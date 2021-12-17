Brian Lewis: Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant was just named the 2021 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year. #nets #nba
Source: Twitter @NYPost_Lewis
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Daily statistical milestones: Kevin Durant moves past Detlef Schrempf and more.
hoopshype.com/2021/12/17/dai… – 12:45 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Ok, so I jumped the gun on the MVP race a few days back on this platform: It’s not just Durant and Curry after all.
A deeper look at how I see the top 10, and why Steph may be sliding a bit already, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/3021758/2021/1… – 11:13 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor standings, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 14.76
2. Stephen Curry: 14.61
3. Kevin Durant: 14.55
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.36
5. Trae Young: 13.52
6. Jarrett Allen: 12.38
7. DeMar DeRozan: 11.96
8. Jimmy Butler: 11.83 pic.twitter.com/gyB8Tp2gAu – 11:05 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kevin Durant Named 2021 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 11:02 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets star Kevin Durant has been named 2021 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year. – 10:58 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Listen to today’s episode of The Starting Lineup with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine on Pandora!
🏀 KD drops 34!
✍️ @GlobeBobRyan joins the show
🎙️ Battle of the Broadcasters!
🔊 https://t.co/WCLIgaHxMz pic.twitter.com/U5x7Id95QE – 10:57 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kevin Durant Named USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year.
zagsblog.com/2021/12/17/kev… – 10:52 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Kevin Durant is USA Basketball’s Male Athlete of the Year. He set an American Olympic record with 20.7 ppg, and quite simply carried the country’s offense on his back en route to gold in Tokyo. This is the third time he won the award. – 10:52 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
After he captured his third Olympic gold medal (2012, 2016, 2020) this past summer at the Tokyo Games, Net star Kevin Durant was honored as the 2021 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year. pic.twitter.com/7LEA5xaGME – 10:46 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“We can’t let him walk into 3s. We talked about that before the game.”
Kevin Durant dribbled up court and shot over Tobias Harris time and time again. It’s the most unguardable shot he has.
“He’s the most unaffected basketball player, maybe of all time.” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:43 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant chosen the USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year for the third time. Also won it in 2010 and shared it with Carmelo Anthony in 2016. – 10:35 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant was just named the 2021 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year. #nets #nba – 10:32 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Kevin Durant this season:
✅ 803 PTS
✅ 213 REB
✅ 158 AST
The only other players since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 800p/200r/150a through their first 27 games of a season are Michael Jordan (1988-89) and Russell Westbrook (2016-17). pic.twitter.com/WUU8oI4zIv – 10:01 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kevin Durant leads the NBA for most 30-point games (13) and he’s averaging close to 40 points in the past 3 games.
– 39.7 points
– 10.3 rebounds
– 9.3 assists
– 43% from 3PT
The Nets (21-8) are off to their best start through 29 games in franchise history (NBA & ABA). pic.twitter.com/89XhzbuLFU – 9:12 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Hoop Collective’s YouTube debut: @Brian Windhorst whines about Kevin Durant being overlooked, which is so ridiculous that it made me side with @Tim Bontemps. m.youtube.com/watch?v=PLOKv9… – 9:04 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Kevin Durant’s last four games:
✅ 31 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
✅ 51 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST
✅ 34 PTS, 13 REB, 11 AST
✅ 34 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST
Durant is the only @Brooklyn Nets player to record four straight games with at least 30p/5r/5a since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976. pic.twitter.com/gJLlIWFz92 – 9:01 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
I’ve been watching the Brooklyn Nets since they moved to Brooklyn first-hand & I can definitely say Kevin Durant has won these fans over faster than any player. He has that “follow me & I’ll take you there” kind of vibe that just makes fans & teammates want to believe again. – 8:01 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
10 years ago today — the “NERF” KD 4s released.
