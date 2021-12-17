Bucks vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (19-12) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (21-21) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday December 17, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks 112, New Orleans Pelicans 116 (Final/OT)
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Highlights from tonight’s battle in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/RRsBZRJbcz – 11:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Devonte’ Graham
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Some of you have asked me about the final play of regulation where the Bucks decided to go without a timeout and Holiday worked in isolation before ultimately not getting a shot off.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Career-high 40 points for Jrue tonight.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
FINAL: Pels 116, Bucks 112 – OT
– Graham: 26p, 4r, 4a, 8/12 3P
– JV: 24p, 7r, 3a, 2b, 11/15 FG
– Ingram: 22p, 5r, 5a
– Herb: 17p, 9r, 4a
– Hart: 11p, 15r, 8a
Pels bench: 16p, 6/27 FG, 2/15 3P
Pels: 47.2 FG%, 13/37 3P, 19/30 FT
Bucks: 43.3 FG%, 14/47 3P, 8/10 FT – 10:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bobby Portis @BPortistime
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
