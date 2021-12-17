Kings plan to sign Justin Robinson

USA Today Sports

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Kings continue navigating positive Covid tests among players and are increasingly troubled with how rapidly the virus is moving through staff. If Kings are required to play the Grizzlies tonight, there are plans to sign G Justin Robinson to a hardship exception.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