“That’s the most iconic shoe of the whole brand,” says @Kevin Durant
Teamed up with @IanStonebrook to compile a NERF Oral History on @Boardroom, feat. KD, Leo Chang, Erick Goto & others from the OG launch:
boardroom.tv/nike-kd-4-nerf… – 6:26 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Kevin Durant
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/pbbbyoi1kX – 5:56 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Best and worst from #Sixers–#Nets: First-half blues, Tobias Harris’ shooting woes, no answers for Kevin Durant and more inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:16 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Philly was impressed with the way Kevin Durant closed the game out for the Nets on the road on Thursday #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/16/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 12:34 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant scores 34, looks like MVP in leading Nets past 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/17/dur… – 12:15 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
Are these the 5 best players in the NBA by old school positions?
PG: Steph Curry
SG: Donovan Mitchell
SF: Kevin Durant
PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo
C: Nikola Jokic – 12:15 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
With so much of his team missing, Kevin Durant probably needs to play great for the Brooklyn Nets to win.
He might be playing as well as ever.
Durant had 34 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in the Nets’ 114-105 victory over the 76ers on Thursday.
apnews.com/article/corona… – 11:28 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’d like to table all MVP talk until at least the new year. Let’s just enjoy Jokic, Durant, Curry and Giannis without comparing them to each other for a minute. – 10:52 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s the most unaffected basketball player of all-time — He gets everyone’s best defender every night … It’s demoralizing.”
⁃Blake Griffin on Kevin Durant. – 10:44 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“When you have a guy like that leading, you have no choice but to fall in line.”
⁃Blake Griffin on Kevin Durant. – 10:42 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He put pressure on them.”
⁃Kevin Durant on Nic Claxton causing trouble for Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond. – 10:40 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“If they play meaningful minutes, it’s always good — It’s only going to help them going forward … It’s on us as veterans to help them on the way.”
⁃Kevin Durant on the young guys on the Nets. – 10:39 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant says,
“A lot of these teams, they scheme for me a little different — I got to be prepared for anything.” – 10:37 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant believes the Sixers came into tonight a bit relaxed since the Nets are short-handed. – 10:35 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“These guys have been dreaming about playing in this league their whole lives — I’m excited they get this opportunity.”
⁃Kevin Durant on the Nets rookies playing an important role right now. – 10:33 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant says,
“The challenge of winning is fun to me. No matter who’s on the floor.” – 10:32 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Nic Claxton admits Kevin Durant is more vocal right now with the Nets being short-handed. – 10:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton says you have to give credit to Kevin Durant for instilling confidence in the rookies. #Nets – 10:11 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets are 2-0 with wins over Toronto and Philly since 7 players entered protocol.
Appreciate the greatness that comes in the form of Kevin Durant. – 10:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash thought the Nets were getting good looks in the third quarter, just weren’t converting. Thought they started going in the fourth, led by Durant, to help them close it out. – 10:00 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Last three games for KD, sans Harden:
39.7 points on 49% FG
9.3 assists
10.3 rebounds
Good grief – 9:58 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Kevin Durant is the 2nd player in Nets NBA history with 150 points over a 4-game span, joining Vince Carter.
Carter had 154 points over a 4-game span in February 2005. – 9:54 PM
Devin Kharpertian @uuords
I don’t know if Kevin Durant is the MVP but every time I watch him play basketball it feels like the sport was invented specifically for him – 9:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Durant last 3 games, all without James Harden:
51-7-9, W
34-13-11, W
34-11-8, W pic.twitter.com/8CyZJrLbge – 9:53 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
39 minutes for KD tonight. Only three players are averaging more per game, and one of them is…LeBron – 9:53 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers made it close but it’s another bad loss to a very shorthanded team. They lose to Brooklyn 114-105 to drop to 15-15. Kevin Durant is incredible.
Tobias Harris: 3-17 from the field on some great looks. Not enough help for Joel Embiid and Seth Curry and that starts with him. – 9:52 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kevin Durant says,
“I’m so proud of everybody that stepped up — It’s a long season.” – 9:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Sixers 114-105 for their fourth straight win. Kevin Durant continues to carry the team. He finished with 34 points to lead five Nets in double-figures. Claxton continues to be aggressive and Blake Griffin’s return has been a plus. – 9:51 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Nets 114, Sixers 105 after Philly’s rally after falling behind comes up short (again). Durant with 34-11-8. Embiid with 32-9-6. Curry with 29 and 4 assists.
