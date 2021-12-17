Grizzlies vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (18-11) play against the Sacramento Kings (17-17) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday December 17, 2021
Memphis Grizzlies 58, Sacramento Kings 56 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
second half coming. stay locked in. pic.twitter.com/FIY1qu9MpX – 11:12 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings trail the Grizzlies 58-56 at the half. Dillon Brooks with 13 points for Memphis. Harrison Barnes leads the way with 15 for Sacramento. – 11:11 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
HALFTIME
Kings 56
Grizzlies 58
Brooks: 13 points
Melton: 10 points, 3 steals
Trip: 8 points, 3 rebounds
Bane: 7 points
Adams: 5 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists – 11:11 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings get too ahead of themselves with the basketball and turnovers erase their big lead.
Still a fun half. Grizzlies lead 58-56. – 11:10 PM
Kings get too ahead of themselves with the basketball and turnovers erase their big lead.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Back-to-back blocks from Queta to end the half. Kings trail 58-56. – 11:09 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings rookie Neemias Queta is heading to the scorer’s table to check in for his NBA debut. He is about to become the first Portuguese player ever to appear in an NBA game.
Go crazy, Portugal! 🇵🇹 – 11:07 PM
Sacramento Kings rookie Neemias Queta is heading to the scorer’s table to check in for his NBA debut. He is about to become the first Portuguese player ever to appear in an NBA game.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Neemias Queta is stepping to the table to make his NBA debut. Are you awake Portugal? – 11:07 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Kings 15 point lead is gone with less than 2 mins to go in the first half. Grizzlies storming back – 11:05 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Suddenly a 15 point Kings lead is down to 2 after turnovers kill Sacramento’s momentum. – 11:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Damian Jones stops the 13-0 run with a lay up. 6th assist for Haliburton who is on triple-double watch – 10 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds. – 11:01 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This doesn’t look like the same Grizzlies team that has played the last 10. – 10:52 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings with their biggest lead of the night, up 12 here in the 2nd with 7:37 to go before the half. Buddy Hield buries Sacramento’s 7th 3-pointer of the half. – 10:50 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
It’s Buddy Hield’s birthday and he’s trying to get this party started. Back-to-back 3-pointers put the Kings up 45-33 with 7:37 to play in the first half. pic.twitter.com/DlaIweoU6c – 10:49 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Back-to-back triples from Buddy. Kings up 45-32. Grizzlies seem stunned. – 10:49 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes with a steal and an And-1. He’s up to 13 points here in the early 2Q. – 10:44 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
GIMMIE THAT 🚫
2 blocks already for @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/DrSqdltGX6 – 10:44 PM
GIMMIE THAT 🚫
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
-2 after the first quarter. let’s get right.
@De’Anthony Melton leads with 6 points.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/Ri9aBUSbZk – 10:42 PM
-2 after the first quarter. let’s get right.
@De’Anthony Melton leads with 6 points.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Very entertaining first quarter given the circumstances. Love how hard the Kings are playing. – 10:38 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead Grizzlies 31-29 after 1Q. Harrison Barnes leads with 8 points. Lots of shots from Chimezie Metu. Solid defense overall from Kings. – 10:38 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
end of 1st
Grizzlies 29
Kings 31
Melton: 6 points, 2 steals
Brooks: 5 points
Adams: 4 rebounds – 10:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
First quarter ends with the Kings (a few of them, anyway) leading the Grizzlies 31-29. – 10:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Justin Robinson making his Kings debut with 1:11 left of the opening quarter – 10:34 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Aggressive Tyrese Haliburton jawing at Dillon Brooks after a bucket. 👏 – 10:30 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Dillon Brooks took some exception to something Tyrese Haliburton did or most likely said after his bucket. No tech was called but Brooks responded and was seeking out the official to T him up after the timeout. – 10:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
3:20 left in the first quarter and the Kings are the aggressors. They lead 27-22. – 10:29 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Still waiting on the De’Anthony Melton @nba_paint graphic… it’s all I want for Christmas – 10:24 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings start off 6/10, 3/5 from distance, as Harrison Barnes drills his second triple. Kings lead Grizzlies 16-11 8:06 1st quarter. Memphis 3/9 to start the game. – 10:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Harrison Barnes. Timeout Grizzlies. Kings leading 16-11. – 10:18 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
too smooth with it @Chimezie Metu 🥶 pic.twitter.com/NJUyYG3uJ2 – 10:17 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Might as well just attack the rim until they can’t foul any more if you’re Memphis. – 10:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Back-to-back blocks by Haliburton and Metu. Tristan Thompson beats the Grizz down the court. Metu drains a triple. Kings lead 8-4. – 10:13 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Another tech for Dillon Brooks, who now has 8 techs on the season – 10:12 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Super early technical foul on Dillon Brooks. There’s 11:16 on the clock of the opening quarter – 10:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Tristan Thompson called for throwing down Steven Adams…during a Memphis 3-pointers. 4-0 Memphis. – 10:11 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Buddy Hield
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Chimezie Metu
👑 @Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/DPM4Jkdb5V – 10:05 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings assistant coach Mike Longabardi appears to be another member of the staff away during the recent COVID-19 outbreak within the team – 10:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Neemias Queta warming up. There is an excellent chance that he makes his NBA debut tonight and becomes the first player from Portugal 🇵🇹 to play in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/EVQsPIqwUM – 10:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
First look at new Kings guard Justin Robinson … pic.twitter.com/1txvOnvPQe – 9:59 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings starters tonight:
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Buddy Hield
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Tristan Thompson – 9:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
starters vs. @Sacramento Kings
🔒 @Tyus Jones
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🪣 @Desmond Bane
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/E4O0UidRU8 – 9:46 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Grizzlies:
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Buddy Hield
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Tristan Thompson – 9:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies – 12/17:
G – Tyrese Haliburton
G – Buddy Hield
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Tristan Thompson – 9:30 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Crazy to think @momoragan thinks her pants are better than mine.
