight’s game. Not what you want. – 9:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Aaron Holiday was hounding Chris Paul up and down the court. Suns getting him in switches, and now he’s picked up 2 quick fouls – 9:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Aaron Holiday is on pest duty. Not giving Chris Paul an inch anywhere on the floor. – 9:13 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards just tipped off against Chris Paul and the Suns, one of the best teams in the league. Game is on @NBCSWashington and right here: smart.link/5bb65a2b6cedb?… – 9:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You’ve got to shoot ’em.”
Monty Williams said Cam Johnson has to get used to talking pressure shots like he did in Tuesday’s OT win at Portland.
Johnson agrees, but will he take those shots if it’s necessary tonight against Wizards? #Suns pic.twitter.com/bJD7Tt60oK – 9:07 PM
“You’ve got to shoot ’em.”
Monty Williams said Cam Johnson has to get used to talking pressure shots like he did in Tuesday’s OT win at Portland.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Will Cameron Payne hit another “statement” shot tonight vs. #Wizards? #Suns pic.twitter.com/7blR6wwnHD – 9:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He looks like he’s getting back. I know he’s on the court now, but if anything, just take his time. He’s got to keep taking his time. There’s no need to rush it. Got a long season.” Cameron Payne.
Devin Booker working his way back from hamstring. #Suns https://t.co/p57kz6gt5q pic.twitter.com/tKngXw5lkG – 8:54 PM
“He looks like he’s getting back. I know he’s on the court now, but if anything, just take his time. He’s got to keep taking his time. There’s no need to rush it. Got a long season.” Cameron Payne.
Ready to rock in PHX.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(1/2) There is a palpable sense of unease within the Wizards after they faced a team last night that is in the midst of an apparent outbreak. “It’s very concerning, honestly,” coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “We were aware of some positive cases (within the Kings) … – 8:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kyle Kuzma cleared health/safety protocols.
Played last night at Kings. Will start tonight vs. #Suns
Starters: #Wizards: Aaron Holiday, Bradley Beal, Daniel Gafford, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
#Suns Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges – 8:40 PM
Played last night at Kings. Will start tonight vs. #Suns
Starters: #Wizards: Aaron Holiday, Bradley Beal, Daniel Gafford, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Suns’ second-leading scorer in the six games Devin Booker has missed is … Cam Johnson at 14.8 points per game. Johnson is 19-of-43 (44.2%) from 3-point range over that stretch. – 8:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kyle Kuzma and a Wizards staffer are the only two who have tested positive for COVID “so far” Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr. confirms.
Kyle Kuzma and a Wizards staffer are the only two who have tested positive for COVID “so far” Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr. confirms.
Fresh in Phoenix 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/eQXaL8nnBw – 8:24 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Ignore Davis Bertans because DeAndre Ayton just hit a granny style half court shot 😂 pic.twitter.com/fhDBx7PQTt – 8:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker is out here in his usual time slot and putting the time in to get back. Not his usual pregame work, with most of it going through shots off ball screens. Did about a half-hour on his own after shootaround earlier today and 15 more now.
Devin Booker is out here in his usual time slot and putting the time in to get back. Not his usual pregame work, with most of it going through shots off ball screens. Did about a half-hour on his own after shootaround earlier today and 15 more now.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
How would Indiana #Pacers guard Caris LeVert look with Phoenix #Suns? (w/videos) https://t.co/gDnmyleNbH via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/7MPgfSwtn5 – 8:07 PM
Back at it in an hour.
📍 Phoenix
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wes Unseld Jr. said the Wizards haven’t had any new positive tests after Kyle Kuzma (who tested positive Saturday and is back with the team now) and one staffer, which was already known.
They’re testing once a day now. They were testing twice a day after Kuzma’s positive. – 7:43 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. said the Wizards haven’t had any new positive tests after Kyle Kuzma (who tested positive Saturday and is back with the team now) and one staffer, which was already known.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kyle Kuzma and a Wizards staffer are the only two that have tested positive for COVID “so far,” Washington coach Wes Unsled Jr. confirms.
Kyle Kuzma and a Wizards staffer are the only two that have tested positive for COVID “so far,” Washington coach Wes Unsled Jr. confirms.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says the Wizards have not had anyone test positive for Covid outside of Kyle Kuzma and one staffer, each of which happened days ago. So far, so good after playing the Kings last night. – 7:41 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. on a Covid outbreak taking place for the Kings, the Wizards’ opponent last night: “It’s very concerning, honestly… all we can is go upon [the NBA’s recommendation].” – 7:35 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wizards starters tonight in Phoenix: Aaron Holiday, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 7:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said Devin Booker was the catalyst on the bench in Portland on Tuesday when it came to motivating the team. Williams described Booker as “phenomenal” with that and said as the coach he didn’t have to do much pumping up the guys. – 7:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Devin Booker is getting better every day and that the healing part will take care of itself, but there’s a “ramp-up stage” they still need to see before he returns to action – 7:18 PM
That Valley Custom jacket. 👀🔥
Tony East @TEastNBA
Brad Wanamaker getting ready for his second career start. Duane Washington Jr warming up as well, he could he needed for some minutes tonight with a few guards out: pic.twitter.com/NR0L9FrmWG – 6:59 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
The Wizards went through COVID testing this morning, no word yet but two players have told me they’re worried a positive test will show amongst their roster.
“There’s no way one of us doesn’t return a positive, we just had SAC. We shouldn’t be playing — this is unreal.” – 6:45 PM
The Wizards went through COVID testing this morning, no word yet but two players have told me they’re worried a positive test will show amongst their roster.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think the scariest possible deadline development for other contenders would be Phoenix realizing “hey, we control more of our draft capital than any other contender, we can get crazy.”
Like, if the Suns wanted to say screw it and trade three 1sts for Jerami Grant, they could. – 6:31 PM
I think the scariest possible deadline development for other contenders would be Phoenix realizing “hey, we control more of our draft capital than any other contender, we can get crazy.”
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here’s a look outside and inside the Footprint Center here in Arizona, where the Washington Wizards (15-14) will face the Phoenix Suns (22-5) tonight. pic.twitter.com/tlkohNZzKE – 6:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns All-Star Devin Booker progressing, doing on-court work in making return to action (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:12 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rudy Tomjanovich says “Don’t ever underestimate the heart of a champion” is not one of the prouder moments of his career. He called it bragging after the moment. He said he stole the line from Suns guard Kevin Johnson – 6:11 PM
Follow @Thomas Bryant for a day through his recovery, on-court workouts, and more as he gets closer to a return 💪
DA dropping the hammer! 🔨
Looking to get back on track tonight.
Complete our Winter Reading Challenge for a chance to win cool prizes!
Enter below ⬇️
Kyle Kuzma leads the team with a 20.9 defensive rebounding percentage so far this season.
Battle of the bigs.
Locked-in 🔒
Get yourself a new Suns quarter-zip and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Rapid fire around the NBA: Trade edition
🏀The big 3 in the West (yes, Utah you are included)
🏀New York and Washington
🏀The wild card teams: Cleveland and Memphis
🏀The options for the LA Lakers
🏀The likely trade and buyout candidates
youtube.com/watch?v=HA5obj… – 3:37 PM
Rapid fire around the NBA: Trade edition
🏀The big 3 in the West (yes, Utah you are included)
🏀New York and Washington
🏀The wild card teams: Cleveland and Memphis
🏀The options for the LA Lakers
🏀The likely trade and buyout candidates
