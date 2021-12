Yogi Ferrell: 'I definitely want to get back to the NBA'

He also breaks down the most notable differences he has noticed between NBA and European basketball, recalls his days with the Dallas Mavericks, and whether he regrets backing out of an agreement to continue with the team. “I feel like I would do the same and decide to go to Sacramento,” says Ferrell about his decision to leave the Mavs. “They made moves that were best for their franchise. I re-evaluated the situation and, basically, I felt like I needed to make a move for myself”. Ferrell also revealed his goal to get back in the NBA: “I’m definitely hoping so. I definitely want to get back over there and still show I belong in the league”, he told the EurohooPOD Source: EuroHoops.net