After that huge win over Golden State, it’s been a disappointing week for the Sixers — to say the least. – 9:50 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
FINAL: Nets 114, Sixers 105
Kevin Durant (34 PTS, 11 REBS, 8 ASTS), Blake Griffin (17 PTS, 9 REBS) & the Nets prove why they are the first seed in the East. Brooklyn dominated on the paint and on the glass while shooting an impressive 49% from the field and 48% from downtown. – 9:50 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
4-point play ‼️
Kevin Durant is COOKIN’ ♨️
pic.twitter.com/hDJEw0pA0b – 9:50 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Apparently Kevin Durant doesn’t mind being a one-man show, eh? – 9:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Blake Griffin was 0-of-4 from downtown but just hit a wide-open 3 to give the Nets a 110-103 lead over the 76ers with 1:13 to go in the 4th quarter. Kevin Durant has taken this game over down the stretch, but Griffin just hit a huge shot. – 9:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Twice in the final 3 minutes, the Sixers have tied the game. And, twice in the final 3 minutes, Kevin Durant has immediately answered with a bucket – including just converting a 4-point play after Tobias Harris fouled him on a 3. – 9:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant is just casually dribbling up the court and shooting over Tobias Harris. This time, he shoots over him and gets the foul. The MVP chants are blowing the roof off Barclays Center, and Durant has shown up Harris (3/17 FG) all night. – 9:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant with a four-point play after Embiid tied the game at 103. – 9:44 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
KEVIN DURANT IS THE BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD! THIS IS INSANE! HOWWW?!! – 9:43 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Sixers 101-99 with 3:30 left. Kevin Durant approaching another 40-minute game, but has been the Nets’ closer tonight. – 9:41 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant just dribbled up court and shot over Tobias Harris like it was nothing. – 9:38 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
With eight minutes to go in this game, Philly has managed to cut Brooklyn’s lead down to 1. Kevin Durant is back in, and on pace to play roughly 40 minutes again. – 9:31 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Nets gotta get KD back in the game. Thybulle and Drummond have Mills in hell on the pick-and-roll. – 9:29 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
END OF Q3: Nets 85, 76ers 79
Sixers won the 3rd, 31-19, for their strongest quarter of the game. Embiid & Curry have combined for 49 points, but Tobias Harris is 3/15 & 0/4 from 3PT. Meanwhile KD on triple double watch, Kessler Edwards is balling out. Nets have to earn the win. – 9:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Sixers 85-79. The Nets’ 20-point lead was nearly erased, but they’re holding on for now. Durant with 21, Clax with 15 and Mills with 14. Bench outscoring the Sixers’ reserves 24-5. – 9:20 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 85, Sixers 79
Kevin Durant (21 PTS, 11 REBS, 6 ASTS), Nic Claxton (15 PTS) & the Nets took their foots off the gas. They allowed the Sixers to explode for 31 PTS in the third and to make matters worse for them, Joel Embiid (28 PTS, 9 REBS) is in attack-mode. – 9:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Nets 66, Sixers 48. This is pretty simple: Philly is shooting 34 percent from the floor, including 5-of-18 on 3s. Brooklyn is shooting 54.3 percent from the floor and 7-of-11 on 3s. Embiid with 14-5-4. Durant with 15-9-5. – 8:39 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
HALF: Nets 66, Sixers 48
Kevin Durant (15 PTS, 9 REBS), Nic Claxton (11 PTS) & the Nets are outplaying Philly on the perimeter. Brooklyn is holding them to 28% accuracy from three while countering with 64% accuracy of their own. The Nets also making it hard on Joel Embiid. – 8:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets blowing out the Sixers 66-48. Three players already in double-figures, led by Durant with 15 but another three could easily join in the second half. Sixers are on second half of back-to-back but have more bodies. The “bench” continues to step up. – 8:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets, who have 9 available players, are winning these non-KD minutes here in the 2nd quarter. That’s embarrassing for the 76ers and hella impressive for Brooklyn’s reserves. – 8:17 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Blown away by how good Kevin Durant is. Sixers doubling to get the ball out of his hands and he makes the right play so easily every time.
