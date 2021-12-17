Hornets vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (16-14) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (18-18) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday December 17, 2021
Charlotte Hornets 55, Portland Trail Blazers 81 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
Halftime Box Score: Trail Blazers 81, Hornets 55
Halftime Box Score: Trail Blazers 81, Hornets 55
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20211217/… – 11:11 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers lead 81-55 at the half over Charlotte. Portland set a franchise record for made threes in a half with 16 (25 attempts). McLemore went 6 of 8 on threes. Lillard made 4 of 6. Powell hit 3 of 4. #RipCity – 11:10 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Ben McLemore’s 6 3-pointers in the second quarter was one shy of the Blazers’ franchise record, held by Damian Lillard. McLemore went 6-for-8. Blazers lead Charlotte 81-55 at half. – 11:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
it’s always darkest before the dawn… 🤷♀️ pic.twitter.com/4wkrpy9TEw – 11:08 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
New franchise record for a half: 16 threes
New franchise record for a half: 16 threes
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 81, Hornets 55: halftime. 22 points, 6 assists for @Damian Lillard. 20 points for @Ben McLemore. 9 points, 3 rebounds/assists for @Norman Powell. 8 points, 1 assist/rebound for @Jusuf Nurkic. POR shooting 64 percent from the field AND three. – 11:08 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Blazers record for points in a half is 86, set in January of 1986. Portland has 76 with 2:29 left. Ben McLemore had 6 3-pointers and 20 points. – 11:03 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
BEN MCLEMORE APPRECIATION TWEET pic.twitter.com/Lz3xYDtDP3 – 11:01 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Blazers taking their frustrations from a month of poor play out on Charlotte, taking 68-40 lead. There’s still 4:54 left in half. Portland shooting 65 percent from field and 3-pointers. – 10:59 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
That pump fake tho from Ben McLemore. Blazers now 13-20 from three and lead Charlotte, 68-40 with 4:54 to go in the 2nd q – 10:59 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers are unconscious from the field tonight. Lead 68-40 over the Hornets with 4:54 remaining in the 2Q. Blazers are shooting 63.9% from the field and are 13 of 20 on threes. – 10:59 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
The Blazers were +1 in the Dameless Minutes to open the second quarter. They’ve outscored Charlotte by 27 with Dame on the court … you can do the math – 10:58 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Three threes in a minute and a half for @Ben McLemore to give the Blazers a 68-40 lead with 4:54 to play in the first half. – 10:58 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Nurk is feastin’
Nurk is feastin’
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score: Hornets 24, Trail Blazers 41
First Quarter Box Score: Hornets 24, Trail Blazers 41
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Let’s take a moment for this ball movement 😍 pic.twitter.com/f5GdkyGh1b – 10:44 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo just passed @RexChapman for 24th on the #Hornets all-time 3-pointers made list with 164. – 10:44 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
a 17 point first quarter for Dame pic.twitter.com/Jms2eUJDJM – 10:42 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Blazers have probably their best quarter of the season, and not surprisingly, it was Damian Lillard’s best quarter of the season. Portland leads Charlotte 41-24 behind Lillard’s 17 points and 2 assists. His penetration also created a lot of the Blazers’ offense. Good stuff. – 10:41 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Lillard made 4 of 7 shots including 3 of 4 threes to lead the Blazers with 17 points in the first quarter. Blazers up 41-24 on the Hornets. – 10:40 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 41, Hornets 24: end of first quarter. 17 points, 2 assists for @Damian Lillard. 6 points, 2 rebounds/assists for @Norman Powell. POR shooting 64 percent, CHA 36 percent. – 10:40 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Dame’s best start in a while — 17 points on 4/6 shooting (3/3 from three) in the first quarter. – 10:39 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
This is tough, @Nassir Little pic.twitter.com/kYzbjF4uOb – 10:34 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nance and Nurkic now both with two fouls with 4:30 to play in the first quarter – 10:28 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Patrick ⭐ with the scoooop
Patrick ⭐ with the scoooop
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
😁👋
😁👋
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 for tonight’s Friday night hoops.
Starting 5 for tonight’s Friday night hoops.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic has recorded 10+ rebounds in 12-straight games. He hasn’t had fewer than 10 rebounds since Nov. 14 vs. Portland, when he had 9 in only 28 minutes in a blowout win. – 9:46 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The whole squad is BACK! 🔥
The whole squad is BACK! 🔥
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Updated Blazers Injury Report:
Updated Blazers Injury Report:
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Charlotte Hornets
🏀 #RipCity vs @Charlotte Hornets
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns upcoming 11-game stretch in 21 days:
#Suns upcoming 11-game stretch in 21 days:
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will return to action tonight against the #Blazers. Ball missed the last six games due to the Health & Safety Protocols. Charlotte went 3-and-3 without him. @RipCityRadio620 – 8:41 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs POR
LaMelo Ball has been upgraded and will be available to play tonight.
INJURY REPORT vs POR
LaMelo Ball has been upgraded and will be available to play tonight.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say LaMelo Ball has been upgraded and will be available to play tonight at Portland.
The Hornets say LaMelo Ball has been upgraded and will be available to play tonight at Portland.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say guard LaMelo Ball has been upgraded and will be available to play tonight at Portland. – 8:32 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
We’ve hit the under-8 in Charlotte and I’m looking for the Richmond Spooky Spiders and NC State Wolfpack to finish up strong so @BLeonardSports and I can fire up a cigar on best bet from the @WagerTalk College Basketball Tip-Off Show: pic.twitter.com/X3xuw9hiKu – 8:10 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Former member of the #Hornets, @Cody Zeller, catching up with another Cody. pic.twitter.com/5pFdMoDc4a – 8:07 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nets statement on Kyrie’s return
CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum
Ready to train your game like me? Click the link and get instant access to my exclusive training
Ready to train your game like me? Click the link and get instant access to my exclusive training
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Whose jersey is on your wish list for the holidays? 🎁
Whose jersey is on your wish list for the holidays? 🎁
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘We get to hoop’: #Suns start 11-game stretch in 22 days Sunday vs. Charlotte Hornets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:30 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
El sábado, @New York Knicks y @Boston Celtics, rivales de la División del Atlántico, chocan solo por NBA League Pass. Nos lo explicará todo @CoachCMorales. Acompáñanos el sábado; solo por NBA League Pass. pic.twitter.com/AhgVWKkJNs – 5:19 PM
