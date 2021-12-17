Joel Embiid on COVID cases: 'Last year there was great precautions and this year it was just all over the place'

Yaron Weitzman: Joel Embiid on increase in NBA COVID cases: “I thought last year there was great precautions in place and this year it was just all over the place and I just thought it was unprofessional and that’s where we are now.”
Joel Embiid on increase in NBA COVID cases:
“I thought last year there was great precautions in place and this year it was just all over the place and I just thought it was unprofessional and that’s where we are now.”
Joel Embiid on increase in NBA COVID cases:
“I thought last year there was great precautions in place and this year it was just all over the place and I just thought it was unprofessional and that’s where we are now.”
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He put pressure on them.”
“He put pressure on them.”
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Tobias and Embiid seem like a weird fit to me since they both like to operate in the same areas on the court. Plus Tobias is not really a 3pt shooter. – 10:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton on when he fell on his shoulder contesting Joel Embiid at the rim: “It’s crazy because I fell against him my rookie year and that when I hurt my shoulder, but this time wasn’t that bad. I’m good.” – 10:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton said he jumped too early on Embiid. Feels ok. Adds he injured his shoulder against Embiid his rookie year. I believe that was a labrum injury. – 10:09 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers on the late timeout, and sending a message to the referees by doing it: “They needed to see that.” Felt Joel Embiid got fouled on his final three post touches, and didn’t get a call on any of them. Was stunned a team could go a whole quarter without a single team foul. – 10:09 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid has played the good soldier up to this point, and he had a capable sidekick in Seth Curry tonight, but I continue to wonder how long he’s going to be happy with the franchise in stasis, especially after losses like this one phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 10:00 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers made it close but it’s another bad loss to a very shorthanded team. They lose to Brooklyn 114-105 to drop to 15-15. Kevin Durant is incredible.
Sixers made it close but it’s another bad loss to a very shorthanded team. They lose to Brooklyn 114-105 to drop to 15-15. Kevin Durant is incredible.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Nets 114, Sixers 105 after Philly’s rally after falling behind comes up short (again). Durant with 34-11-8. Embiid with 32-9-6. Curry with 29 and 4 assists.
FINAL: Nets 114, Sixers 105 after Philly’s rally after falling behind comes up short (again). Durant with 34-11-8. Embiid with 32-9-6. Curry with 29 and 4 assists.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant with a four-point play after Embiid tied the game at 103. – 9:44 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid and Curry checking back in for the final 6:46 along with Milton, Green and Thybulle. – 9:36 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Good quarter for the Sixers to trim Nets’ lead to 85-79 heading to the fourth. But now they’ve got to get something from someone besides Embiid and Curry, who are both sitting. – 9:22 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
END OF Q3: Nets 85, 76ers 79
END OF Q3: Nets 85, 76ers 79
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 85, Sixers 79
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 85, Sixers 79
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid and Seth Curry: 18-of-28 from the floor
Everybody else: 9-of-36
And somehow, Sixers only trail 81-79 in the final minute of of the third. A big reason is free throws. Sixers are 17-of-20, Nets 9-of-10. Philly also has 10 points off 9 Brooklyn turnovers. – 9:18 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Embiid and Seth Curry are having excellent nights but when the ball ends up anywhere else the 76ers are in trouble. Tobias Harris and Danny Green a combined 4 for 20. – 9:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton checks out right after Embiid shoots his free throw. Day’Ron Sharpe in for him. – 9:05 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nic Claxton just landed hard on it appeared his shoulder trying to help on Embiid. Nets looked concerned but he’s up and staying in the game. – 9:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nets center Nic Claxton just went down hard after trying to contest a Joel Embiid drive to the rim. Claxton stayed down on his back for a minute before getting up, but he’ll remain in the game. – 9:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton just hit the ground hard after challenging Joel Embiid at the rim. He landed on his shoulder and took a moment but has gotten up and will stay in the game. – 9:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Just went and checked out the @SociosHoops suite, then came back to my seat, only to find the Nets’ 18-point lead now cut down to 8. Joel Embiid has 21 and Seth Curry has 17. Tough storm for Nets to weather. Sixers played below their means in the first half. – 9:02 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid: 14 points on 7 field-goal attempts and 4 assists.