I’ll be making a cameo on @NBCSKings for Kings Pre/Postgame LIVE tonight for Kings-Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/QrFgKmvMwn – 9:30 PM
Crazy to think @momoragan thinks her pants are better than mine.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings assistant coach Doug Christie on the health of his team during a recent COVID-19 outbreak, missing 7 players for tonight’s game vs. Grizzlies & what the past two days have been like.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/3IFXz3PHrH pic.twitter.com/V4DPU7V0QE – 9:28 PM
Kings assistant coach Doug Christie on the health of his team during a recent COVID-19 outbreak, missing 7 players for tonight’s game vs. Grizzlies & what the past two days have been like.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Cleaning up a previous tweet:
Kings fill-in coach Doug Christie will also wear his Tupac Shakur socks for the second straight game tonight, after winning in his coaching debut on Wednesday – 9:25 PM
Cleaning up a previous tweet:
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Hearing Justin Robinson will be available for the Kings tonight, fresh off signing his 10 day contract with Sacramento. – 9:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Sacramento Kings announced they have signed Justin Robinson to a 10 Day contract via the hardship. – 8:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings have signed Justin Robinson to a 10-day contract. pic.twitter.com/RgYJO9WIeL – 8:51 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
The Kings make it official. They have signed Justin Robinson to a 10-day contract. pic.twitter.com/zsQ0QtJbYt – 8:51 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings have officially signed Justin Robinson to a 10 day contract, formerly of Virginia Tech who spent time with the Wizards and Bucks before that. – 8:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns upcoming 11-game stretch in 21 days:
Sun: #Hornets
Tue: at #Lakers
Thu: #Thunder
#XMas: #Warriors
Dec. 27: #Grizzlies
Dec. 29: #Thunder
#NYE: at #Celtics
Jan. 2: at #Hornets
Jan. 4: at #Pelicans
Jan. 6: #Clippers
Jan. 8: #Heat
W-L Prediction? https://t.co/wkbyA4BMuz pic.twitter.com/mAiCvWEvOE – 8:50 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins said Dillon Brooks is a perfect example of identifying how improvement points – in light of his playmaking. DB understands it’s something he has to do, they’ve talked about this responsibilities (scoring/defense) since he got here. Playmaking is “icing on the cake” for DB – 8:44 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Coach Jenkins said him and the staff have had daily contact with Ja Morant. Ja is doing great and in great spirits.
“Hopefully we are back with him this weekend…”
-Jenkins – 8:42 PM
Coach Jenkins said him and the staff have had daily contact with Ja Morant. Ja is doing great and in great spirits.
