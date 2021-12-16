Zion Williamson to be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion Williamson has received and injection in his right foot to help the bone healing process.
Team says further updates will be given in 4-6 weeks after another round of scans / imaging.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:31 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The latest Zion update — that he won’t receive further imaging for 4-6 weeks — means he will miss more than half of the regular season at minimum.
4 weeks from now, Pels will have played 43 games.
6 weeks from now, they will have played 48 games. – 3:30 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson receives injection for foot injury, will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks theathletic.com/news/pelicans-… – 3:29 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pelicans: Zion Williamson out at least another 4-6 weeks nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/16/pel… – 3:20 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pelicans: Zion Williamson to be re-evaulated in 4-6 weeks sportando.basketball/en/pelicans-zi… – 2:55 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
The latest Zion Williamson news (another 4-6 weeks after a foot injection) points to the big looming question:
Does he get a max contract extension this offseason? He’s eligible.
@CRobinsonNBC and I discussed exactly that yesterday on PBT EXTRA
nbcsports.com/video/after-an… – 2:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Pelicans announced that Zion Williamson will be evaluated in 4-6 more weeks after receiving am injection to stimulate bone healing in his right foot & plans to have further imaging. Pelicans add Zion will complete “low impact, partial weight-bearing activities.” – 2:13 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Pelicans announce Zion Williamson will be out 4-6 weeks following a biologic injection into the fracture site to stimulate bone healing in his right foot. – 2:10 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Pelicans say that Zion Williamson received a biologic injection into the fracture site to stimulate bone healing in his right foot. – 2:09 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The Pelicans announce Zion Williamson will miss 4-6 more weeks. Going on @CBSSportsHQ right now to discuss. Cbssports.com/live – 2:09 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Zion Williamson will be re-evaluated with further imaging in 4-6 weeks after receiving a “biologic injection into the fracture site to stimulate bone healing in his right foot,” per Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/gb1M1qfFjJ – 2:08 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Zion Williamson received an injection in his right foot. He will be limited to low impact, partial weight-bearing activities for an extended period and be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks, Pelicans say. – 2:08 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Zion Williamson received an injection in his foot to promote healing and will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks, the Pelicans announced. pic.twitter.com/xUqPd025RX – 2:05 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans just announced that Zion Williamson received a biologic injection into the fracture site to stimulate bone healing in his right foot. He’ll be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks. – 2:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Pelicans star Zion Williamson underwent injection in his injured right foot in order to promote healing and will be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks. – 2:01 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion Williamson had an injection to promote healing in his right foot in Los Angeles this week and is likely to be sidelined 4-6 weeks, sources tell @NOLAnews. – 1:59 PM
More on this storyline
NBA on ESPN: @Andrew Lopez says the Pelicans still believe Zion Williamson will return to play this season. “This is not a ‘shut him down for the season’ type of injury. … They still feel like he can play basketball this year.” -via Twitter / December 13, 2021
The New Orleans Pelicans may need an Excedrin with how many headaches they have been getting from Zion Williamson lately. Pelicans beat writer Jake Madison made troubling revelations this week about Williamson’s work ethic. He said in a tweet that Williamson has skipped workouts in his rehab. Madison also said that the former No. 1 overall pick fell asleep during a recent team film session. -via Larry Brown Sports / December 13, 2021
Stefan Bondy: Oh boy, from the Pelicans: “After experiencing persistent soreness in his right foot, Zion Williamson underwent medical imaging which showed a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal.” -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / December 11, 2021