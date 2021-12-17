Heat vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (17-12) play against the Orlando Magic (24-24) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday December 17, 2021
Miami Heat 38, Orlando Magic 30 (Q2 09:51)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
counted in our heart @Bean_J20
📺: https://t.co/wGBuszh2OE pic.twitter.com/nUhOXBdWUv – 7:42 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
John Denton @JohnDenton555
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
The road dogs are ready.
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Ringer @ringernba
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
