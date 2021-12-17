Ja Morant rejoining Grizzlies this weekend?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Coach Jenkins said him and the staff have had daily contact with Ja Morant. Ja is doing great and in great spirits.
“Hopefully we are back with him this weekend…”
-Jenkins – 8:42 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant is feeling great from an injury and illness standpoint and that they hope is for him to rejoin the team this weekend. – 8:42 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Injury report: Grizzlies at Kings
Grizzlies: OUT – Brandon Clarke (knee); Sam Merrill (ankle); Ja Morant (knee + health and safety protocols); Ziaire Williams (ankle). – 8:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Grizzlies injury report:
OUT
Brandon Clarke — RT knee soreness
Sam Merrill — LT ankle sprain
Ja Morant — LT knee sprain + health and safety protocols
Ziaire Williams — LT ankle sprain – 8:23 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
All-Stars based on our RPR MVP Predictor:
West Starters:
G: Stephen Curry
G: Donovan Mitchell
F: Nikola Jokic
F: Anthony Davis
F: Rudy Gobert
Reserves:
G: Luka Doncic
G: Chris Paul
F: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: LeBron James
F: Kristaps Porzingis
WC: Ja Morant
WC: Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/RghG5JosDE – 11:50 AM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
After the game, Dillon Brooks praised the defense and the team and how it has taken every single player on this roster.
But he added to not forget about that guy who is cringing and waiting to come back, Ja Morant…”once BIG 12 gets back, it is going to be scary. Real scary.” – 1:16 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dillon Brooks said don’t forget about Big 12 @Ja Morant – who’s ready to get back out there.
“It’s gonna get scary when he gets back” – 1:12 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
“We are going to keep holding down the fort, and once @Ja Morant gets back, it’s going to be scary. It’s going to get real scary.” — Dillon Brooks – 1:12 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Grizzlies have won 9 of their last 10.
They have the best net rating and defensive rating in that span.
All without Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/HqidCN3nRK – 12:53 AM
Ja Morant @JaMorant
way to stay locked in & battle back gang . great team win 🐻🐻
#GrzNxtGen – 12:36 AM
Ja Morant @JaMorant
mbnobrand.com/collections/mb…
Show my brothers some love 🖤🥷🏽
Black Owned. – 8:29 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Shoutout @FOCOusa and @BobbleheadHall for the Ja Morant bobbleheads.
They are available on their website. pic.twitter.com/7hp0WcpB2k – 4:57 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
34 in NBA H+S Protocols
BOS: JRich
BRK: LMA, Bembry, JJ, Carter, Millsap, Harden, BB
CHA: Smith
CHI: 10 players
DEN: Rivers
LAC: Ibaka
LAL: THT, D. Howard, M. Monk
MEM: Ja Morant
MIA: Martin
MIL: Giannis, DD, Wes Matthews
NYK: RJ Barrett, Toppin, Grimes
TOR: Achiuwa
WAS: Kuzma – 11:31 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
34 in NBA H+S Protocols
BRK: LMA, Bembry, JJ, Carter, Millsap, Harden, BB
CHA: Smith
CHI: 10 players
DAL: JRich
DEN: Rivers
LAC: Ibaka
LAL: THT, D. Howard, M. Monk
MEM: Ja Morant
MIA: Martin
MIL: Giannis, DD, Wes Matthews
NYK: RJ Barrett, Toppin, Grimes
TOR: Achiuwa
WAS: Kuzma – 11:28 PM
More on this storyline
Joe Mullinax: Jenkins expects Ja Morant to be re-evaluated “in a few weeks”. He acknowledges that whatever timeline is eventually set he usually beats it. They’re going to be cautious however. -via Twitter @sbnGrizzlies / November 28, 2021
Jason Anderson: The Memphis Grizzlies have officially ruled out Ja Morant (left knee sprain) for Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Maurice Harkless (knee) is questionable, Harrison Barnes (foot) is doubtful and Richaun Holmes (illness) is out for for the Kings. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / November 27, 2021
Drew Hill: Taylor Jenkins did not give a timeline for Ja Morant’s return. I followed up as and if it will be this season (obvious question, just making sure it got asked). He said it absolutely will be this season. He also expects Desmond Bane to be the secondary ball handler now. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / November 27, 2021