“Hopefully we are back with him this weekend…”
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
The Kings are getting crushed by Covid right now, but Fitz makes a good point for the Kings-Warriors game Monday: The Warriors have some things planned for Steph to honor the three-point record once the team is back home. – 8:42 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant is feeling great from an injury and illness standpoint and that they hope is for him to rejoin the team this weekend. – 8:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins wishes he could go in-depth on how each person has led, and he’s proud of the collective leadership on display recently — Tyus as PG, Dillon’s tenacity, Jaren’s vocal leadership, Adams/Kyle’s vet presence, Bane’s work ethic, everyone having a touch of leadership – 8:39 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
Things are just weird tonight. Doug Christie says both Haliburton and Metu are playing and starting in his pregame presser. Then we come to Memphis’ presser and there isn’t a soul in the room from the Grizzlies 5 minutes after it was supposed to begin. pic.twitter.com/sSokkCuCXW – 8:34 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Starters tonight for Sacramento: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Chimezie Metu and Tristan Thompson – 8:27 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
“Adversity is a good thing because we learn a lot about ourselves,” – Kings replacement coach Doug Christie on being without 7 players tonight, 6 due to COVID-19 protocols and facing the Grizzlies. – 8:27 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Acting Kings coach Doug Christie says Alvin Gentry is in good spirits. Gentry FaceTimed with the team again today. Christie said he couldn’t comment when asked if other members of the coaching staff will be out tonight vs. the Grizzlies. – 8:26 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
“It’s going to be difficult… Let’s face it… No one is making excuses for us. We are going to play hard… Expectation is that the Sacramento Kings gets after it when they are on the floor…”
-Sacramento Kings Acting Head Coach Doug Christie on tonight’s game – 8:25 PM
“It’s going to be difficult… Let’s face it… No one is making excuses for us. We are going to play hard… Expectation is that the Sacramento Kings gets after it when they are on the floor…”
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Doug Christie called the whirlwind of the last few days for the Kings “the craziest gumbo that you ever want to taste.”
That’s one way to put it. – 8:24 PM
Doug Christie called the whirlwind of the last few days for the Kings “the craziest gumbo that you ever want to taste.”
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Haliburton, Hield, Barnes, Metu and Thompson will start tonight for Kings. – 8:20 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Kings have 8 players available tonight.
Acting coach Doug Chrsitie says: “We got a few players. But, let’s face it, it’s going to be difficult.” – 8:19 PM
The Kings have 8 players available tonight.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Jahmi’us Ramsey, Robert Woodard and Neemias Queta are all here and ready to play.
“You’re probably going to see everybody that’s over there.” -Christie – 8:19 PM
Jahmi’us Ramsey, Robert Woodard and Neemias Queta are all here and ready to play.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Doug Christie says Tyrese Haliburton will play and Chimezie Metu will play – both will start with Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson. – 8:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Neemias Queta will be active for the Sacramento Kings tonight. – 8:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Acting Kings coach Doug Christie says he will start Haliburton, Hield, Barnes, Metu and Thompson. – 8:18 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Acting Kings coach Doug Christie says Tyrese Haliburton will play tonight. – 8:18 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Chimezie Metu is on the floor getting shots up right now. He was listed as questionable with left knee soreness. – 8:05 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Want to join the Kings on court for the National Anthem?
The first 10 @golden1cu members to stop by the Louder Together Booth at Sec. 120 before tonight’s game will get an exclusive “Anthem Flag” experience! pic.twitter.com/8MdmSLfWZr – 8:00 PM
Want to join the Kings on court for the National Anthem?
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🗣BOW, BOW, BOW! The Bahamian King turns 29 today 🇧🇸👑
Here are the best @Buddy Hield 3-pointers at home this season to celebrate his birthday! pic.twitter.com/oVKIxl6nSp – 7:49 PM
🗣BOW, BOW, BOW! The Bahamian King turns 29 today 🇧🇸👑
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton and forward Chimezie Metu are still questionable for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies. – 7:34 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings rookie Davion Mitchell (COVID health and safety protocols) has been officially ruled out tonight. – 6:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
I’m told at this point acting Kings coach Doug Christie is still available for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies. – 6:29 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Source confirms Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. – 6:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Doug Christie when the Kings ask him to suit up as player-coach tonight vs. the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/GxJirOSqKw – 5:57 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Davion Mitchell (health and safety protocols) is still listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies. Woj reported Mitchell has been ruled out, but I haven’t been able to confirm that at this point. – 5:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
If I’m the Memphis Grizzlies, I’m calling the NBA demanding that they cancel the game tonight in Sacramento. Kings certainly don’t want to play it, but the Grizzlies are risking exposure to their roster. Six players out for Kings in health and safety, but also a lot of staff. – 5:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It was reported earlier that the Sacramento Kings were close to adding Justin Robinson to a 10 Day contract via hardship. Have to imagine that happens fairly shortly here. – 4:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kings have to be getting close to not having enough available players to play tonight. – 4:53 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sacramento guard Davion Mitchell has entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. He’s out for tonight’s game vs. Memphis. – 4:52 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
All hands on deck tonight for the Kings. No expectations for tonight’s game other than whoever plays, plays hard. – 4:42 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
9 NBA teams, by my count, have at least three players in the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols
Lakers (6 players)
Knicks (5)
Bucks (4)
Magic (4)
Celtics (4)
Kings (5)
Bulls (8)
Nets (7)
Nuggets (3)
(Current as of 4:05pm) – 4:06 PM