Rest of Sixers: 34 points on 39 field-goal attempts and 5 assists
Three Nets rookies and Langston Galloway have totaled 20 first-half points off the bench. Sixers have 5 second-unit points. – 8:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Nets 66, Sixers 48. This is pretty simple: Philly is shooting 34 percent from the floor, including 5-of-18 on 3s. Brooklyn is shooting 54.3 percent from the floor and 7-of-11 on 3s. Embiid with 14-5-4. Durant with 15-9-5. – 8:39 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 66, Sixers 48
HALF: Nets 66, Sixers 48
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joel Embiid just took the ball the full length of the floor before rifling a pass to Seth Curry, whose corner 3 makes this a 54-44 game in the 2nd quarter. Sixers are on the 2nd game of a back-to-back but they’re not gonna lay down. Curry & Embiid each w/10 points. – 8:28 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Blown away by how good Kevin Durant is. Sixers doubling to get the ball out of his hands and he makes the right play so easily every time.
Blown away by how good Kevin Durant is. Sixers doubling to get the ball out of his hands and he makes the right play so easily every time.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Day’Ron Sharpe is getting his crack at defending Joel Embiid. Embiid backs him down and hits him with a shimmy but the turnaround fadeaway rims out. – 7:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant finds Nic Claxton for an alley-oop over Joel Embiid after the timeout. Claxton is up to 9 points and hasn’t missed a shot yet. He even hit a hook shot. I don’t recall seeing him make one of those before. – 7:52 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Five of the Sixers’ first seven shots have been from beyond the arc, but Embiid gets Philly’s first points in the paint with that nifty Euro step to the bucket. – 7:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joel Embiid has the quickest feet I’ve seen for someone his size. I don’t know how he finessed that euro-step around Blake Griffin. That’s a charge for a lot of guards attacking Blake. – 7:45 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Per the Sixers, Tyrese Maxey will not play tonight with a left quad contusion. Additionally, Danny Green has moved back into the starting lineup with Milton, Curry, Harris and Embiid. – 7:01 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Sixers Game:
▪️Kevin Durant has averaged 39 PPG in his last 3 games.
▪️Joel Embiid was held to 19 points on 6-of-15 shooting in the first meeting.
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Sixers Game:
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“We know Jo is a perennial MVP candidate these days. He’s a matchup nightmare. He’s able to shoot from the perimeter but also he’s a great post player. They have shooters around him they have versatility they some continuity.”
“We know Jo is a perennial MVP candidate these days. He’s a matchup nightmare. He’s able to shoot from the perimeter but also he’s a great post player. They have shooters around him they have versatility they some continuity.”
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Furkan Korkmaz and Georges Niang remain out for tonight’s game vs. #Nets. Joel Embiid and Seth Curry are NOT on the injury report #Sixers – 1:33 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
All-Stars based on our RPR MVP Predictor:
East Starters:
G: Trae Young
G: James Harden
F: Giannis Antetokounmnpo
F: Kevin Durant
F: Jarrett Allen
Reserves:
G: Zach LaVine
G: Darius Garland
F: DeMar DeRozan
F: Jimmy Butler
F: Jayson Tatum
WC: Domantas Sabonis
WC: Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/Pi3WnGexfB – 11:48 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Joel Embiid went 3 for 10 from the field when defended by Dewayne Dedmon last night – 8:38 AM
Rivers has spoken to Niang since he tested positive. The coach said their conversation was filled with laughter but noted that Niang is “mad” at his situation. “He doesn’t know how he got it,” Rivers said. “The same thing you get from almost everyone who gets it because they are frustrated, because they feel like they’re trying to do the right stuff. And his first worry is, does anyone else have it? That’s everyone’s first question, because they don’t want to be that guy, you know? -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / December 17, 2021
The recent surge in Covid cases has ESPN analyst and former NBA head coach Jeff Van Gundy fearing the league will need to do something drastic and unpopular. “I really feel that at some point there’s gonna be a pause to our season, a bubble to our season,” Van Gundy said during ESPN’s Wednesday night NBA broadcast. “The way they’re predicting these cases to continue to go… I don’t see any way around it.” “Clearly we hope that you’re wrong,” play-by-play voice Mike Breen replied. -via Mediaite / December 17, 2021
James Ham: According to a league source, all activities have been officially canceled by the Kings today. There are internal concerns that additional players will enter health and safety protocols, either for positive tests or as part of contact tracing. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / December 16, 2021