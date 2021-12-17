Daily statistical milestones: Kevin Durant moves past Detlef Schrempf and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
DJ Augustin No. 75 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Chuck Person and Tim Hardaway Jr with 1,221 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from John Starks
Jae Crowder No. 111 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Derek Harper with 1,071 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Lindsey Hunter
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 115 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Allen Iverson with 1,060 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Marcus Morris
Kevin Durant No. 135 in assists now
Moved ahead of Detlef Schrempf with 3,839 assists. He’s now 4 away from Kemba Walker
DJ Augustin No. 142 in assists now
Moved ahead of Paul Pressey and Luke Ridnour with 3,716 assists. He’s now 38 away from Sam Lacey
Justin Holiday No. 173 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Reggie Jackson with 861 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Anthony Tolliver, Eric Piatkowski and Kawhi Leonard
Bradley Beal No. 179 in points now
Moved ahead of Ron Harper, Alvan Adams, Bob Love and Marques Johnson with 13,918 points. He’s now 58 away from Carlos Boozer
Blake Griffin No. 193 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Nenê with 5,829 rebounds. He’s now 27 away from Neil Johnston
Andre Drummond No. 214 in steals now
Moved ahead of Vern Fleming with 928 steals. He’s now 1 away from Allen Leavell
Blake Griffin No. 230 in assists now
Moved ahead of Bob Weiss with 2,932 assists. He’s now 2 away from Antonio Daniels
1. Nikola Jokic: 14.76
2. Stephen Curry: 14.61
3. Kevin Durant: 14.55
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.36
5. Trae Young: 13.52
6. Jarrett Allen: 12.38
7. DeMar DeRozan: 11.96
8. Jimmy Butler: 11.83 pic.twitter.com/gyB8Tp2gAu – 11:05 AM
✅ 803 PTS
✅ 213 REB
✅ 158 AST
The only other players since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 800p/200r/150a through their first 27 games of a season are Michael Jordan (1988-89) and Russell Westbrook (2016-17). pic.twitter.com/WUU8oI4zIv – 10:01 AM
– 39.7 points
– 10.3 rebounds
– 9.3 assists
– 43% from 3PT
The Nets (21-8) are off to their best start through 29 games in franchise history (NBA & ABA). pic.twitter.com/89XhzbuLFU – 9:12 AM
✅ 31 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
✅ 51 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST
✅ 34 PTS, 13 REB, 11 AST
✅ 34 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST
Durant is the only @Brooklyn Nets player to record four straight games with at least 30p/5r/5a since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976. pic.twitter.com/gJLlIWFz92 – 9:01 AM
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/pbbbyoi1kX – 5:56 AM
PG: Steph Curry
SG: Donovan Mitchell
SF: Kevin Durant
PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo
C: Nikola Jokic – 12:15 AM