Equally not blown away by Joel Embiid creating three 3s in the first two minutes and the Sixers not getting anything from that again. – 8:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets all over the Sixers 39-25. Cam Thomas had a rough game Tuesday. He’s feeling it tonight. Hits a 3 before the buzzer. Durant with 10, Claxton nine and Thomas eight. – 8:07 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Nets 39, Sixers 25 at the end of the first. Philly is struggling on both ends of the floor, shooting 33.3 percent from the floor and allowing the Nets to shoot 65.2 percent including 5-of-7 from 3. Durant has 10-6-2, but Claxton has 9 on 4-of-4 FG and Cam Thomas 8. – 8:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nets 39, Sixers 25 after 1 here in Brooklyn. Kevin Durant leads all scorers with 10 points, while the Nets are 15-for-23 overall and 5-for-7 from 3. Philly is shooting 8-for-24 from the field. – 8:07 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
End of 1st QTR: Nets 39, Sixers 25
Kevin Durant (10 PTS, 6 REBS), Nic Claxton (9 PTS) & the Nets are having their way. Not only are they outscoring the Sixers 12-8 in the paint, but they’re finding quality looks offensively. As a result, they’re shooting it at 65% from the field. – 8:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant out there with all four rookies again. Thomas just hit a 3. – 7:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant with 6 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists to start this one. He will be on triple double watch every game until the players in the health and safety protocols return. – 7:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant finds Nic Claxton for an alley-oop over Joel Embiid after the timeout. Claxton is up to 9 points and hasn’t missed a shot yet. He even hit a hook shot. I don’t recall seeing him make one of those before. – 7:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Sixers tip shortly. BK beat Philly at their place in the second game of the season after a late rally. Nets up to nine guys with Langston Galloway rocking #9. Can Kevin Durant get any kind of break tonight? He’s playing a ton lately. Updates coming. – 7:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“I don’t know that we can continue to lean on him the way we have. It doesn’t feel right.”
Kevin Durant ranks fourth in minutes per game, but with 7 players in the health and safety protocols, the Nets have little choice but to play him or punt games.
trib.al/GmOsKeu – 7:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills, David Duke Jr., Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton will start tonight for the Nets against the 76ers. – 7:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Starters for the Nets against Philly: Mills, Duke Jr., Durant, Griffin and Claxton. – 7:00 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Sixers:
👷🏽♂️Patty Mills
💥David Duke Jr.
🪣Kevin Durant
👷🏼♂️Blake Griffin
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Sixers Game:
▪️Kevin Durant has averaged 39 PPG in his last 3 games.
▪️Joel Embiid was held to 19 points on 6-of-15 shooting in the first meeting.
▪️Day’Ron Sharpe holds the best defensive efficiency amongst Nets bigs at 100.5. – 6:59 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nets coach Steve Nash on Kevin Durant’s minutes, as he’s averaging more minutes per game than any season in eight years and the Nets are dealing with COVID-19: “It’s a really important topic. I don’t know we can continue to lean on him the way we have. It doesn’t feel right.” – 6:17 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It’s not safe or sustainable to keep leaning on him like that.”
⁃Steve Nash on relying on Kevin Durant to win games. – 5:54 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“His level of play is insane — It’s an incredible start to the season.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kevin Durant. – 5:53 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
One NBA player this year seems to be so far ahead of everyone else right now by stats. Here’s the https://t.co/l6zjjQpLXM EPM leaderboard and that top, top dot ain’t Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, or Giannis Antetokounmpo. Know this echoes @Zach Lowe but wild to see it visualized. pic.twitter.com/OR421HjGAT – 11:56 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
All-Stars based on our RPR MVP Predictor:
East Starters:
G: Trae Young
G: James Harden
F: Giannis Antetokounmnpo
F: Kevin Durant
F: Jarrett Allen
Reserves:
G: Zach LaVine
G: Darius Garland
F: DeMar DeRozan
F: Jimmy Butler
F: Jayson Tatum
WC: Domantas Sabonis
WC: Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/Pi3WnGexfB – 11:48 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
NBA TV is showing the Warriors-Thunder Curry game-winning bomb game right now. So weird seeing KD in high tops. – 11:19 AM
