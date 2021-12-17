Kings sign Justin Robinson to 10-day contract

Sean Cunningham: Kings have officially signed Justin Robinson to a 10 day contract, formerly of Virginia Tech who spent time with the Wizards and Bucks before that.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Justin Robinson making his Kings debut with 1:11 left of the opening quarter – 10:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
First look at new Kings guard Justin Robinson … pic.twitter.com/1txvOnvPQe – 9:59 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Hearing Justin Robinson will be available for the Kings tonight, fresh off signing his 10 day contract with Sacramento. – 9:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Sacramento Kings announced they have signed Justin Robinson to a 10 Day contract via the hardship. – 8:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings have signed Justin Robinson to a 10-day contract. pic.twitter.com/RgYJO9WIeL – 8:51 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
The Kings make it official. They have signed Justin Robinson to a 10-day contract. pic.twitter.com/zsQ0QtJbYt – 8:51 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings have officially signed Justin Robinson to a 10 day contract, formerly of Virginia Tech who spent time with the Wizards and Bucks before that. – 8:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It was reported earlier that the Sacramento Kings were close to adding Justin Robinson to a 10 Day contract via hardship. Have to imagine that happens fairly shortly here. – 4:55 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Kings continue navigating positive Covid tests among players and are increasingly troubled with how rapidly the virus is moving through staff. If Kings are required to play the Grizzlies tonight, there are plans to sign G Justin Robinson to a hardship exception. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 17, 2021