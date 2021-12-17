CJ Miles signs in G League

Rylan Stiles: NBA GL Ignite adds CJ Miles. pic.twitter.com/EfbQJulrhr
Source: Twitter @Rylan_Stiles
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
NBA G League Ignite say they have signed 17-year NBA veteran CJ Miles to its roster. – 4:02 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Just got a note that CJ Miles is joining the G League Ignite team.
That’s cool.
CJ was a great guy to deal with here and he’s a basketball player and I’m glad he’s gonna play basketball – 3:39 PM
